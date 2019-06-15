Saturday, June 1
Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 500 block of Franklin Avenue for a sick
person. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the
patient for transport.
Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 100 block of Common Drive for a
60-year-old female having chest pains. The crew assisted TVEMS with
transporting the patient.
Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.
Sunday, June 2
BFPD responded to the Apple Leaf Assisted Living Center for a fall victim.
TVEMS transported the patient.
Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the 300 block of S. Iowa for a
50-year-old female not feeling well. The patient walked to the ambulance for
transport to a local hospital.
BFPD was dispatched to the 1000 block of Glenview Drive for a 60-year-old
female who had taken a fall. The woman was conscious and breathing. She was
loaded into the ambulance for further evaluation at a local hospital.
Incident Activity June 3-9
Monday, June 3
BFPD responded to the 3000 block of Rotor Way for a sick
person. The crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.
Berthoud Squad 11 responded for a fuel spill on 4th
Street. The crew spread absorbent material over the spill.
Citizen assist for CO detectors that were chirping in the
2000 block of Doyle Drive. The homeowner was informed that they needed to be
replaced.
Lift assist in the 1000 block of 4th Street.
BFPD was dispatched to the 1000 block of Hwy 287 for an
auto/pedestrian accident. Larimer Cty Deputy was on scene, TVEMS arrived and
determined the adult male was deceased. The crew assisted with traffic and with
the family of the victim who began arriving on scene. Once the crash
investigation team arrived Engine 1 was used to provide scene lighting.
Tuesday, June 4
BFPD responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.
Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 300 block of E. Colorado
Avenue for a woman with breathing difficulty. TVEMS assumed patient care and
the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.
Wednesday, June 5
Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 2000 block of Urban Place
for a sick person. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading of the patient for
transport to a local hospital .
Engine 1 was on standby at Hwy 60 for Loveland Fire running two
structure fires. Engine 2 was at Taft and Hwy 402 also for a standby.
Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center
for a medical.
Berthoud Engine 2 responded to the 600 block of N. Larimer
Cty Road 23, for a single bike rider on the shoulder complaining of rib pain.
The crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport. Command was
transferred to Colorado State Patrol; the bike was taken to Station 2 for safe
keeping.
Thursday, June 6
BFPD responded to the 1000 block of 4th Street
for breathing difficulty. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with
loading of the patient for transport.
Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 100 block of W. Cty Road
2E for a 94-year-old woman who had fallen. The patient was then loaded for
transport to a local hospital.
Berthoud Fire responded to Landmark Drive for a cut gas
line. The crew spoke with the operator who indicated he had hit a gas line
underground with a boring machine. We surveyed the area and cordoned it off
while waiting for Excel Energy to arrive. Excel arrived, and Engine 2 provided
fire protection for them while they clamped off the leak.
Friday, June 7
BFPD was dispatched to the 300 block of Cheyenne Drive for a
sick person. BFPD personnel assisted TVEMS with loading of the patient for
transport.
Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a
medical.
Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 200 block of 10th
Street for a fall victim. A 76-year-old man needed assistance to get back into
bed.
Berthoud Engine 2 responded to the 200 block of Lakritz
Avenue for a 93-year-old woman who was unconscious. TVEMS assumed patient care.
BFPD was dispatched to the 1000 block of 4th
Street for a 67-year-old man having breathing problems. The crew located the
patient in the shop out back. TVEMS assumed patient care.
BFPD responded to Hwy 287 for a 2-vehicle accident with
minor damage. No patients were transported, and the scene was turned over to
Colorado State Patrol.
Saturday, June 8
BFPD responded to the 500 block of Pyramid Peak Street for a
man having breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted
with loading of the patient for transport.
Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 18000 Weld Cty Road 3 for
a fall victim.
Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the 4000 block of
Rosewood Drive for a man who was breathing but not alert. Patient was loaded
and transported to a local hospital.
BFPD responded to 500 block of Larimer Cty Road 4E for a
slash pile burning. This was a 15’ x 15’ x 6’ high slash with ¾ involved. Due
to the pile being well involved the crew monitored the fire and let it continue
to burn. Once the fire had burned down the crew began extinguishing the burn.
Berthoud personnel then used the home owner’s tractor to spread the pile and do
mop up.
Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 18000 block of Weld Cty
Road 3 for a fall victim. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading of the patient
for transport.
