Tuesday, January 1

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 900 block of Welch Avenue

for a lift assist. The patient was loaded and transported to a local hospital.

Wednesday, January 2

Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd

Street for a 24-year-old having a seizure. TVEMS assumed patient care and the

crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Thursday, January 3

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 300 block of Ellie Way,

for a 58-year-old man who had fallen from a ladder. Once TVEMS arrived the

patient was loaded and transported to a local hospital.

BFPD responded to the 2500 block of Likens Drive for a

72-year-old woman with heart problems. The crew assisted TVEMS load the patient

for transport.

Berthoud Fire responded to I-25 mm 254 SB for a grass fire.

Engine 16 extinguished the fire and mopped up.

BFPD was dispatched to the intersection of Larimer Cty Road

8 and Larimer Cty Road 23, for a 2-vehicle accident with moderate damage. TVEMS

assumed patient care and both drivers were transported. The scene was turned

over to Colorado State Patrol.

BFPD responded to the 1000 block of Arapahoe Avenue for an

84-year old woman who had fallen. The patient was on the floor having pain in

her right hip and leg. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient for

transport.

Citizen assist to the 4000 block of S. Larimer Cty Road 23,

for needing help in changing smoke detector batteries. The crew changed all

batteries and the smoke detectors were functioning.

Friday, January 4

Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the 2800 block of Night

Sky Drive for a fall victim. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted

with loading of the patient for transport.

BFPD responded to the 9000 block of Prairie Way, to assist

TVEMS move a patient to the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.