Update Jun 19, 2018

Friday, June 1

Citizen assist at Station 1 for installing a car seat. The Technician instructed the parents on the correct use of the child restraint system.

BFPD responded to the 500 block of Gateway Blvd for a man having an asthma attack. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to I-25 mm 252 NB for a RV fire. After looking at the cause it was clear that the tire had been rubbing the fender well, melted the tire and created molting rubber to adhere to the inside of the fender well. The hot rubber then ignited a small molting rubber fire. The fire was extinguished and the Weld Cty Sheriff called for a tow truck.

Saturday, June 2

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to I-25 mm 250 NB for a non-injury motor vehicle accident. Engine 1 crew checked for hazards and, other than being stuck in the median cable, there were none.

Sunday, June 3

BFPD responded to the 500 block of Redwood Circle for a 90-year-old man having diabetic problems. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

BFPD responded to the 4400 block of Hawg Wild Road for an unattended smoldering grass pile. The crew extinguished the fire.

Berthoud Fire Protection District

Incident Report for June 4-10

Monday, June 4

Berthoud Fire responded to a cut gas line in the 500 block of Mt. Rainier Street. The homeowner stated he was digging fence posts and hit a gas line. Excel arrived, they dug up the line and secured the leak.

Thursday, June 7

BFPD was dispatched to the 400 block of Nebraska Avenue for an 88-year-old woman who had fallen. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Engine 2 responded to the 400 block of Larimer Cty Road 27E for a 69-year-old man who was unconscious. The patient care was transferred to TVEMS upon their arrival. The crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Engine 16 responded to West Larimer Cty Road 6 for assistance in putting a fire out. Dry Creek Ditch Company was burning a slash pile and was not able to extinguish the fire. The crew fully extinguished the fire and turned the area back over to the ditch company.

BFPD was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Friday, June 8

BFPD responded to the 6700 block of Larimer Cty Road 8 for a single motorcycle down. Larimer Cty Parks was on scene controlling traffic. The motorcycle had moderate damage with the rider conscious, breathing and semi alert. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was loaded and transported.

Saturday, June 9

Berthoud Fire responded to I-25 mm 252 NB for a 2-vehicle accident with moderate damage. One of the vehicles was on the shoulder of the roadway on its roof. All occupants appeared to be out of the vehicles. The driver of the second vehicle stated that he was not injured. Engine 1 mitigated roadway hazards. Colorado State Patrol arrived on scene.

Sunday, June 10

BFPD was dispatched to the 400 block of Mountain Avenue for a 80-year-old man with a nose bleed. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading of the patient for transport.

Incident Report for June 11-17

Monday, June 11

BFPD responded to the 3500 block of Lissa Drive for a 2-vehicle accident. Both vehicles had moderate damage. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading a 70-year-old man for transport.

Citizen assist for changing batteries in 6 smoke detectors on Redcloud Drive.

Tuesday, June 12

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to I-25 mm 250 NB for a motor vehicle accident; a semi had rear-ended a Toyota 4 runner and caused light damage. All parties were out of the vehicles, one patient was transported. Colorado State Patrol arrived and took over command.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Weld Cty Road 5 and Hwy 56 for a 2-vehicle accident. There was moderate front-end damage to a box truck and light damage to a Coca Cola vehicle. No hazards were found and there were no reported injuries. Larimer Cty Sheriff deputies arrived and started their investigation. The crew continued with traffic control. Engine 2 cleared once vehicles were cleared from the roadway.

Wednesday, June 13

BFPD responded to the 4800 block of Larimer Cty Road 4 for a 74 -year-old woman who was not feeling well. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with obtaining vitals and loading the patient for transport.

Thursday, June 14

Berthoud Fire responded to a mulch pile fire in the 600 block of Larimer Cty Road 21. Engine 26 was assigned to extinguish the smoldering fire.

Friday, June 15

Berthoud Fire responded to the 900 block of Eagle Pass Road for a person with breathing problems. The crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

BFPD was dispatched to Larimer Cty Road 8 for a single vehicle accident in front of Station 2. The driver was still inside the vehicle and no other people were involved. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire responded to Rabbit Mountain for a wildfire threatening structures in Lyons. Command had us on structure protection. Command was then terminated when the fire settled for the evening.

Saturday, June 16

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 300 block of 8th Street for a 1-year-old boy with breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Sunday, June 17

BFPD was dispatched to the 4300 block of Page Place for a cut gas line. Engine 1 stretched a hand line for flash protection for Excel Energy.

BFPD responded to the 4000 block of John Gault Drive for a 63-year-old man having chest pains. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient evaluation.