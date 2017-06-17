Berthoud Fire Calls: June 2017

Berthoud Fire Protection District

Incident Activity June 2017

Thursday, June 1

Berthoud Fire responded to Larimer Cty Road 2 for a motor vehicle extrication. A jeep had rolled on its side and pinned the driver. The steering wheel had to be cut from the dash to release the driver. The crew assisted TVEMS with packaging of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the intersection of 10E and 1st Street for a motor vehicle accident. A motorcycle had hit the back of a car that was waiting to make a left turn. Engine 16 was assigned to deal with the leaking fuel from the motorcycle and the scene was turned over to Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to I-25 mm 248 SB for 2-car motor vehicle accident with minor damage to both vehicles. All parties were out of the vehicles with no injuries. The crew helped with traffic control and cleared debris from highway.

BFPD responded to the 1000 block of 2nd Street for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Engine 1 was requested to assist a homeowner with a CO alarm that was sounding and suspected to be faulty. The homeowner reported that the detector had fallen off the wall and unplugged from the wall. The crew verified that the battery had been replaced and plugged it back in.

Citizen assist in the 100 block of W CR2. The fire crew assisted the homeowner in mounting a new smoke detector in her home.

Friday, June 2

BFPD was dispatched to the intersection of Hwy 287 and Cty Road 8 for a 2-car motor vehicle accident with moderate damage to the vehicles. Both parties were transported from the second car. The crew stayed on scene while Larimer Cty Sheriff conducted an investigation.

Engine 1 responded to an electrical box fire near a structure in the 2000 block of 1st Street. A mobile home’s power line fuse had popped, causing a wire fire, with no breach into the structure. The crew used a dry chemical extinguisher on the remaining electrical line that was burning. The mobile home was cleared from exterior and interior with thermal imagery. Poudre REA was called to control the electrical as BFPD personnel had shut down the transformer at the road. Scene was then turned over to Poudre REA and homeowner once hazards were mitigated.

Saturday, June 3

Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to a medical call at the 1600 block of Weld Cty Rd 38 for a person with breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to a traffic accident on Welch Avenue. TVEMS performed an assessment on a patient. They determined the patient could be taken to the hospital by her father who was on scene.

Berthoud Fire was called to the 1300 block of 1st Street for a person who had fallen. The crew assisted TVEMS with lifting the patient to her feet.

Sunday, June 4

Berthoud Engine 1 was dispatched to Valley Dirt Rider track for a person with a shoulder injury. TVEMS already on scene assisting the patient. The crew helped in packaging the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 900 block of Mountain Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and patient was transported.

BFPD responded to a motor vehicle vs a motorcycle accident just east of the round-about located on 1st Street. Both had minor damage but there were no injuries. The scene was then turned over to Larimer County Sheriff deputies.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 15000 block of 95th Street for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient assessment and packaging for transport.

Incident Activity June 5-11

Monday, June 5

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 1500 block of Woodcock Street for a fall victim. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

BFPD was dispatched to I-25 mm 252 NB for a fully involved engine compartment fire in a single passenger vehicle. The crew knocked down the fire and then proceeded to Johnson’s corner to speak to the vehicle owner.

Tuesday, June 6

Berthoud Fire responded to the 1100 block of Monroe for a 78-year-old male with extreme pain in his stomach. The crew assisted TVEMS with packaging of the patient for transport.

BFPD was dispatched to a large animal rescue on Weld Cty Road 3. A calf was at the bottom of a well standing in about 18” of water. Once the roof ladder was in place, FF Stricklin descended the ladder to sling the calf. With the calf in the sling the crew began to lift the calf out of the well. The calf stood up and was reunited with its mother. The scene was then turned back over to the property owner.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

BFPD responded to I-25 mm 249 NB for a two-vehicle accident. Engine 1 blocked for the scene and took command. There were 2 vehicles with moderate damage and TVEMS assumed patient care. All hazards were mitigated and patients transported. The scene was then turned over to Colorado State Patrol.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 2700 block of Cty Road 31 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Wednesday, June 7

BFPD was dispatched to the 3400 block of Memory Lane for a gas line cut. An Xcel Energy crew was on scene and they clamped the pipe.

BFPD responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Thursday, June 8

Berthoud Engine 2 responded to Carter Lake south shore campground for a fall victim. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire responded to I-25 mm 249 NB for a two-vehicle accident. Both vehicles were pulled off into the median with Colorado State Patrol on scene. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

Friday, June 9

BFPD was dispatched to 5th Street and Mountain Avenue for a vehicle vs a pedestrian accident. Chief 2 reported a male patient had sustained a laceration to thumb, and hit his head. TVEMS arrived on scene and patient care was transferred. Larimer Cty Sheriff arrived and the scene was turned over to them.

Saturday, June 10

Berthoud Fire responded to the 900 block of Zuercher for a medical assist. The crew located a 98-year-old female laying in her bed. TVEMS arrived on scene and assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

Sunday, June 11

Assisted Loveland Fire with a cut gas line standby on Larimer Cty Road 11.

Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the 5200 block of Sherman Drive for a fall victim. The patient was sitting in a chair holding his left knee. TVEMS assumed patient care.

BFPD was dispatched to the 2300 block of Horseshoe Circle for a female who had fallen and hurt her ankle. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Berthoud Engine 16 responded to the 18000 block of Weld Cty Road 5 for a small rubbish fire. There were two garbage bags of trash on fire. The crew extinguished the fire.