Berthoud Fire Calls: February 2018

Updated March 6, 2018

Berthoud Fire Protection District

Incident Activity February 2018

Incident Activity Feb 1-4

Thursday, February 1

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to Weld Cty Road 46 and Frontage Road for a 2-vehicle accident. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew helped with traffic while Colorado State Patrol conducted their investigation.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 700 block of Abrams Way for a horse stuck in a fence. They found a horse in its stall with its left rear hoof wedged between 2 bars in the stall. The fire crew utilized a Sawzall to remove 1 of the bars from the stall wall. The horse was freed once the bar was removed. The care of the horse was turned over to its owners, who were awaiting the arrival of their veterinarian.

Berthoud Chief 2 arrived on scene of a 2-vehicle accident at Berthoud Parkway and Hwy 287. Both vehicles had light damage and all parties were out of the vehicles. No hazards were found on either vehicle. Command was turned over to Larimer Cty Sheriff.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 700 block of Hwy 56 for an odor investigation. The crew reported a slight odor of burning plastic inside and requested the thermal imager. The smell was isolated to one office inside the business. After further investigation, a small plastic plaque was found on top of the furnace. The plaque had gotten hot enough to discolor and begin to melt. Captain believed this to be the cause of the burning plastic smell.

Friday, February 2

BFPD was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical problem.

BFPD responded to the I-25 mm 251 for a single vehicle rollover. All parties were out of the vehicle with no injuries. There was moderate damage to the vehicle, Colorado State Patrol assumed command.

Saturday, February 3

Berthoud Fire responded to the 900 block of 4th Street for a traumatic injury. An 18-month-old girl’s finger had been severed in a door. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

BFPD was dispatched to Hwy 287 for a woman having chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Sunday, February 4

Citizen assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to Hwy 287 for a single vehicle rollover which ended up on its roof. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Citizen assist at Station 1 for a car seat check for a grandparent’s vehicle. The car seat fit within the weight and age of the child and was installed properly.

Incident Activity Feb. 5-11

Monday, February 5

BFPD responded to the 1200 block of S. Cty Road 13 for an unattended fire that was smoldering. The crew used water from Engine 16 and a hand tool to cool down the fire. The property owner stated he had been burning horse manure the day before. The winds were high and caused the fire to kick back up again. The property owner said he would keep an eye on it. All units cleared and went available.

Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with packaging and loading of the patient for transport.

Tuesday, February 6

Citizen assist to the 1300 block of Cty Road 4E for a chirping CO detector. The detector had expired and was no longer functioning. The homeowner was made aware and advised that she should purchase a new one.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to Berthoud Elementary for a 10-year-old boy who had hit his head while on the playground. The school had contacted the parents and they were en route. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Wednesday, February 7

BFPD responded to the 700 block of Mountain Avenue for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care and cleared Squad 11 from scene.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded along with TVEMS for a person with chest pains on W. Larimer Cty Road 10E. After TVEMS completed an assessment the patient made the decision to be transported. The fire crew assisted with packaging and loading of the patient.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 500 block of Pyramid Peak Street for a medical. Once TVEMS arrived on scene, patient care was transferred to them. The crew assisted with getting the patient into the ambulance for transport.

BFPD was dispatched to the 2600 block of Pheasant Run for a 75-year-old man in severe pain. The daughter called and asked that he be transported to hospital. The crew obtained a set of vitals and patient history that was transferred to TVEMS. The crew assisted with loading of the patient.

Thursday, February 8

Berthoud Fire responded to the 5200 block of Sherman Drive for a 70-year-old woman with difficulty breathing due to COPD and onset of the flu. The crew assisted TVEMS with vitals and packaging the patient for transport.

Call into the station for a smoke alarm chirping and needed assistance changing batteries. Squad 11 crew assisted the homeowner with changing the batteries in all the smoke detectors.

BFPD responded to the entrance of Lon Halger Reservoir for a single vehicle rollover with heavy damage. All parties were out of the vehicle conscious and breathing. Berthoud crew assisted TVEMS with packaging all patients for transport.

Friday, February 9

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 700 block of Hwy 56 for a 2-vehicle accident with heavy damage. All parties were out of the vehicles. Larimer Cty Sheriff advised the crew they did not want the debris swept up until they could further investigate the scene. Once photos and measurements were taken and tow truck were on-scene, the crew assisted in clearing up the large debris field.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to a 3-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy 287 and Taft. TVEMS assumed patient care, the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport. Colorado State Patrol arrived, and the crew assisted with traffic control. Two vehicles were loaded onto the tow trucks, command was then terminated.

Berthoud Engine 2 responded to the intersection of Cty Road 21 and Cty Road 8 for a 2-vehicle accident. Both vehicles had moderate damage, neither driver complained of any injuries. One driver was evaluated by TVEMS due to her being pregnant.

Incident Activity Feb. 12-18

Monday, February 12

BFPD was dispatched to the 3400 block of Heron Lakes Parkway for a traumatic injury. There was a 56-year-old male with a broken ankle laying on a flatbed trailer. TVEMS initiated patient assessment, the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Tuesday, February 13

Berthoud Engine 2 responded for a fall at the 5600 block of West County Road 8E. The injured person was a 9-month-old baby, that was dropped from a low level. TVEMS arrived on scene shortly after E2 and patient care was transferred.

Thursday, February 15

Berthoud Squad 11 and Chief 2 responded to a motor vehicle accident at 3500 E. Hwy 56. Two vehicles were involved, one vehicle had moderate damage and a driver with a hand fracture. Engine 1 was assigned to fluid and debris mitigation in the roadway and TVEMS assumed patient care. Squad 11 assisted with loading of the patient for transport. E1 cleared roadway and assisted with traffic control until 1 vehicle was loaded to tow.

Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched for a female laying on the ground in Fickel Park. The crew contacted the woman, who was breathing and conscious, but seemed very lethargic. Larimer Cty Sheriff arrived and they stated that they had been looking for this person. TVEMS quickly determined that transport was necessary, so both crews worked together to load the patient.

Friday, February 16

Berthoud Fire responded to I-25 mm 251 SB for a single motor vehicle accident. The vehicle had spinout and Colorado State Patrol was on scene. Colorado State Patrol stated that this was a non- injury accident and cancelled the call.

BFPD was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Saturday, February 17

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 400 block of E. Cty Road 8 for a person in cardiac arrest. Command called code black to dispatch.

BFPD responded to the 4900 block of Gary Drive for reports of a person fainting. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 1800 block of N. 1st Street for a medical. TVEMS and Larimer Cty Sheriff were on scene. The fire crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Sunday, February 18

BFPD was dispatched to the 100 block of Willow Circle Drive for an unresponsive 14-year-old. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Incident Activity Feb. 19-25

Monday, February 19

Citizen assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation. The fire crew showed a grandfather how to correctly install the car seat.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 1600 block of Chokeberry Street for a fall victim. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Wednesday, February 21

BFPD was dispatched to the 100 block of Michigan to assist Larimer Cty Sheriff with moving a patient to the ambulance. The patient was then loaded and transported by TVEMS.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to Hwy 287 and Weld Cty Road 6 for a 2-vehicle accident. They found a T-bone type accident with both vehicles having moderate damage. No injuries were found. Larimer Cty Sheriff began the investigation while the crew checked for hazards. Colorado State Patrol arrived and they cleared Engine 1 from scene.

Friday, February 23

Citizen assist in the 1000 block of 4th Street. The homeowner said her smoke detector had been chirping for a while. The fire crew replaced the batteries in 3 detectors, and advised the homeowner that all the detectors needed to be replaced later this year.

Berthoud Fire responded to Hwy 287 for a car that had gone into the ditch. The crew found a single vehicle into the ditch with only minor damage. All parties were out of the vehicle with no injuries. Colorado State Patrol was on scene.

Saturday, February 24

BFPD was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 1000 block of Monroe for a 79-year-old man having a seizure. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the intersection of Yellowstone Road and Hwy 287 for a 2-vehicle accident. Both cars had heavy damage, but all occupants were checked with no injuries. The road was cleared of debris and the scene was turned over to Colorado State Patrol.

Sunday, February 25

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 100 block of Willow Circle Drive for a 48-year-old woman who was feeling sick. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Citizen assist at Station 2 for a car seat installation.

Incident Activity Feb. 26-28

Monday, February 26

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 900 block of Wilshire Drive for a 59-year-old female with stomach pain. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 2000 block of Hwy 60 for 76-year-old female having chest pains. Upon arrival TVEMS assumed patient care, the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Tuesday, February 27

BFPD was dispatched to the 300 block of Bimson Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assessed the patient and determined transport was necessary. The patient was then loaded and transported.

Berthoud Fire responded to Welch Avenue for a patient with a laceration to his left hand. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Wednesday, February 28

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 20000 Weld Cty Road 3 for a 99-year-old female with a possible stroke. TVEMS assumed patient care, the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 700 block of 4th Street for a 62-year-old male having a heart attack. TVEMS assumed patient care and the patient was transported.

BFPD was dispatched to the 700 block of 6th Street for a 56-year-old male having stomach pains. The patients wife stated this came on suddenly. TVEMS evaluated the patient and decided to transport.

sport.