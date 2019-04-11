Berthoud Fire
Protection District
Incident Activity
April 1-7
Monday, April 1
Responded to a grass fire in the 6000 block of W Cty Road 4.
The crew knocked down the fire while several homeowners used a bobcat and
garden hoses to control the fire spread. Fire was marked under control, then
the crews mopped up all the hot spots.
Wednesday, April 3
Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the Berthoud Living Center
for a medical.
BFPD was dispatched along with TVEMS for a lift assist in
the 1000 block of Hollyberry Street.
Berthoud Squad 11 responded to TCP Parkway for a dive rescue
incident. The victim and his dog were out of the lake when the crew arrived. The
victim was evaluated and the scene was secured.
Thursday, April 4
Citizen assist for smoke detectors in the 800 block of
Humbolt Peak. The crew replaced the battery in one smoke detector that was too
high for the homeowner to reach. Squad 11 also looked at the resident’s fire
extinguishers and recommended they be replaced because of age.
Friday, April 5
BFPD responded along with TVEMS in the 4000 block of East
View Drive for a diabetic problem. TVEMS established patient care and utilized
the crew to assist with loading of the patient for transport.
Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the intersection of Mountain Avenue
and 10th Street for a traffic accident involving a motorcycle vs
car. Larimer Cty Sheriff was standing with the motorcycle rider. The other
involved vehicle had left the scene. TVEMS treated and released the patient and
the crew assisted with traffic while the Deputy finished his investigation.
Saturday, April 6
BFPD was dispatched to the 2000 block of TPC Parkway for a
fall victim. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading of the patient for transport
to a local hospital.
BFPD responded to the 700 block of Live Oak Court for a
medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the
patient for transport.
Berthoud Fire responded to the 3000 block of Meining Road
for a sick person. TVEMS arrived on scene and patient care was transferred to
them. The patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.
Sunday, April 7
BFPD was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a
medical.
