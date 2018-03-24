Berthoud Fire Calls: March 2018

Update March 20, 2018

Berthoud Fire Protection District

Incident Activity March 1-4

Thursday, March 1

Berthoud Engine 1 assumed command in the 100 block of E. Nebraska for a possible stroke victim. Assisted TVEMS with moving the pram into the house for transport of the patient.

Intoxicated male in the 4100 block of High Plains Avenue who wanted to go the hospital. The crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport. The scene was then turned over to Larimer County Sheriff.

Friday, March 2

Citizen assist in the 800 block of Franklin Avenue due to a CO detector going off. The detector had expired. The crew advised the homeowner to replace the detector with a new one, and if she had any more problems to call.

Berthoud Fire responded to I-25 mm 249 NB for a 5-vehicle accident. One driver had a laceration to his left eye and all other parties involved stated they were not injured. The crew utilized oil dry to control a small fluid leak from one of the vehicles. The crew assisted with traffic control while the Colorado State Patrol investigated the accident.

Saturday, March 3

BFPD was dispatched to the 1000 block of Weld Cty Road 36 for an 89-year-old male not feeling well. TVEMS assumed patient care, the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

BFPD was dispatched to the 900 block of Mountain Avenue for a medical. TVEMS was on scene attending to a woman who had fallen off the back of a stationary motorcycle while its gas tank was being filled. The crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Sunday, March 4

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 100 block of Welch Avenue for a 79-year-old man who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to I-25 mm 248 NB for an 8-year-old having an allergic reaction. TVEMS spoke briefly to the mother of the patient. The patient was transported non-emergent to the hospital.

Incident Activity March 5-11

Monday, March 5

Berthoud Engine 2 responded to the 2200 block of W Cty Road 8 for a cut gas line. The crew pulled a protection line and remained on scene until Xcel Energy controlled the gas.

Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the 1600 block of Larimer Cty Road 15 C for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

Tuesday, March 6

Berthoud Fire responded to the 2400 block of Nichalson for a 58-year-old unconscious female. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

BFPD responded to the 700 block of 28th Street SW for a fully involved barn fire. Engine 1 was assigned to attack group. The crew rotated with Loveland Fire during defensive fire operations. The roof collapsed and much of the fire was inaccessible. Engine 1 crew finished knocking down some flare ups.

A 37-year-old man walked into Station 1 with chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was then transported.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 2000 block of County Road 6 for a fall victim. The crew found a 78-year-old man who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Wednesday, March 7

BFPD responded to the 100 block of Tavner Court, for a 76-year-old man who needed assistance in getting up. The crew assisted standing him up so then he could walk on his own.

BFPD was dispatched to the 400 block of Nebraska Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Thursday, March 8

Citizen assist in the 1400 block of Glacier Avenue to replace batteries in the smoke detector. The homeowner was unable reach the detector on the vaulted ceiling. The crew replaced the batteries.

Friday, March 9

BFPD responded to the 1000 block of 4th Street for an 88-year-old woman who was not feeling well. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to 1st Street and Taft Avenue, for a 2-vehicle accident with heavy damage to both vehicles. After the loading of one patient for transport, the crew assisted with cleaning up debris. The crew remained on scene until both vehicles were loaded onto tow trucks.

BFPD was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Sunday, March 11

Was contacted by a citizen in the 1000 block of Maureen Drive, stating that her neighbor had a bonfire the night before and it was flaring back up. Since the homeowner was not at home, she was concerned. The crew found remnants of a burn that was smoking and had spread to another spot about 10 feet away. Engine 26 pulled into the yard and contained the area.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 1000 block of 4th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

BFPD responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Incident Activity March 12-18

Monday, March 12

Squad 11 responded to the 800 block of 5th Street for a person with chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient.

BFPD was dispatched to the 1000 block of Chaparro Circle for a 36-year-old man having a seizure. TVEMS assumed patient care and Larimer Cty Sheriff also assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 1500 block of Majestic Drive for a garage on fire. Engine 2 crew made access thru a door on the eastside of the building and knocked the interior fire down. The cause is still under investigation. Engine 1 checked for high temperatures with Thermal imager before leaving the scene.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to Hwy 56 and Larimer Cty Road 8 for a 2-vehicle accident. There were two vehicles on the shoulder of the road with all parties out. The occupants of the vehicles were checked by TVEMS. Engine 2 cleared the vehicles and found no hazards. The scene was turned over to Larimer Cty Sheriff.

Wednesday, March 14

Citizen assist for a chirping smoke detector in the 700 block of Jay Place.

BFPD was dispatched to the 300 block of 49th SW Street for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Engine 2 responded to the 100 block of Mule Deer Drive for a 65-year-old man who was pinned under a tire. The crew assisted with patient extrication and loading for transport.

Thursday, March 15

Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the 3000 block of Hwy 56 for a sick person with stomach pains. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient.

Berthoud Engine was dispatched to the 300 block of Bothum Road for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care and the fire crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Friday, March 16

Berthoud Fire responded to Weld Cty Road 3 for a grass fire. The fire crew located a ½ acre fire in a field. The homeowner was burning without a burn permit and in high wind conditions. An ember was spotted goinginto the neighbor’s field. They tried to catch it but couldn’t and called Berthoud Fire. The crew was able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Saturday, March 17

BFPD was dispatched to the 1000 block of Rancho Way for a 79-year-old man who was not feeling well. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Sunday, March 18

BFPD responded to Hwy 56 for a motorcycle vs. a van accident. Squad 11 arrived and closed both lanes of Hwy 56 just east of the accident. The crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport, and the person in the van was uninjured. After the patient was transported, Engine 1 assisted Larimer Cty Sheriff with obtaining witness statements and traffic control.

Engine 2 was dispatched to N. Berthoud Parkway & S. Hwy 287, for a motor vehicle accident involving a utility truck and a sedan that had been t-boned. The passenger in the truck was transported and the three people in the sedan were also transported. The crew remained on scene until the sedan was placed on the tow truck and the utility truck was parked on the side of the road.