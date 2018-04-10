Berthoud Fire Calls, April 2018

Berthoud Fire Protection District

Incident Activity

Sunday, April 1

Berthoud Fire responded to a grass fire in the block of 115th Street and Ish Reservoir. The crew found a fallen cottonwood tree on fire. The property owner came out and stated he lit the fire so he could place piping in the ground. He was informed that he was not authorized to burn anything greater than 3” in diameter and the fire had to be attended. The cottonwood was 5’ to 6’ in diameter. E-16 crew quickly extinguished the fire. Dispatch was notified that the tree was going to continue to smolder through the night. The homeowner was asked to keep an eye on the fire and to call if anything changes.

BFPD responded to the 1100 block of Jefferson Drive for a medical assist. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the 1600 block of Hollyberry Street for a person with chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Incident Activity April 2-8

Monday, April 2

Berthoud Fire responded to Hwy 56 for a motor fuel spill. Engine 1 cleared up the fuel spill and assisted with traffic control.

Citizen assist at Station 1 for a car seat install. The staff gave the woman information regarding different seats suitable for her child. Also, the Technician made sure she understood the safety hazard associated with the placement and type of car seat she wanted to replace for her current one.

Tuesday, April 3

BFPD was dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a structure fire. A small shed on the backside of the house had smoke coming from it. There was a group of people standing around the shed with garden hoses trying to extinguish the fire. The fire crew finished putting the fire out and determined that there was discarded smoking materials in the shed. The property owner did not suspect suspicious activity and was not sure about making an insurance claim.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 200 block of Wilfred Road for a lift assist. The crew was able to lift the woman back into her chair.

Wednesday, April 4

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical problem.

BFPD responded to the 1000 block of Weld Cty Road 46 for a single vehicle fire in the passenger compartment. Engine 1 extinguished the fire while TVEMS attended to the driver. Investigation was completed as undetermined because of complete burn of passenger compartment. The crew assisted Colorado State Patrol with lights until report was finished.

Thursday, April 5

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 1000 block of Wilshire Drive for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Larimer Cty Sheriff requested Berthoud Engine 1 to respond to the 1300 block of 4th Street for a medical. Upon arrival the call was cancelled by TVEMS.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 5600 block of W Cty Rd 8E for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Friday, April 6

BFPD was dispatched to Cty Road 10E, for a 2-vehicle accident with moderate damage accident. The driver of a Toyota was deceased on scene. The passenger was also injured and was transported. The driver of the pick- up truck was uninjured. Larimer Cty Sheriff assumed command of the scene and requested a crash investigation unit.

Berthoud Engine 2 responded to the 4200 High Plains Avenue for an allergic reaction. TVEMS assumed patient care. The fire crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

BFPD responded to the Wind Jammer for a male that had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew cleared scene and went available.

Saturday, April 7

Berthoud Engine 1 was dispatched to the 800 block of 5th Street for an unconscious and not breathing female. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 4600 block of W Cty Road 2 for a 34- year-old having seizures. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Sunday, April 8

BFPD responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 1300 block of 4th Street for a woman who had fallen and needed assistance in getting into her apartment.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 400 block of Mountain Avenue for an 80-year-old man not feeling well. The crew assisted with walking him down the stairs into the ambulance for transport.