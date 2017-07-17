Berthoud Fire Protection District

Incident Activity July 2017

Saturday, June 1

BFPD responded to I-25 mm 249 SB for a single motor vehicle accident with all parties out of the vehicle. TVEMS assumed patient care. Engine 1 took care of vehicle hazards.

Sunday, June 2

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a 78-year-old female having a seizure. Patient care was turned over to TVEMS, the crew then assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

BFPD responded to the 300 block of E. County Road 30, for a single family residential structure fire. Loveland Fire was in command. Berthoud Fire was assigned to stage its apparatus and proceed to the scene. The crew located a small wood shed that had mostly been burned down. The crew assisted until the fire transitioned into mop up.

Incident Activity July 3-9

Monday, July 3

BFPD responded to I-25 mm 250 SB for a medical assist. This was a female in respiratory distress. She stated she had taken her inhaler, but it was not working. TVEMS assumed patient care and Engine 1 continued to control traffic. TVEMS was able to treat and release the patient.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to an odor investigation in the 900 block of 4th Street. The crew located a burning smell in the neighborhood and found a smoldering fire pit in the back yard. The crew met with property owner who stated that they were cleaning up the back yard burning rubbish. The property owner was advised to put it out and referred them to Larimer Cty web site for burn restriction.

Tuesday, July 4

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 1200 block of Hwy 60 for an 86-year-old female who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

BFPD was dispatched to a single motorcycle down at the intersection of Larimer Cty Rd 21 and Larimer Cty Rd 8. The crew determined that the female rider of the motorcycle had fallen over at low speed while making a turn on to Larimer Cty Rd 8. BFPD assessed the rider who had no complaints of pain or injury. Colorado State Patrol arrived and command was turned over.

Wednesday, July 5

Berthoud Engine 1 was dispatched to the 900 block of Bruce Drive for an 81-year-old man who had fallen. The crew assisted the male in getting up.

Friday, July 7

BFPD responded to the 900 block of Bruce Drive for a fall victim. An 81-year-old man had fallen and couldn’t get up. The crew and TVEMS helped move him into a chair.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 800 block of Marshall for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Saturday, July 8

Berthoud Fire responded to the 1500 block of Larimer Cty Road 17 for a fall victim. The crew assisted TVEMS with an assessment and then loaded the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a person with breathing problems. The crew assisted TVEMS with packaging the patient for transport.

Sunday, July 9

BFPD responded to the area of the 7200 block of W. Cty Rd 8E for a single motorcycle accident. The crew found a single motorcycle off the side of the road with one person surrounded by caregivers. Engine 2 shut down Cty Rd 8E, accounted for any hazards, and began to treat the rider. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

BFPD responded to I-25 mm 251 SB for a single vehicle accident with moderate damage. All occupants were out of the vehicle. TVEMS transported one adult and 2 children. The crew was able to work with Colorado State Patrol to determine the needs for the duration of the accident. Engine 1 remained on scene until the vehicle was towed.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 300 block of Columbine Circle for a 64-year-old woman having difficulty breathing. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 1200 block of Aspen Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care.