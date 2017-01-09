Berthoud Fire Calls, January 2017

Berthoud Fire Protection District

Incident Activity January 2017

Sunday, January 1

BFPD was dispatched to a structure fire for mutual aid. Cancelled enroute. No fire, no emergency.

BFPD responded to a medical call at 855 Franklin Ave. BFPD started patient care until the arrival of TVEMS. BFPD assisted TVEMS in loading the patient.

BFPD responded to the 1000 block of Franklin Ave. for a CO detector activation, no patients involved. Using the gas monitor the crew checked for the house for CO. The residents were advised to have their furnace checks as soon as possible and informed of signs and symptoms of CO poisoning, with instructions to call 911 if anyone in the household developed the symptoms.

Monday, January 2

BFPD responded to Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Berthoud Fire responded to Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 4700 block of Karen Court for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Engine 1 responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a female with a laceration. TVEMS assumed patient care. Patient was not transported.

Berthoud Fire responded to Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Tuesday, January 3

BFPD responded to the 200 block of 3rd Street for a fall victim. A woman that had fallen and needed assistance in getting back into bed.

Engine 1 was dispatched to I-25 mm 251 SB for a vehicle roll over. The crew found a single vehicle with moderate damage. The accident was non-injury and there were no hazards. The crew turned scene over to CDOT.

BFPD responded to Hwy 287 for a car vs. semi- truck motor vehicle accident with 2 parties trapped. Engine 2 arrived and was assigned to setup for extrication. Larimer County Sheriff Office arrived to assist with traffic control and accident investigation. Extrication took 26 minutes and both parties were transported.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 100 block of Bein Street for a lift assist.

BFPD responded to the 100 block of Bein Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted TVEMS with packaging patient for transport.

Wednesday, January 4

BFPD responded to the 1800 block of Chaparro Circle for chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Engine 1 responded to the 300 block of Victoria Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Squad 11 and TVEMS responded to the 700 block of Mt. Massive Street for a fall victim. The crew was greeted at the door by the daughter, she stated the patient fell and was complaining of hip and arm pain. Patient care was handled by TVEMS and Squad 11 assisted in loading the patient into the ambulance.

BFPD responded to I-25 mm 248 SB for a single car with light damage in the median with all parties out. The scene was turned over to Weld County Sheriff.

Thursday, January 5

Squad 11 responded to the 10000 block of Yellowstone Road for a medical. TVEMS did an assessment of patient, Squad 11 assisted with packaging of the patient for transport.

Friday, January 6

BFPD responded to the 4600 block of LCR 2 for a barn fire. This was a small, single story barn with flames showing from the roof of the structure. The cause of the fire was most likely a heating lamp in the barn. The fire was quickly knocked down, and overhaul operations were initiated.

Berthoud Engine 1 was dispatched to the 500 block of Pyramind Peak Street for a man having chest pains. TVEMS assumed medical care and utilized E1’s crew for assistance.

BFPD responded to Subway Shop for a male having a seizure. Larimer County Sheriff Deputies were on scene with command.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care.