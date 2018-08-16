Incident Activity August 1-5

Wednesday, August 1

BFPD responded to a vehicle vs bicycle on Hwy 287. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with back boarding and loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 4000 block of Rosewood Drive for a medical. The patient had fallen, TVEMS and the fire crew packaged the patient for transport.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to a request for assistance with ventilating a home after a small stove top fire. The homeowner showed the crew a small pot that had been burnt along with its contents. BFPD confirmed that there had been no fire extension into the cabinets above or the wall behind. The home was then ventilated with fans. The Capt. confirmed with the homeowner that they had working smoke detectors.

Thursday, August 2

BFPD responded to the 3000 block of Woodcock Street on a medical for a 31-year old woman. TVEMS assumed patient care, at which time the patient was transported.

Friday, August 3

BFPD responded to the 3000 block of Petrel Drive for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Saturday, August 4

A citizen rang the doorbell at Station 1 after midnight stated his wife couldn’t breathe and needed help outside in the parking lot. TVEMS was requested and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

BFPD responded to the intersection of 4th Street and Mountain Avenue, for a vehicle that was hit by a very large tree. All parties were out of the vehicle. The crew cut the tree away from the vehicle, so the vehicle could be moved out of the roadway. Once the roadway was open, the Town of Berthoud brought in a street sweeper to clean up the debris.

Sunday, August 5

BFPD was dispatched to I-25 MM 250 SB for a single vehicle rollover. The vehicle was on its wheels with heavy damage, all parties appeared to be out. Met with the driver she stated she was ok just shaken up. No hazards on the vehicle, the crew assisted in picking of debris thrown from the vehicle.

BFPD responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for an 84-year old man who had fallen. The crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

Incident Activity August 6-12

Monday, August 6

BFPD responded to the 500 block of Kansas Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

BFPD was dispatched to the 500 block of 9th Street for a 96-year- old man not feeling well. TVEMS determined the patient should be transported. The patient was loaded and transported to a local hospital.

BFPD responded to the 100 block of 2nd Street for an 83-year-old having chest pains. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS. The crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

BFPD responded to I-25 mm 251 SB for an overturned tanker vs. a camper. Both vehicles had heavy damage. No hazmat was present.

While at A & W ordering food the crew was approached by a person who wanted to have them come check on someone. The man had been stung by a wasp and was having an allergic reaction. TVEMS assumed patient care and the man was treated.

BFPD was dispatched to the 3000 block of Tia Court for a person with back pain. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 600 block Great Basin Court for a sick person. The man was loaded in the ambulance and taken to a local hospital.

Tuesday, August 7

BFPD was dispatched along with TVEMS for a sick person in the 9000 block of Four Wheel Drive Road. The patient was transported to a local hospital.

BFPD responded to the 900 block of N. Cty Road 21 for a cardiac arrest. Squad 11 was cleared by TVEMS and Larimer Cty Sheriff took over command.

BFPD responded to a request for public education at Nat’l Night Out in Fickle Park. The crew interacted with the community, gave tours of the engines and the equipment.

Berthoud Engine 16 responded to a 2-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy 287 and 42nd Street SW. Both vehicles hd moderate damage, it appeared all parties were out of the vehicles. No hazards were found on the vehicle and the crew cleared the debris off the roadway.

BFPD responded to I-25 mm 248 SB for a single vehicle accident. The vehicle sustained moderate damage, and the driver was not injured. The scene was turned over to Colorado State Patrol.

Upon leaving the above accident the crew came upon a 2- vehicle accident that had left on car disabled on the shoulder. There were no injuries in either of the vehicles. Colorado State Patrol remained on scene.

Wednesday, August 8

Chief 2 responded to the intersection of Nebraska Ave. and 3rd Street for a single motorcycle down. There was one patient with a head injury. TVEMS assumed patient care and the scene was turned over to Larimer County Sheriff Dept.

BFPD responded to Wilfred Road and Larimer Cty Road 15 for a person lying in the ditch per the train engineer. The person was conscious and breathing but not alert. TVEMS assumed patient care and the scene was turned over to Larimer Cty Sheriff Dept.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 5000 block of Sherman Drive for a 75-year-old man who had fallen. The crew walked the patient to the ambulance for transport.

BFPD was dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for an 84-year-old man not feeling well. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Thursday, August 9

Berthoud Engine 2 responded to the 1000 block of Little Acres for a 3-month-old girl coughing up baby formula. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew was released from scene.

BFPD responded to the 7000 block of Bennet Road for a gas alarm inside the residence. The homeowner was standing outside of the home. The crew used the gas monitor to ascertain that there wasn’t a gas leak. The alarm was disconnected and advised the homeowner that they should have the propane tank looked at in the morning.

Friday, August 10

BFPD responded to I-25 mm 251 SB for a single motor vehicle accident. The crew located the vehicle that had run into the guardrail with heavy damage. The driver was out and walking around with no injuries.

Saturday, August 11

BFPD was dispatched to the 200 block of S. 5th Street for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 300 block of SW 42nd Street for an 84-year-old woman who wasn’t feeling well. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Citizen assist to help replace batteries in a residence on 6th Street. The crew changed out and tested all smoke detectors in the residence.

Citizen assist at Station 1 for a car seat for a 2-year-old. The car seat was installed and the crew answered all the mother’s questions.

BFPD was dispatched to the 500 block of Redwood Circle for a 73-year-old woman who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport to a local hospital.

BFPD responded to Hwy 287 and Larimer Cty Road 4E for a 2-vehicle accident, with extrication due to heavy intrusion into the passenger compartment. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patients for transport. The crew remained on scene until all hazards were mitigated and vehicles were loaded onto tow trucks.