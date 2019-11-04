Star Night: November 2019

Members of

the Lakota tribe observed the stars while remaining in one geographical area

over a period of thousands of years. In the “Winter Circle” they saw

a representation of their seasonal migration through the Black Hills in Western

South Dakota. The stars also represented the spiritual life of the people. The

shape of the earth was thought to resemble the constellations above. Much of

this mirroring takes place inside the red clay valley which encircles the Black

Hills of South Dakota. The Lakota stellar theology can be summarized by the

quote: “What is on the earth is in the stars, and what is in the stars is on

the earth.”

The guest speaker is Jim Tolstrup, and the title of his talk will be “Lakota Star Knowledge”.

Thus, to

the Lakota, the stars represented places on Earth, the proper timing for

migration, hunting, gathering and ceremonies, as well as ethical and moral

lessons.

Jim

Tolstrup is the co-founder and past-president of Cankatola Ti Ospaye, a

non-profit that supports native elders. At the urging of Lakota Elders, Jim

reaches out to his own people to promote justice for Native Americans and

harmony with the natural world. As the Executive Director of the High Plains

Environmental Center in Loveland, Colorado, Jim works with developers to

“restore nature where we live, work and play.”

Weather permitting, after the presentation,

visitors will be invited to look through the large telescope at various

celestial objects. Public star nights are held the third Friday of each month,

except July, when it is closed for annual maintenance.

If you have any questions, please call the

observatory information line at 970-613-7793

or check the LTO web site at www.starkids.org