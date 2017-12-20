Berthoud Fire Calls: December 2017

Updated December 19, 2017

Berthoud Fire Protection District

Incident Activity

Incident Activity for December 1-10

Friday, December 1

BFPD responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Berthoud Engine 1 and Chief 2 responded to a stuck elevator with doors open on 5th Street. Chief 2 met with the owner of the business who stated elevator recalled to 1st floor when they tried to change smoke detector battery. The business owner was advised to contact elevator maintenance company and possibly replace the smoke detector.

Sunday, December 3

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 1100 block of 35th Street SW for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care and the fire crew assisted with packaging and loading of the patient.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 200 block of W. Cty Road 10E for a medical. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. The fire crew helped load the patient for transport.

BFPD was dispatched to the 300 block of Wilfred Road for a sick person. The fire crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Monday, December 4

BFPD responded to the 1800 block of Chaparro Circle for a 36-year-old man having seizures. TVEMS assumed patient care and the fire crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Apple Leaf Assisted Living for an 81-year-old woman who had fallen. The crew assisted the woman back into her power chair. She stated she was not injured and TVEMS was cancelled.

BFPD responded to the 1000 block of 4th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 1300 block of 4th Street for a sick person. A woman was having chest pain. TVEMS assumed patient care and she was transported to local hospital.

Wednesday, December 6

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 600 block of Bristlecone Court for a lift assist. Both fire crew and TVEMS arrived at the same time. Both crews located the party in the basement sitting on the floor by her chair. Crews worked together to stand her and helped her back into her chair, with no other concerns.

Thursday, December 7

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 300 block of 42nd Street for a stroke victim. The fire crew took command and assisted TVEMS with patient movement from the house to the ambulance.

BFPD was dispatched to I-25 mm 250 SB for a vehicle on fire. The fire crew confirmed that all occupants were out of the vehicles. Engine 1 extinguished the fire and proceeded to mop up the hot spots. Colorado State Patrol arrested the vehicle occupant. A tow truck arrived and loaded the vehicle.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to Berthoud High School for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care, the fire crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

BFPD was dispatched to the 200 block of 1st Street for a 21-year-old man who had a 1” laceration on his forehead. He stated that the hammer broke and the hammer head hit his forehead. TVEMS arrived on scene and took command. The patient was loaded and transported to a local hospital.

BFPD responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Friday, December 8

Chief 2 arrived on scene at a fully involved fire, of a pickup truck w/camper shell over truck bed. Both lanes of I-25 mm 251 SB were shut down. All parties were out of the vehicle. Engine 1 extinguished the vehicle fire and also the grass that had caught fire. Command reopened one lane of traffic while units overhauled the vehicle after fire was knocked out. Scene was then turned over to Colorado State Patrol, after the crew cleared the road of debris.

Saturday, December 9

Berthoud Fire responded to a medical in the 3200 block of Meining Road. Berthoud Engine 2 was released by TVEMS.

BFPD was dispatched to the area of 3500 E. Hwy 56 for a sick person. Larimer Cty Sheriff was on scene with a woman sitting on the side of the roadway. TVEMS assumed patient care, once the patient was inside the ambulance, the fire crew cleared scene.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a 72-year-old man who had fallen on the sidewalk. TVEMS assumed patient care, the fire crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Incident Activity for December 11-17

Monday, December 11

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 1700 block of Hwy 56 for a fall victim. An 86-year-old female was found lying on the patio. TVEMS assumed patient care, the fire crew assisted with packaging and loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to a law enforcement assist at the 400 block of Meadowlark Drive. The Larimer County Sheriff Sargent stated they were called to the business, because the gentleman in question was sitting in his car for a long period of time. The man was highly intoxicated. The fire crew took his vitals which read normal. At this point, the man was turned back over to law enforcement.

Station 1 received a call about a ditch on fire at Weld Cty Road 1 and Wilfred Road. The crew found an approximately 70’ section of the ditch that had burned. There was a person on-scene using a fire extinguisher. The fire crew utilized the booster reel to extinguish a couple of hot spots and put a wet line around the entire fire area.

BFPD responded to the 600 block of Torreys Peak Lane for a 49-year-old woman having a seizure. The patient stated she did not want to be transported.

Berthoud Engine 2 responded to the 5200 block of Foothills Drive for a 68-year-old manwith a medical issue. The fire crew initiated patient assessment, and obtained baseline vital signs. When TVEMS arrived a report was given, and patient care was transferred.

Wednesday, December 13

Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the 200 block of Bein Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the fire crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to Hays Market for an 87-year-old man not feeling well. TVEMS assumed patient care and the fire crew assisted with packaging and loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud High School for 15-year-old having seizures. Once the patient was on the pram, she was loaded into the ambulance and transported.

Berthoud Engine 1 was dispatched to Hwy 287 and Horseshoe Circle for a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Two vehicles were involved in a rear end collision and had moderate to heavy damage. One party was complaining of neck pain and also had an 8-month-old in the car with her. The fire crew walked the driver and infant to the ambulance for further evaluation and later signed refusal paperwork. Once the State Patrol arrived, they asked the crew to continue to block the lane until the vehicle was out of the roadway.

Thursday, December 14

BFPD responded to I-25 mm 251 SB for a three-car motor vehicle accident with unknown injuries. TVEMS confirmed there were no injuries. Berthoud Engine 1 remained on scene for traffic control and to assist the Colorado State Patrol. The fire crew remained until all tow trucks could clear the vehicles.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 500 block of 2nd Street for a woman who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care, and determined the patients right leg was injured from a fall. The fire crew assisted with packaging and loading of the patient for transport.

Saturday, December 16

BFPD responded to the 500 block of Redwood Circle for a diabetic problem. TVEMS assumed patient care, the fire crew assisted with packaging and loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 500 block of 5th Street for a person with chest pains. TVEMS arrived at the same time and assumed patient care.

Sunday, December 17

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 100 block of Willow Circle Drive for a person with breathing problems. TVEMS was already on scene and determined the patient would be transported. Berthoud Engine 1 assisted with loading the patient.