Berthoud Fire Calls: July 2019

Berthoud Fire Protection District

Incident Activity July 1-7

Monday, July 1

BFPD responded to Grace Place parking lot, where a 50-year-old man had fallen from a ladder. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Hwy 287 for a vehicle off the roadway leaking diesel fuel. A large flatbed utility truck was located well off the highway, the driver was out walking around with no injuries. Command requested Colorado State Patrol hazmat due to an estimated 30 gallons of diesel leaked from saddle tank.

Tuesday, July 2

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 10000 block of Weld Cty Road 3 for a lift assist. The woman stated that she had fallen and just needed assistance getting up. She didn’t have any pain or injuries. After assisting the patient to her feet, Squad 11 cleared.

Citizen assist for a chirping smoke detector. The crew found out it was over 20 years old. The homeowner was advised to purchase a new detector and to give us a call if he needed assistance.

Citizen assist in the 600 block of Torreys Peak Lane for a smoke detector that was going off. The crew determined it had a bad battery connection, so once that was fixed the detector went into normal operation.

BFPD was dispatched to the 700 block of Mt. Massive Street for an active alarm going off in the house. The crew removed the CO detector that was activated and the alarms shut-off. All smoke detectors and CO monitor batteries were replaced, all systems tested and were functioning.

Wednesday, July 3

Berthoud Fire responded to the 1000 block of S. Cty Road 23 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with walking the 81-year-old man to the ambulance.

BFPD responded to Hwy 287 for a 2-vehicle accident with heavy damage to both vehicles. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew took over hazard mitigation. Loveland Police requested engine to stay on scene to block for investigation unit.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 500 block of Redwood Circle for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Engine 16 assisted with the firework crew with potential suppression efforts. During the show there were a handful of small spot fires that were handled by the crew.

Friday, July 5

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

BFPD was dispatched to the 1000 block of Berthoud Peak Drive for a medical. Berthoud Fire personnel assisted with loading of the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Engine 2 responded to Eagle Campground at Carter Lake for a woman who had fallen and hit her head. The patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Incident Activity July 8-14

Monday, July 8

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 700 block of 14th Street for an 86-year-old female having abdominal pain. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

BFPD was dispatched to the 2000 block of Larimer Cty Road 21 for a sick person. The crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Citizen assist for faulty smoke detectors in the 19000 block of Weld Cty Road 1. The homeowner was advised to take the old detector to the store to purchase a detector.

BFPD responded to the 500 block of Welch Avenue for a fall victim. The crew assisted the patient to her feet and sat her down in a chair. She confirmed no injury and refused ambulance service.

BFPD was dispatched to the 1000 block of Moser Court for a 60-year-old male with breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care and the patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 5000 block of S. Iowa Avenue for a CO alarm going off. There was a gas leak in the hot water heater. The crew turned off the hot water heater waited on scene for Excel Energy personnel to arrive. Excel red tagged the hot water heater and the house was ventilated. The hot water heater will have to be serviced before the gas will be turned back on.

Tuesday, July 9

Berthoud Fire responded to the 300 block of Colorado Avenue for a CO alarm. When the gas stove was turned on the CO immediately started going up, the stove was then shut off. The homeowner was advised that the stove was malfunctioning and should not be used until an appliance repair technician can inspect it. The house was completely ventilated and confirmed no CO present. House was turned over to home owners.

BFPD responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to Larimer Cty Road 21 for a fall victim. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS and the crew helped with loading of the patient for transport.

Wednesday, July 10

BFPD was dispatched to Larimer Cty Road 8E for a bicycle vs. car accident. A pick-up was pulling out into the road and the bicyclist was coming down the hill. With no time to stop the bicyclist hit the driver side door and sustained injuries. TVEMS transported the patient to a local hospital. Engine 2 remained on scene for traffic control. Colorado State Patrol arrived and took over traffic.

A 55-year-old female arrived at Station 1 for difficulty breathing. The crew gathered history information until TVEMS arrived. The patient was then loaded and transported to a local hospital.

Citizen assist for a car seat installation at Station 2.

Thursday, July 11

BFPD responded to the 400 block of Bimson Avenue for a fall victim. The crew assisted with helping the patient up and moving him to the living room.

BFPD was dispatched to the 800 block of 5th Street for breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport

Berthoud Engine 16 found a 10’x 10’ area on Hwy 56, that was smoldering. With no active flames and a small amount of smoke coming from a patch of vegetation, mop-up was accomplished using hand tools.

Homeowner requested assistance with smoke detectors in the 8000 block of Larimer Cty Road 2. The crew replaced batteries and system was reset to normal operation.

BFPD responded to the 300 block of Hubbell Street for an 82-year-old having a possible seizure. The crew assisted with obtaining vitals and loading of the patient for transport.

Friday, July 12

Berthoud Squad 11 provided a standby crew for the Korn Ferry Tour for the golf tournament. The Squad assisted the players, support staff and spectators with first aid, EMS, information and for any emergencies that might arise.

BFPD was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

BFPD was dispatched to the 1000 block of Buehler Acres for a single vehicle rollover with no one in vehicle. The crew assessed the vehicle for hazards and found none. They searched the surrounding ditches and corn field and were unable to locate any occupants.

BFPD responded to the 1000 block of Shelby for a diabetic problem. TVEMS assumed patient care and Engine 2 was able to clear and go en route to a motor vehicle accident on Hwy 287 and County Road 2.

BFPD responded to Hwy 287 and County Road 2E for a 2-vehicle accident with heavy damage to both vehicles. TVEMS confirmed that 1 person was transported to a local hospital. Engine 2 remained on scene for Colorado State Patrol until the vehicles were towed away.

Saturday, July 13

Berthoud Engine responded to the 1000 block of Chokeberry Street for chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 2000 block of Charro Street for an 87-year-old man having chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

BFPD was dispatched to the 300 block of Mountain Avenue for seizures. The patient was loaded for transport.

Sunday, July 14

Berthoud Squad 11 preformed a medical standby at TPC Colorado for the golf tournament. There were no incidents while on standby.

BFPD responded to the intersection of Hwy 287 and Larimer Cty Road 8 for a 2-vehicle accident with minor damage. One person was transported, and the crew did hazard and fluid mitigation. Engine 1 remained on scene to assist with traffic control for Larimer Cty Sheriff.

BFPD was dispatched to the 500 block of 3rd Street for a fainting in Ace Hardware Store. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire responded to the block of 5000 W. Cty Road 8E for a medical. The patient walked to the ambulance and was transported to a local hospital.

BFPD responded to the 600 block of Sunnywood Place for a sick person. The patient was transported, and the scene was turned over to Larimer Cty Sheriff that arrived on scene.

Incident Activity July 15-21

Monday, July 15

BFPD responded to the 3000 block of Auldet Drive for a 74-year-old woman with breathing difficulty. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Citizen assist at Station 2 for a car seat installation.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 700 block of 14th Street for seizures. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS, and the patient was loaded and transported.

BFPD responded to 4900 block of Hwy 287 for a 3-vehicle accident with extrication needed. The first occupant was extricated quickly and was loaded for transport. Hydraulic rescue tools were used to free the second occupant. Once both patients were loaded, Larimer Cty Sheriff and Colorado State Patrol arrived and took control of the scene for the investigation.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 17000 block of Frontier Road for a 73-year-old man having chest pains. The patient was transported to a local hospital.

Tuesday, July 16

BFPD responded to the Berthoud Gun Club for a sick person. TVEMS handled the patient care, the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 1000 block of Woodcock Street for a residential fire alarm going off. Nothing was found inside. The crew reset the system by removing the faulty smoke detector, and the homeowners were made aware. The homeowner scheduled an electrician for later that day for the same issue.

BFPD responded to the 4000 block of Karen Court for an 89-year-old woman feeling sick. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

BFPD was dispatched to the 500 block of Hwy 56 for an unauthorized burn. The crew was approached by a Larimer County Deputy Sherriff stating that the homeowner was burning a couch out back. The homeowner was educated on what material can and can not be burned as well as the need to get a burn permit. The homeowner put out the fire.

Wednesday, July 17

BFPD responded to the 100 Keep Circle for a CO alarm going off. The homeowner was outside while the alarm was going off by his kitchen. The crew took the gas detector into the residence and found an elevated CO level of 14. After further investigation all the windows were open to air out the house. The source of the CO level was the hot water heater, the homeowner was advised to call a plumber to further evaluate his heater.

BFPD was dispatched to the 4000 block of Karen Court for an 89-year-old woman who was not feeling well. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Friday, July 19

BFPD responded to the intersection of County Road 17 and County Road 4E for a 2-vehicle accident. All parties were out of the vehicles. TVEMS assumed patient care and the debris field was cleaned up. Command was terminated and the scene turned over to Larimer Cty Sheriff.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 200 block of Sioux Drive for a cardiac arrest. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to Hwy 287 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Saturday, July 20

BFPD was dispatched to the 2000 block of 1st Street for a grass fire. Engine 26 arrived on scene of approximately 1/10th of an acre grass fire with multiple vehicles and trailers threatened. Once the fire was extinguished, mop up began and Larimer Cty Sheriff had an investigator arrive on scene.

Citizen assist to the 100 block of Redcloud Avenue for a smoke detector that kept chirping. The homeowner was advised to purchase a new detector and the crew would be back to replace it.

BFPD responded to the 10000 block of Frontier Road for chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Sunday, July 21

Citizen assist for a car seat installation at Station 2.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 800 block of Birdie Drive for a man who had passed out in a vehicle. Engine 1 assisted the medics with loading of the patient into the ambulance for transport.

BFPD responded to the intersection of 42nd Street and Hwy 287 for a 2-vehicle accident with injuries. The crew found 5 people that needed to be transported. TVEMS arrived and the patients were loaded. The engine crew were then tasked with cleaning up a large debris field and spilled automotive fluids.

Incident Activity July 22-28

Monday, July 22

BFPD responded to the intersection Hwy 56 and Weld Cty Road 7 for a vehicle in the ditch. Squad 11 found a single vehicle on its top, with the driver up on the roadway. The vehicle was checked for hazards and the driver refused transport.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to I-25 mm 251 SB for 2 semi- trucks with heavy damage in the median. Engine 1 took command and assessed the drivers for injuries. Colorado State Patrol Hazmat unit handled all leaking fuel.

Medical assist at the Berthoud Living Center.

BFPD responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Tuesday, July 23

BFPD responded to the 2000 block of Blue Mtn. Avenue for a smoke alarm malfunctioning. The homeowner said the fire alarms were going off. A combination alarm located on the top floor was malfunctioning. The homeowner said she would have the alarms replaced.

Citizen assist at Station 1. The citizen said that they had locked their keys inside of the vehicle. The crew was able to unlock the vehicle via the passenger front door to gain assess to the interior. The vehicle was turned over to the owner.

BFPD was dispatched to 8th Street for a bee sting with no epipen available. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Wednesday, July 24

Citizen assist for smoke detector battery change in the 900 block of 3rd Street. The detectors were expired. The crew notified the homeowner who said he would buy new ones.

BFPD responded to I-25 mm 249 NB for a seven-vehicle accident. CDOT was on scene to assist with traffic control. Colorado State Patrol arrived on scene. The crew began to mitigate fluids and hazards. Tow trucks arrived and removed cars from the road.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 400 block of Country Drive for a 73-year-old woman with chest discomfort. TVEMS assumed patient care.

BFPD was dispatched to the 400 block of Karen Court for a 90-year-old woman not feeling well. The crew obtained a history and set of vitals for TVEMS. The patient was loaded and transported to a local hospital.

Citizen assist for smoke detector battery replacements in the 900 block of 3rd Street.

Berthoud Fire responded to the northside of Carter Lake at the boat ramp. A woman had broken her ankle in a jet ski accident. TVEMS assumed patient care and the patient was loaded and transported to a local hospital.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 100 block of Redcloud for a new smoke detector installation.

Thursday, July 25

BFPD responded to the 900 block of 5th Street for a 79-year-old woman not feeling well. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew was cleared and went available.

Friday, July 26

Berthoud Fire responded to the 2000 block of Big Thunder Road for a 54-year-old woman having abdomen pain. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the 500 block of Mountain Avenue for a 29-year-old female in respiratory distress. The patient was transported to a local hospital.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 100 block of Bein Street for a lift assist.

BFPD responded to a fire that was east of Sunset Court. There was a small slash pile containing grass and branches. The fire was quickly extinguished, and a wet line put in place around the pile.

BFPD responded to Night Sky Drive for an animal bite. A 20-year-old woman had been bitten on the arm with no serious bleeding. TVEMS assumed patient care and Larimer Cty Sheriff arrived and took the report.

BFPD responded to the 1000 block of Horseshoe Circle for a gas odor investigation. The residents were outside the house. Xcel Energy was notified and located a gas leak in the line that supplied the range.

Saturday, July 27

BFPD responded to a report of a cardiac arrest in front of Mi Concina restaurant. The crew took over CPR from a bystander while TVEMS attached their monitor to assess his heart rhythm. The patient resumed normal rhythm and began breathing on his own. The patient was loaded and transported to a local hospital.

Sunday, July 28

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 900 block of 5th Street for a smoke detector that was chirping. The crew changed the batteries in all the alarms.

BFPD was dispatched to the 1000 block of 3rd Street for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care and the patient was loaded for transport.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 100 block of Bein Street for a lift assist.

Incident Activity July 29-31

Monday, July 29

BFPD responded to the 900 block of Wilshire Drive for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care and the patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the 500 block of Welch Avenue for a sick person. The patient wanted to be transported to a local hospital. The crew assisted with loading of the patient into the ambulance.

Citizen assist to the 600 block of Lene Lane for keys locked inside a vehicle that was running. The crew gained access to the vehicle with the big EZ through the passenger side front window.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 100 block of E. Indiana Avenue for a possible stroke victim. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Tuesday, July 30

Citizen assist for a car seat installation at Station 1.

Wednesday, July 31

Citizen assist to the 4000 block of Foothills Drive to replace batteries in all the smoke detectors. After the crew changed all the batteries, the smoke detectors were tested and functioned normally.