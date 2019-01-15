Tuesday, January 1
Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 900 block of Welch Avenue
for a lift assist. The patient was loaded and transported to a local hospital.
Wednesday, January 2
Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd
Street for a 24-year-old having a seizure. TVEMS assumed patient care and the
crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.
Thursday, January 3
Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 300 block of Ellie Way,
for a 58-year-old man who had fallen from a ladder. Once TVEMS arrived the
patient was loaded and transported to a local hospital.
BFPD responded to the 2500 block of Likens Drive for a
72-year-old woman with heart problems. The crew assisted TVEMS load the patient
for transport.
Berthoud Fire responded to I-25 mm 254 SB for a grass fire.
Engine 16 extinguished the fire and mopped up.
BFPD was dispatched to the intersection of Larimer Cty Road
8 and Larimer Cty Road 23, for a 2-vehicle accident with moderate damage. TVEMS
assumed patient care and both drivers were transported. The scene was turned
over to Colorado State Patrol.
BFPD responded to the 1000 block of Arapahoe Avenue for an
84-year old woman who had fallen. The patient was on the floor having pain in
her right hip and leg. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient for
transport.
Citizen assist to the 4000 block of S. Larimer Cty Road 23,
for needing help in changing smoke detector batteries. The crew changed all
batteries and the smoke detectors were functioning.
Friday, January 4
Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the 2800 block of Night
Sky Drive for a fall victim. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted
with loading of the patient for transport.
BFPD responded to the 9000 block of Prairie Way, to assist
TVEMS move a patient to the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.
