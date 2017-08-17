Berthoud Fire Calls: August 2017

Berthoud Fire Protection District

Incident Activity – August 2017

Tuesday, August 1

Berthoud Fire responded to the 2600 block of Pheasant Run for a medical transport. The fire crew assisted TVEMS with packaging the patient for transport.

BFPD was dispatched to the 400 block of Larimer County Road 23E for a 63-year-old man complaining of dizziness. The crew assisted with vitals and patient history from patient’s wife. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Wednesday, August 2

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 2000 block of Crestridge Drive for abdominal pain. The crew assisted TVEMS in lifting the patient to the ambulance. Special care was taken to not disturb his abdomen.

Thursday, August 3

Citizen assist in the 800 block of Mt. Massive Street. The homeowner stated that one detector was going off because of a low battery. The crew helped to replace the batteries in all the detectors just to make sure.

Berthoud Engine 1 was dispatched to I-25 mm 259 SB for a motor vehicle accident. Colorado State Patrol reported that it was a non-injury accident.

Berthoud Engine 1 was dispatched to I-25 mm 249 NB for a motor vehicle accident. TVEMS stated per Colorado State Patrol Engine 1 could cancel.

Friday, August 4

A walk-in to Station 1 for a struck ring removal. Captain used twine and removed the three rings.

Berthoud Engine responded to the 2700 block of Lake Hallow for a structure fire. The crew checked the structure. After inspecting the 2nd floor and attic space the crew determined that the house had been struck by lightning and burned up a television wire, no fire was found.

Saturday, August 5

Station 1 received a phone call requesting assistance for a dog locked in a vehicle at the 2800 block of Coyote Ridge Drive. Engine 2 found a yellow lab locked in a truck. The crew was able to reach in the partially open window to manually open the door, and free the dog. The dog appeared healthy, and was returned to his owner.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to a grass/wildland fire in the area of 6300 block of City Lights Lane. The crew found a 5’x5” manure/yard waste fire, smoldering in the middle of a field. The crew met with the homeowner who stated that she was unaware that a burn permit was required for open burning. Engine 26 assisted the homeowner with extinguishing the fire. Once mop-up of the fire was completed, the homeowner was educated regarding how to obtain a burn permit and what types of materials she would be permitted to burn in the future.

Sunday, August 6

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

BFPD responded to the 300 block of Hubbell Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. Larimer County Sheriff arrived and command was transferred to them.

Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient for transport.

August 7 to 13

Monday, August 7

No calls

Tuesday, August 8

Berthoud Engine 1 was dispatched to the 1500 block of S. Cty Road 15 for a male that had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging of the patient for transport.

BFPD responded to E. 2nd Street and Michigan Avenue for a woman who had fallen from raised concrete in the street. She was found lying next to the street and in pain. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Wednesday, August 9

Berthoud Fire responded to the 300 block of Colorado Avenue for a man having a panic attack. Engine 1 assisted TVEMS with walking the patient to the ambulance.

Thursday, August 10

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

BFPD was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Friday, August 11

A citizen called into station1 to report a possible illegal burn. The property was located in the 200 block of W. Cty Rd 10E. Engine 16 made contact with the homeowner and informed them that the burn was illegal. The property was within the city limits and also did not have a permit. The homeowner was instructed to put out the slash pile.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

Saturday, August 12

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 900 block of Welch Avenue for a lift assist.

A citizen walked in to the station requesting a car seat installation. The crew assisted her with installing a car seat base in her car.