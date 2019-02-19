Incident Activity Feb. 1-10, 2019

Friday, February 1

Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd

Street for a lift assist.

Saturday, February 2

Berthoud Fire responded to the Derby Grill for a 50-year-old

man who had fallen and hit his head. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Sunday, February 3

BFPD responded to S. Cty Road 23 for a vehicle that had gone

through a fence. TVEMS assumed patient care and Colorado State Patrol cleared

Berthoud Fire from the scene.

Monday, February 4

Citizen assist in the 900 block of Wilfred Road for a

chirping smoke detector. Since the detectors were 9 years old, the crew advised

the homeowner to replace all the detectors in the home. Squad 11 also advised

the homeowner to call if anything changes with the detectors.

BFPD responded to the 1000 block of 4th Street

for an 86-year-old female having heart problems. TVEMS assumed patient care and

the patient was transported to a local hospital.

Tuesday, February 5

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Hwy 60 for a grass fire.

While enroute Dispatch reported that an off -duty firefighter was on scene and

had put out the fire. The crew found a small 10’ x 5’ patch of burned grass. Firefighters

completed a mop up operation.

BFPD responded to the 100 block of Turner Avenue for a structure fire. They found a fire in the garage and started suppression. The crew entered the residential portion of the home for primary search. Larimer County Sheriff had removed one canine, stating there was a feline resident of the house also. Search crews gave primary all clear of humans in the house. Finding no evidence of extension beyond the garage, the fire was extinguished quickly. Upon completion of the investigation, crews removed damaged contents from garage. An insurance agent arrived and contacted a restoration crew, command was terminated.

Wednesday, February 6



BFPD responded to the 500 block of Hwy 287 for a vehicle

that had struck a light pole. Engine 1 confirmed no injuries and no hazards,

with light damage to the vehicle. Engine 1 remained on scene to block traffic

for Larimer Cty Sheriff.

BFPD responded to the 4000 block of High Plains Avenue for a

fall victim. TVEMS assumed patient care, the crew assisted with loading of the

patient for transport.

Citizen assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation. The

car seat was installed, and education given to customer.

BFPD was dispatched to the intersection of Hwy 56 and Weld

Cty Road 7 for a 2-vehicle accident. Larimer Cty Sheriff and TVEMS were on

scene already. The patient refused transport, Larimer Cty Sheriff cleared

Engine 1 from scene.

Thursday, February 7

Citizen assist for a car seat installation at Station 1. The

mother did the final install of the car seat. The infant child was present, and

the crew instructed her on the proper way to use the harness and chest clip for

the car seat.

Friday, February 8

BFPD responded to the 1000 block of N. Cty road 15C for a man

who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading

of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 1000 block of Wilshire

Drive for a person with back pain. The crew assisted TVEMS with packaging of

the patient for transport to a local hospital.

BFPD responded to I-25 MM 250 on the off ramp for a fuel

spill. The crew located a semi- tractor trailer on top of the northbound ramp

with fluids on the ground. Oil dry was utilized to control the spill. Colorado

State Patrol Hazmat arrived on scene and the clean up was completed.

Sunday, February 10

BFPD responded to the 200 block of Quandry Avenue for a

medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the

patient for transport.

BFPD was dispatched to the 700 block of Holmes Place for a

medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with packaging of the patient for transport.

BFPD responded to the 3000 block of Meining for a lift

assist.

BFPD was dispatched to the 300 block of Lake Avenue for a

sick person. The crew packaged the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Engine 26 responded to Larimer Cty 4 and Cty Road

21 for a grass fire. They located a controlled burn at the end of Rotor Way.

The homeowner stated he did not have a burn permit and agreed to put the fire

out. The crew explained to him the process of obtaining a permit.