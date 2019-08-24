Berthoud Fire Calls: August 2019

Berthoud Fire Protection District

Incident Activity Aug1-Aug. 4

Thursday, August 1

BFPD dispatched to the 1000 block of Weld Cty Road 40.5 for a tractor fire near structures. The crew knocked down the fire quickly with water and foam. Command initiated investigation.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

BFPD was dispatched to the 900 block of Franklin Avenue, for an 85-year-old male who just needed assistance in getting to his feet. The crew spoke with the patient who stated he just went straight down and never fell. He was assisted to his feet and into his home.

Friday, August 2

BFPD responded to the 400 block of James Park Trial for a rope rescue. A person was stuck mid slope between the crew and his house. The wife had been in contact with him and stated that he was ok, just stuck. The patient was loaded into a basket and pulled up the hill. The patient was evaluated, and he refused transport.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 5000 block of W Cty Road 8E for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

BFPD responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Saturday, August 3

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 2000 block of S. Cty Road 15 for a person with seizures. Command was transferred to TVEMS.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 900 block of N. Larimer Cty Road 31 for a sick person. The crew assisted the patient to the ambulance.

Medical assist at Station 1 for a man who was brought in by a co-worker from the Town of Berthoud. The patient had been sprayed with pool chlorine. After flushing the patient’s eye, TVEMS assumed patient care and the patient was loaded and transported.

Citizen assist at Station 2 for a car seat check.

BFPD responded to the 500 block of 4th Street for a power pole on fire. An Xcel Energy truck happened to be in the area and quickly responded to shut off power in the area. Once the pole was de-energized, the crew extinguished the burning pole. The scene was left with Xcel Energy.

BFPD responded to the 2000 block of Blue Mtn. Avenue for a possible stroke victim. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted the patient to the ambulance for transport.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 600 block of Mountain Avenue for a sick person. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Engine 2 responded to the 2000 block of S. Cty Road 29 for a 66-year-old man who had

Incident Activity Aug. 5-11

Monday, August 5

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 1000 block of 4th Street for a lift assist.

BFPD responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Tuesday, August 6

Citizen assist for a Burlington Northern Railroad member that had locked his keys in his truck. The crew utilized the Big Easy to unlock the passenger side door.

Wednesday, August 7

Citizen assist for a car seat inspection at Station 1

BFPD responded to I-25 mm 249 SB for a 2-motor vehicle accident with no injuries. The crew cleaned up fluids, moved both vehicles to shoulder of roadway.

Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the 500 block of Redwood Circle for a 92-year-old woman who had fallen and hurt her hip. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to Love’s Truck Stop for a 44-year-old woman who had pain on her right side. The patient was able to walk to the ambulance and was transported.

Thursday, August 8

BFPD responded to the 300 block of E. Michigan Avenue for a 36-year-old woman not feeling well. TVEMS assumed patient care and she was transported to a local hospital.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 4000 block of Hoot Owl Drive for a sick person. The patient was transported by TVEMS.

Friday, August 9

Berthoud Fire responded to Larimer Cty Road 4 for a man laying in a field. The crew assisted TVEMS with securing the patient on to the pram for transport to a local hospital.

BFPD responded to Larimer Cty 23E for a 2-vehicle accident for a t-bone type collision, with moderate damage. All parties were out with no injuries, command cleared TVEMS from scene. Once the roadway was clear, command transferred command to Colorado State Patrol.

Saturday, August 10

Berthoud Fire responded to the Apple Leaf Assisted Living for a fall victim. An 88-year-old woman needed assistance back into a chair.

Berthoud Squad 11 dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a 54-year-old woman having difficulty breathing. The crew assisted with loading of the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Incident Activity Aug. 12-18

Monday, August 12

BFPD responded to the 900 block of Welch Avenue for an 85-year-old man who was not feeling well. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire assisted with traffic control for a broken-down semi- truck on Cty Road 8. Once the mechanic was able to get the vehicle to move at a slow pace, the truck was pulled off at Cty Road 8 and Cty Road 23. Command was then transferred to Colorado State Patrol.

Citizen assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation.

Tuesday, August 13

BFPD responded to the 100 block of Bein Street for a lift assist.

Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the Hamilton Park Apartments for a lift assist.

Citizen assist for a car seat installation at Station 1.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 1000 block of 4th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care, Squad 11 cleared and went available.

Wednesday, August 14

BFPD responded to the intersection of Hwy 287 and Hwy 56 for a 2-vehicle accident with light damage. Engine 1 blocked the scene from oncoming traffic, patient care was handled by TVEMS and all hazards were mitigated by the fire crew.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the 400 block of 8th Street for an 81-year-old man with chest pains. The patient requested transport by TVEMS. The crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Thursday, August 15

Berthoud Squad 11 responded for a lift assist in the 1000 block of 4th Street.

Citizen assist in removing a broken lock box in the 200 block of 2nd Street.

Berthoud Engine 1 was assigned to public education detail at Berthoud Elementary for back to school night. The crew distributed helmets and stickers to about 75 children.

BFPD responded to North Cty Road 19 for a single vehicle rollover. The driver was the only occupant with no injuries.

Friday, August 16

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 400 block of Iowa Avenue for a person with breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

BFPD was dispatched to the intersection of 6th Street and Welch Avenue for a 2-vehicle accident with very light damage. The crew plugged a fuel leak and cleaned up the spill.

Saturday, August 17

BFPD dispatched as part of a Loveland Fire response to a structure fire in the 900 block of Wheatridge Road. The crew staged at the nearest hydrant to the west of the house. Command reported a fire in the basement that had been extinguished and cleared all units.

BFPD responded for a tree that had fallen over the power lines next to the Berthoud Living Center. Excel was on scene and had turned off power.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to Welch Avenue for a tree branch that had fallen unto a house. The branch appeared to have not damaged the house but pulled the powerline down. Excel responded to secure the power.

BFPD responded to the 4000 block of Gateway Drive for an 88-year-old woman who had fallen with a possible broken leg. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Sunday, August 18

Lift assist in the 1000 block of 4th Street.

BFPD responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

BFPD was dispatched to the 4000 block of S Larimer Cty Road 31 for a diabetic problem. The crew assisted with recovering the patient following glucose administration.

fainted. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew help load the patient for transport.