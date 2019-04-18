by

Mel Gurtov

Perhaps

the most damaging legacy of the Trump years is the disservice he and his

associates are doing to Americans’ sense of self and nation. In ordinary times

there would not be much debate about what it means to be an American or what

are American values. Every school child learns these things: It’s Civics 1.

Race, class, and gender identity have always been important, but generally they

have been subsumed under a larger identification with the nation. “We’re all

Americans, we all share the dream, we live in a land of opportunity.” But under

Trump identity politics has come to the fore, pushing aside the tenets of

liberal democracy and respect for diversity, and replacing them with right-wing

white nationalism framed by a (false) populist (i.e., anti-establishment)

political agenda, a narrowing of opportunity, and mean-spirited discourse.

Liberal

intellectuals uniformly denounce that agenda but they differ among themselves,

as the latest issue of Foreign Affairs shows, about whether or not racial,

class, and other identities promote or undermine national unity. Those

identities are critical to maintain in the face of unequal treatment, yet the

(liberal) nationalists fear they will undermine a focus on repurposing America.

A related debate is evidently taking place at the state level. In Michigan we

learn that public school educators are

arguing over whether curricula should describe the American form of

government as a republic or a democracy, with implications for how civil

society and social equality are taught. These debates reveal just how uncertain

the idea of America still is.

So

long as these debates persist, America will have no special claim to being an

enlightened example to the world. Instead, America will remain divided,

consumed by antagonisms between races, classes, and gender, and by contending

nationalisms, rather than propelled by demonstrating how a pluralistic society

is able, through consensus politics and democratic choice, to surmount

differences. Chalk up these painful debates to Trump’s intentionally divisive

way of governing, which he relied on to get to the White House and is relying

on again to stay there.

The

closer we get to November 2020, the more vindictive, threatening, and desperate

Donald Trump will become. Witness, for instance, not just his preparedness to

use illegal means of stemming immigration, but also his more frequent

accusations of “treason” against anyone who defies him.

Bottom

line for me: The Democrats need a candidate who, like Obama in 2012, will speak

passionately on behalf of national unity as well as on the virtues of diversity

and the restoration of democratic rule.

Mel Gurtov, syndicated by PeaceVoice, is Professor Emeritus of

Political Science at Portland State University.