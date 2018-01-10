Berthoud Fire Calls: January 2018

Berthoud Fire Protection District

Incident Activity

January 2018

Incident Activity for January 1-7

Monday, January 1

BFPD responded to the 4700 block of Crestridge Ct for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care, the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Tuesday, January 2

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 1000 block of 7th Street for a chicken coop in the back yard that was fully involved in flames. The fire crew knocked down the fire and after a quick investigation, determined that a heating pad that was keeping the chickens warm had caused the ignition.

Wednesday, January 3

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to I-25 mm 252 NB for a 2-year-old that had a seizure in the back seat of the car. TVEMS had just arrived and assumed patient care. The fire crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

A civilian arrived for a car seat installation at Station 1. She brought her own, brand new car seat and the crew showed her how to install it properly. She felt comfortable with the install and went on her way.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 3400 Larimer Cty Road 31 for a car that had rolled from a neighboring house into an air conditioner unit on the back side of building. No one was in the car and the single car had minor damage. The crew checked for hazards, and none were found.

Thursday, January 4

BFPD responded to the 2100 block of Shoreside Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient walked to the ambulance and he was transported.

Friday, January 5

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

BFPD was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 400 block of 10th Street for a 72-year-old having abdominal pain. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging and loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 1200 block of 36th Street for a 74-year-old man having chest pains. TVEMS arrived on scene and command was transferred over to them. The patient was then transported.

Saturday, January 6

BFPD responded to the 500 block of Redwood Circle for a CO detector that had malfunctioned. The warning it was giving was that the detector had reached its life expectancy. The homeowner was advised that it needed to be replaced.

Sunday, January 7

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.