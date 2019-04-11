Berthoud Fire

Protection District

Incident Activity

April 1-7

Monday, April 1

Responded to a grass fire in the 6000 block of W Cty Road 4.

The crew knocked down the fire while several homeowners used a bobcat and

garden hoses to control the fire spread. Fire was marked under control, then

the crews mopped up all the hot spots.

Wednesday, April 3

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the Berthoud Living Center

for a medical.

BFPD was dispatched along with TVEMS for a lift assist in

the 1000 block of Hollyberry Street.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to TCP Parkway for a dive rescue

incident. The victim and his dog were out of the lake when the crew arrived. The

victim was evaluated and the scene was secured.

Thursday, April 4

Citizen assist for smoke detectors in the 800 block of

Humbolt Peak. The crew replaced the battery in one smoke detector that was too

high for the homeowner to reach. Squad 11 also looked at the resident’s fire

extinguishers and recommended they be replaced because of age.

Friday, April 5

BFPD responded along with TVEMS in the 4000 block of East

View Drive for a diabetic problem. TVEMS established patient care and utilized

the crew to assist with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the intersection of Mountain Avenue

and 10th Street for a traffic accident involving a motorcycle vs

car. Larimer Cty Sheriff was standing with the motorcycle rider. The other

involved vehicle had left the scene. TVEMS treated and released the patient and

the crew assisted with traffic while the Deputy finished his investigation.

Saturday, April 6

BFPD was dispatched to the 2000 block of TPC Parkway for a

fall victim. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading of the patient for transport

to a local hospital.

BFPD responded to the 700 block of Live Oak Court for a

medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the

patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 3000 block of Meining Road

for a sick person. TVEMS arrived on scene and patient care was transferred to

them. The patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Sunday, April 7

BFPD was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a

medical.