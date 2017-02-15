Berthoud Fire Calls: February 2017

Berthoud Fire Protection District

Incident Activity February 2017

Wednesday, February 1

Berthoud Fire responded to the 200 block of Hwy 60 for a stroke victim. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

BFPD responded to the 600 block of Hwy 287 for a 2-car motor vehicle accident with injuries due to icy road conditions. TVEMS assumed patient care and Colorado State Patrol proceeded with investigation. Engine 2 assisted with traffic control.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 1200 block of Hwy 287 for a single vehicle off the roadway down in a field. The crew spoke with the driver and she stated she was not injured just shaken up. Advised the driver to wait on scene for Colorado State Patrol.

BFPD was dispatched to the 4900 block of Hawg Wild Road for a 2-car accident. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Berthoud Fire responded to I-25 mm 249 SB for a single motor vehicle accident with moderate damage. The male driver was conscious and breathing. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care.

Thursday, February 2

Berthoud Engine 1 and TVEMS were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on Buehler Acres Drive. The crew was advised of a single vehicle rollover with moderate damage and all parties standing outside. TVEMS stated they did not require assistance, there were no injuries reported. There were no leaks or hazards at the time.

Friday, February 3

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to Turner Middle School for a head injury. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Sunday, February 5

BFPD responded to the 500 block of 2nd Street in Loveland for mutual aid for a structure fire. The fire was reported to be in the attic. The fire was extinguished and Loveland Fire handled the investigation.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 2200 block of Larimer Cty Road 23E for a citizen assist. Received a call at the Station 2 reporting a need for assistance changing smoke detector batteries. Upon arrival the homeowner showed the crew the smoke detectors that needed batteries.

Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a lift assist. The crew assisted TVEMS with lifting the patient for transport.

Monday, February 6

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 200 block of 3rd Street for a 73-year-old female who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with packaging of the patient for transport.

BFPD responded to the 800 block of Pyramid Peak Street for a 67-year-old female with a nose bleed. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Tuesday, February 7

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 1600 block of Mt. Meeker Avenue for breathing problems. The crew assisted TVEMS with packaging the patient for transport.

BFPD was dispatched to Hwy 287 for a moving van type truck on fire on the side of the road. The crew found a fully involved Ryder truck. The crew extinguished the fire and inspected the engine and cab compartments of the truck. Larimer County Sheriff deputies arrived on scene and conferred with driver who stated the truck backfired and stalled. The Captain concluded the fire started at the carburetor and continued to the passenger and engine compartment.

Wednesday, February 8

Berthoud Fire responded to the 900 block of County Road 31 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

Thursday, February 9

BFPD was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 400 block of 8th Street for a 68-year-old female who had fallen off the curb. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew handled traffic control.

BFPD responded to the 4699 block of Sedona Hills for a citizen assist. The crew found an arcing electric fence. The homeowner showed the crew the problem, she stated that a contractor had been there in the last couple of days working on the fence. The crew turned off and unplugged the fence and recommended she contact the contractor to fix the issue.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 600 block of 9th Street for an overdose. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Friday, February 10

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Berthoud Engine 16 was dispatched to 1700 block of Larimer County Road 15 C. The crew found a power line down in front of 1617 N. Larimer County Road 15C. There was no arching or fire. The line was hit by an excavator, but the line was not energized. REA remained on scene for more resources to make the repair.

BFPD responded to the 2900 block of Center Ridge Drive for a stroke victim. Care was transferred to TVEMS and the. Engine 2 crew assisted with packaging of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 2900 block of Lake Hollow Road for a 63-year-old male suffering a seizure. TVEMS assumed patient care and Engine 2 assisted with packaging and loading the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Saturday, February 11

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 800 block of 8th Street for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care.

BFPD was dispatched to the 1300 block of 1st Street for a female who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the 600 block of Bristlecone Court for a female who had fallen out of her chair. The crew assisted the patient back into her chair and made sure she was not injured.

Sunday, February 12

Berthoud Fire responded to the 500 block of 9th Street for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care.

BFPD was dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care, the crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.