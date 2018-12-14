Saturday, December 1

BFPD was dispatched to the 4000 block of John Gault for a fall victim. A 37-year old woman had fallen and injured her ankle. TVEMS assumed patient care and the female was taken to a local hospital.

BFPD responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

BFPD was dispatched to the 800 block of Jay Place for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

BFPD responded to the 3000 Megan Way for a medical. TVEMS arrived and the scene was turned over to Larimer Cty Sheriff.

Berthoud Engine 2 responded to a single vehicle rollover on Larimer Cty Road 23E. The single occupant denied injury. The scene was turned over to Larimer Cty Sheriff.

Incident Activity Dec 3-9

Tuesday, December 4

BFPD responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for

a fall victim. A 77-year old woman had fallen on Sunday and had hip pain. TVEMS

assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for

transport.

BFPD was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a

medical.

Wednesday, December 5



Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 1000 block of 3rd

Street for abdominal pains for a 57-year-old woman. TVEMS assumed patient care.

The patient was loaded and transported to a local hospital.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 1000 block of Schofield

for a sick person. BFPD transferred care to TVEMS, and the crew assisted with

getting the patient into the ambulance for transport.

BFPD responded to a grass fire on Hwy 287 and Yellowstone

Road. A gulley in a field was smoldering. Once the fire was extinguished the

property owner apologized that he did not obtain a burn permit.

Thursday, December 6

Station 2 responded to the 2000 block of Martingale Drive

for a man having back pain. TVEMS assumed patient care and the patient was

loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the Berthoud Living

Center for a medical.

Friday, December 7

Berthoud Engine 2 responded to the 2000 block of S. Cty Rd

29 for abdominal pain. TVEMS arrived on scene and the 66-year-old male was

loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Saturday, December 8

BFPD was dispatched to the 10000 block of Yellowstone Road

for a 75-year-old woman having breathing problems. TVEMS arrived and assumed

patient care, the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Sunday, December 9

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 300 block of Iowa Avenue

for a fall victim. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with

loading of the patient for transport.

BFPD responded to the 1000 block of 4th Street

for chest pains. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading of the patient for transport.