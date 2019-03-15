Friday, March 1

Citizen assist in the 100 block of E. Colorado to replace batteries in a smoke detector.

Saturday, March 2

BFPD responded to Hwy 287 for a 2-vehicle accident with heavy damage. TVEMS assumed patient care, with 1 patient transported. The scene was turned over to Larimer Cty Sheriff and the region went into accident alert.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 5100 block of Hwy 287 for a 2-vehicle accident with heavy damage to the rear of one passenger car. All parties refused treatment so TVEMS was cancelled. The drivers were notified that the region was on “accident alert” to exchange information and to call for a tow, since neither vehicle was blocking traffic.

Incident Activity March 4-10

Monday, March 4

BFPD responded to I-25 mm 250 NB for a 3-motor vehicle

accident with moderate damage. All parties were out of the vehicles with

non-injuries. Engine 1 stayed on scene until Colorado State Patrol arrived.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 1000 block of Alpine

Avenue for a 73-year old male having breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient

care and the patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Tuesday, March 5

Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd

Street for a 56-year old female for breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient

care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

BFPD came across a 57-year old female that had fallen on

Mountain Avenue and hurt her ankle. TVEMS

arrived on scene and the patient was loaded for transport to a local

hospital.

Wednesday, March 6

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a

medical.

BFPD was dispatched to the 1000 block of Gateway Park Drive

for a male believed to be having a stroke. TVEMS initiated care on the patient

and utilized the crew for assistance, in loading of the patient for transport.

Thursday, March 7

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a

medical.

BFPD responded to the intersection of 5th Street

and Canyonlands for an auto vs pedestrian. Upon arrival found 1 patient on the

ground being attended by a good Samaritan. TVEMS assumed patient care and the

crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport. Larimer Cty Sheriff

remained on scene to complete investigation.

Friday, March 8

BFPD responded to the Brick Oven Pizza along with Larimer

Cty Sheriff for a welfare check on the owner. The crew forced the door and

Larimer Cty Sheriff cleared the building. No one was found inside.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 700 block of 5th

Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with

loading of the patient for transport. Engine 1 cleared and went available.

BFPD responded to 42nd Avenue SE for a 2-motor

vehicle accident with moderate damage blocking traffic. TVEMS treated 1 patient

and transported another, while the crew assisted with roadway hazards and traffic.

Scene was turned over to Larimer Cty Sheriff once TVEMS transported.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 22000 Schultz Lane for a

5-year old in respiratory arrest. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew

assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Saturday, March 9

BFPD was dispatched to the 1000 block of E. Cty Road 2 for a

77-year old female having a possible stroke. TVEMS assumed patient care and the

crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 500 block of Redwood Place

for an 86-year old female having chest pains. TVEMS established contact with

the patient and began patient assessment. The patient was transported to a

local hospital.