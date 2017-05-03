Update: May 1, 2017

Incident Activity April 2017

Saturday, April 1

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 3400 block of S. County Road 13 for a medical. Command was turned over to TVEMS.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Monday, April 3

BFPD assisted the Town of Berthoud for an activated smoke alarm. This was a false alarm.

BFPD responded to a single vehicle accident on Highway 287 north of highway 56. A vehicle was found in a field west of the highway. There were no injuries reported.

BFPD responded to a reported grass fire at intersection of CR 19 and CR 8. The crew found a 10’x30’ fire that was unattended. The fire crew extinguished the fire.

Tuesday, April 4

BFPD responded to a medical call at the Berthoud Community Center. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient care.

BFPD responded to a fire alarm at the Town of Berthoud. The crew found a smoke detector was disconnected. The crew reset the system.

BFPD responded to a medical call for a person with breathing problems on 2nd St. When TVEMS arrived the fire crew was cleared from the scene.

BFPD responded to a reported structure fire in the new Heron Point subdivision. A nearby homeowner reported seeing flames through a window of a home under construction. The crew found a large propane heater being used to keep drywall work from freezing. The heater was not in a location to spread fire.

Wednesday, April 5

BFPD responded to a medical call on 8th Street and Welch Ave. The fire crew assisted with loading the patient.

BFPD responded to a medical call on 2nd St. The fire crew assisted TVEMS with the patient care. The patient was transported.

BFPD responded to a motor vehicle accident on I-25 at MM 250. This was a two-vehicle accident with moderate damage. One person was assessed by TVEMS and then released. The fire crew assisted with traffic control and road cleanup.

BFPD assisted a citizen on Sioux Drive with using a CO detector.

Thursday, April 6

BFPD responded to a 3-vehicle accident on CR 17. TVEMS assessed the occupants for injuries. The fire crew assisted with traffic control and clearing the roadway of debris.

BFPD responded with TVEMS to a medical call on WCR 7. The fire crew assisted with loading the patient.

BFPD located a controlled burn on CR 29. The fire crew contacted the responsible party and advised him he would have to extinguish the fire and obtain a permit.

BFPD responded to a grass fire on I-25 at MM249. This was a slow-moving grass fire 100’x20’. The crew extinguished the fire.

BFPD responded to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 60 and WCR 7. A pickup truck was found in the ditch and was in the process of being pulled out by another truck. The driver was uninjured.

BFPD responded to a reported grass fire on Rugged Rock. The burning area was a controlled burn with a permit.

BFPD responded to Highway 287 and Whitewater for a medical call in a vehicle. TVEMS arrived on scene and cleared the fire crew.

Friday, April 7

BFPD responded with TVEMS to a medical call on Michigan Ave.

Saturday, April 8

BFPD assisted TVEMS with a medical call on 3rd Street. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

BFPD responded to a report of downed power lines on 4th St. and Welch Ave. due to wind. The crew found a large tree down on the sidewalk. The lines were from Quest telephone poles. Notifications and arrangements were made for the tree.

BFPD responded to a request for emergency services at Kwik Korner. A patient was assessed by TVEMS and the fire crew assisted with packaging the patient to be transported.

Sunday, April 9

BFPD responded to a medical call on E. Nebraska for a person who had fallen. The fire crew cleared the scene after TVEMS responded.

BFPD responded to a report of a tree in a parking lot near Kwik Korner that was smoldering on the inside. The crew extinguished the fire and then advised the owner that the tree would need to be cut down.

Monday, April 10

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 800 block of 10th Street for a lift assist.

Tuesday, April 11

BFPD responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

BFPD was dispatched to Hwy 287 and 2E for a grass fire threatening structures. Chief 2 established command, and reported approx. 2 acres had burned. Engine 16 extinguished the fire.

BFPD responded to the 700 block of Marshall for a person with a diabetic problem. The fire crew assisted TVEMS with patient care. The patient was transported.

Wednesday, April 12

BFPD responded to a medical call for breathing problems on 5th Street. Care was turned over to TVEMS.

BFPD responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a smoke alarm that was malfunctioning.

BFPD was dispatched to Hwy 56 and Larimer Cty Road 13 for a non-injury motor vehicle accident. The crew assisted Larimer Cty Sheriff Deputies with traffic control.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 19000 block of Weld Cty Road 5 for a person with chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Thursday, April 13

BFPD responded to the 2400 block of Weld Cty Road 46 for a medical call. The fire crew assisted with loading the patient.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to Mountain Avenue and 3rd street for a medical call. The patient was transported by TVEMS.

Berthoud Engine 1 was requested to assist a mother who had accidentally locked her infant in a parked car. The fire crew used the big-ez tool to press the powered lock button on the driver’s door. The vehicle opened and the mother retrieved the child.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

BFPD responded with TVEMS to a medical call on Larimer Cty Road 12. The crew assisted with loading the patient.

Friday, April 14

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 5800 block of Larimer Cty Road 12 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. Fire crew helped with loading the patient for transport.

Saturday, April 15

BFPD responded to I-25 mm 249 NB for a single vehicle accident. The vehicle was on its wheels with moderate damage. The driver was being evaluated by TVEMS. The crew checked for hazards and then cleared by Colorado State Patrol.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Berthoud Engine 23 responded to a cottonwood tree that was burning on Larimer Cty Road 4. The crew located the tree and extinguished the fire.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Sunday, April 16

Berthoud Engine 1 was dispatched to 5th Street and Mountain Avenue for an unconscious male. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging of the patient for transport.

BFPD responded to I-25 mm 250 NB for a 4 car motor vehicle accident. The scene had 4 cars with light damage and all parties involved were reporting no injuries. Colorado State Patrol asked Engine 1 to stay on scene and block for scene safety.

Monday, April 17

BFPD responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

A homeowner called Berthoud Station 1 stating her CO alarm was going off in her home. The fire crew checked the house using the air monitor and found no readings of harmful gas. The smoke detectors and CO alarms were also inspected and the crew changed the batteries.

Berthoud Engine 2 responded to County Road 8E for a single motorcycle down, all parties were up and walking around. TVEMS assumed patient care and Larimer Cty Sheriff arrived and assisted with traffic control. Colorado State Patrol arrived to investigate.

Tuesday, April 18

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 1600 block of Mount Meeker Avenue for a male who had fallen from scaffolding in his house. The crew found the man laying on the stairs covered in wood scaffolding. TVEMS arrived and began patient treatment. The crew removed the scaffolding and moved it to the garage.

Wednesday, April 19

Berthoud Fire Squad 11 responded to the 800 block of 5th Street for a medical assist. They found a 76-year-old female conscious. The crew assisted TVEMS with packaging the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire Squad 11 was dispatched to the 4400 block of Rosewood Drive for a 95 year old male that was feeling ill. TVEMS assumed patient care and the fire crew helped with loading the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire Engine 16 responded to the report of a grass fire near the intersection of Cty Road 17 and 4E. The crew confirmed that no structures were threatened. A witness stated seeing a group of juveniles set off some fireworks that started a fire in the grass and that the juveniles fled the scene. There was a small fire burning in grass in a ditch just off the roadway. The fire was quickly contained and mop up was completed. The scene was turned over to Larimer County Sheriff.

Thursday, April 20

BFPD was dispatched to the 200 block of Redcloud Avenue for a 64-year-old male. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging and loading the patient.

Friday, April 21

Berthoud Engine 2 responded to the 3500 block of Larimer Cty Road 31. Dispatch reported that 2 men had fallen in Carter Lake after their boat suffered a leak in the hull. Both men had gotten themselves out of the water, and both were hypothermic. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Berthoud Fire Squad 11 responded to the 200 block of Redcloud Avenue for a male who was unresponsive. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Saturday, April 22

BFPD was dispatched to the 900 block of 5th Street for a person with chest pains. They found a female sitting and complaining of chest pains. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the woman for transport.

Sunday, April 23

BFPD responded to I-25 mm 250 SB for a vehicle vs a pole accident. The vehicle had minor damage to the driver’s side and the two occupants had no injuries. When Colorado State Patrol arrived the scene was turned over to them.

Berthoud Fire Squad 11 responded to the 1300 block of Gateway Park Drive for reports of a person suffering a stroke. After an evaluation of the patient with TVEMS the patient was loaded for transport.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 300 block of E. Nebraska for a medical assist. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging of the patient for transport.

Monday, April 24

BFPD responded to the 300 block of Lake Avenue for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 900 block of 5th Street due to smoke alarms chirping. The crew changed the batteries in all the smoke detectors. The homeowner was made aware and educated about smoke and CO alarms.

Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the 500 block of S. Cty Road 31 for a female lying in a horse arena. Witnesses stated that she was riding the horse when it fell onto her. When TVEMS arrived, the patient was loaded and transported.

Tuesday, April 25

Berthoud Fire responded to the 800 block of 10th Street for a person with chest pains. The patient was sitting in a chair experiencing sharp pain. TVEMS assumed patient care.

BFPD was dispatched to the 900 block of 6th Street for a patient with sever difficulty breathing. The crew assisted TVEMS with packaging of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 2200 block of Larimer Cty Road 4 for a fall victim. They found a female who had fallen down the stairs. Assisted TVEMS with packaging the patient for transport.

Wednesday, April 26

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to Ivy Stockwell Elementary for a young male who had suffered a deep laceration on his thumb. TVEMS handed the boy off to his father.

Thursday, April 27

Berthoud Fire responded to the 1600 block of Green Ridge Road for a CO detector continuously going off. The crew made entry and immediately got elevated readings of CO. The only sources of CO located were the gas fired furnace and gas fired water heater. The water heater was not running and the flue was cold. The furnace was running, so the crew turned it off and opened some windows to ventilate the structure. This caused the CO levels to drop to 0 ppm. The house was turned back over to the homeowner and advised them to contact an HVAC professional to investigate further.

Friday, April 28

Berthoud Engine 1 was dispatched to a traffic accident at the intersection of Cty Rd 44 and the SE frontage Road. Two vehicles were involved, both with heavy front end damage. There was one person in each vehicle and both were out walking around the scene. The crew assessed both vehicles involved for hazards. All hazards were mitigated, engine 1 took over traffic control until tow trucks arrived. Both parties were assessed and released by TVEMS.

BFPD responded to the intersection of Cty Road 17 and Cty Road 4E for a single vehicle in the middle of the field. The crew checked for hazards and TVEMS assumed patient care.

Saturday, April 29

Citizen assist in the 800 block of Evening Breeze Drive. The homeowner stated her smoke detector was beeping. Squad 11 assisted with replacing the batteries in the detector and that seemed to fix the problem.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 18000 Weld Cty Road 3 for a 56 year old male with diabetic issues. TVEMS assumed patient.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

BFPD was dispatched to the 5300 block of Beverly Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Sunday, April 30

Berthoud Fire responded to the 2300 block of Larimer Cty Road 29 for a diabetic and dehydration problem. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging and loading the patient for transport.

Citizen assist with changing batteries in the 900 block of Welch Avenue.

BFPD was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Berthoud Engine 1 was dispatched to the 1700 block of 4th Street for a female who was unconscious in her home. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with patient packaging and loading into the ambulance.

BFPD responded to the VDR race track for a 48-year-old man who had crashed his ATV. The patient was located on the track. TVEMS arrived and advised the patient that he should be checked out at the emergency room. The patient agreed to have his friend drive him via personal vehicle.

Berthoud Engine 2 responded along with TVEMS for a medical call in the 300 block of Goose Hollow Road. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.