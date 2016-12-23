Berthoud Fire Calls, December 2016

Updated December 19, 2016

Berthoud Fire Protection District

Incident Activity December 2016

Thursday, December 1,

Berthoud Fire was notified of a request to assist owners of the tall grain elevator with putting up a new American flag at the top of the silo.

Friday, December 2,

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 100 block of Bein Street for a lift assist.

BFPD responded to the 4500 block of Foothills Drive for abdominal problems. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Berthoud Engine 1 and Squad 11 responded to the 300 block of Mountain Avenue for a gas line that had been cut. The crew set up a flash fire suppression if needed and then stood by for Xcel to patch the cut line. Scene was turned over to the Excel Supervisor on scene once the threat was done.

BFPD responded to Hwy 287 for a single vehicle rollover accident. Engine 2 assisted TVEMS with patient care. Then a second accident occurred just north of original incident. Rescue crews removed 2 patients and loaded for transport. Command requested CDOT truck for ice melt on roadway. Larimer Cty Sheriff’s Office arrived and started with traffic control and investigation.

Saturday, December 3

Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched for a citizen assist at the 1300 block of Larimer Cty Road 4. The crew assisted the homeowner with replacing the battery in the smoke detector.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 5100 block of Gary Drive for a grass fire. Berthoud Engine 2 located a 20 ft. pile of slash on fire. The property owner was notify that he needed to obtain a burn permit before he could allow the pile to burn. He put the slash pile out immediately.

Sunday, December 4,

Berthoud Fire responded to the 1500 block of Willow Drive for a lift assist.

Monday, December 5

Berthoud Fire responded to the 4900 block of Malibu Drive for a medical assist. A 68 year old man had fallen while putting up Christmas lights on the house. TVEMS assumed patient care, the crew assisted TVEMS with packaging the patient for transport.

BFPD was dispatched to the 100 block of Indiana Avenue for a citizen assist. The homeowner needed assistance in changing batteries in her smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. The crew tested all detectors and they were in good working order when they left.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 3600 block of Valley View Court for a grass fire. Engine 16 extinguished the fire.

Tuesday, December 6

BFPD responded to the 100 block of Larimer Cty Road 2 for a CO alarm activation. The crew found no reading of CO in the house and advised the homeowner to replace the CO detector since it was 6 years old. The crew also advised the homeowner to put a CO detector on each floor of the house.

Wednesday, December 7

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 2400 block of Weld Cty Road 46 for a medical assist. Patient care was turned over to TVEMS and the crew assisted with packaging patient for transport.

BFPD responded to Hwy 287 for a single vehicle slide off. No hazards were present and no injuries. Colorado State Patrol was notified and the driver was calling her insurance company to get a tow.

Berthoud Fire responded to I-25 mm 251 SB for a 2 vehicle accident. Both vehicles had minor damage but there were no injuries to the occupants. Colorado State Patrol arrived along with the tow truck..

BFPD was dispatched to the 1700 block of Hwy 56 for a medical assist. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

Thursday, December 8

Berthoud Squad 11 was requested for assistance with judging at the Turner Middle School science fair. The crew was assigned to attend and assist with whatever was required. The crew completed the assignment and returned to service in quarters.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 300 block of 8th Street for a medical assist. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS.

Friday, December 9

Engine 1 was dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a gas odor investigation. The crew walked around the area and was unable to locate any smell of natural gas. The person reporting the smell was asked to call back if the gas smell returned. All gas meters appeared to be intact and functioning properly.

Saturday, December 10

BFPD responded to the 100 block of Sioux Drive for a fall victim. TVEMS assumed patient care and Squad 11 assisted in loading the patient for transport.

Engine 1 notified dispatch that a woman driving by the Station pulled into the parking lot and signaled for help. The female was complaining of shortness of breath. The crew turned over patient care to TVEMS.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 2000 block of Elmwood Street for a fall victim. They found a 70 year old female laying on the floor. The fall was witnessed by multiple family members. The woman complained of back pain. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Firefighters handled a walk in to Station 1 for a car seat install. The customer was provided instruction on the safe and correct installation of a car seat. It is advised to make an appointment when having your car seat checked or installed by the crew.

Berthoud Engine 2 responded to West Larimer Cty Road 8 for a tractor in the ditch. The tractor operator stated as he made the corner at Cty Road 23 he lost control of the tractor. The operator had no injuries and will have the tractor towed. Colorado State Patrol cleared BFPD from scene.

BFPD was dispatched to Larimer Cty Road 8 for a 2-car motor vehicle accident. A Subaru was upright, but had heavy front end damage and a pick- up was on its side with heavy damage. One patient was transported by TVEMS. Colorado State Patrol arrived and had no further need from Berthoud Engine 2.

Berthoud Engine 2 responded to the 600 block of Larimer Cty Road 31 for a medical assist. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Sunday, December 11

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 600 block of Hwy 56 for an odor investigation. The homeowner smelled gas inside the garage. The homeowner stated they had had 3 previous leaks from the install recently of the new heater. The crew couldn’t locate a leak with the monitor.

Monday, December 12

Berthoud Engine 1 was assigned to assist the Town of Berthoud with its SnowFest event. The crew had to compact man-made snow into large molds for a snow sculpting competition. The crew went to work compacting a reported 20,000 lbs. of snow into the large molds. Once the mold had been filled Engine 1 returned to service in quarters.

BFPD was dispatched to the 5600 block of Larimer Cty Road 8E for a head injury. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Berthoud Engine 26 responded to the 5000 block of Larimer Cty Road 14 for a homeowner burning without a permit. The crew advised him that he needed one. The homeowner extinguished the fire.

Tuesday, December 13

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 800 block of Longview Avenue for a medical assist. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Berthoud Fire responded to Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Wednesday, December 14

BFPD was dispatched to 1st Street and Welch Avenue for a 2-motor-vehicle accident. Both vehicles had minor damage with no injuries to the occupants. Scene turned over to Larimer Cty Sheriff Office.

Thursday, December 15

Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the 1300 block of 4th Street for a possible stroke. The crew assisted with loading of the patient into ambulance.

BFPD responded to Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Loveland Fire requested an engine for mutual aid for a wildland fire. The crew staged at the Masonville Mercantile and was assigned for structure protection.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to Hwy 287 for a grass fire. The crew located a 10 x 10 patch of grass on fire. The crew extinguished the fire.

BFPD was dispatched to the 300 block of SW 49th Street for a medical assist. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Friday, December 16

Berthoud Fire responded to the 500 block of 6th Street for a laceration. A 54 year old female had accidentally cut her forearm to the bone with a broken mirror. Once TVEMS arrived patient care was transferred. The crew cleaned up the broken mirror pieces to prevent further injuries.

BFPD was dispatched to the 900 block of N. Cty Road 19 for a shed that was on fire. Engine 2 arrived an extinguished the fire. The damage to the structure was very minimal.

Berthoud Fire responded to Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Sunday, December 17

BFPD was dispatched to the 1000 block of 4th Street for a person with breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Squad 11 was assigned to drive Santa Claus through the parade to Fickle Park for the lighting of the Christmas tree. Once Santa had completed his duties Squad 11 returned to service in quarters.