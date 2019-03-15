Friday, March 1
Citizen assist in the 100 block of E. Colorado to replace batteries in a smoke detector.
Saturday, March 2
BFPD responded to Hwy 287 for a 2-vehicle accident with heavy damage. TVEMS assumed patient care, with 1 patient transported. The scene was turned over to Larimer Cty Sheriff and the region went into accident alert.
Berthoud Fire responded to the 5100 block of Hwy 287 for a 2-vehicle accident with heavy damage to the rear of one passenger car. All parties refused treatment so TVEMS was cancelled. The drivers were notified that the region was on “accident alert” to exchange information and to call for a tow, since neither vehicle was blocking traffic.
Incident Activity March 4-10
Monday, March 4
BFPD responded to I-25 mm 250 NB for a 3-motor vehicle
accident with moderate damage. All parties were out of the vehicles with
non-injuries. Engine 1 stayed on scene until Colorado State Patrol arrived.
Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 1000 block of Alpine
Avenue for a 73-year old male having breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient
care and the patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.
Tuesday, March 5
Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd
Street for a 56-year old female for breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient
care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.
BFPD came across a 57-year old female that had fallen on
Mountain Avenue and hurt her ankle. TVEMS
arrived on scene and the patient was loaded for transport to a local
hospital.
Wednesday, March 6
Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a
medical.
BFPD was dispatched to the 1000 block of Gateway Park Drive
for a male believed to be having a stroke. TVEMS initiated care on the patient
and utilized the crew for assistance, in loading of the patient for transport.
Thursday, March 7
Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a
medical.
BFPD responded to the intersection of 5th Street
and Canyonlands for an auto vs pedestrian. Upon arrival found 1 patient on the
ground being attended by a good Samaritan. TVEMS assumed patient care and the
crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport. Larimer Cty Sheriff
remained on scene to complete investigation.
Friday, March 8
BFPD responded to the Brick Oven Pizza along with Larimer
Cty Sheriff for a welfare check on the owner. The crew forced the door and
Larimer Cty Sheriff cleared the building. No one was found inside.
Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 700 block of 5th
Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with
loading of the patient for transport. Engine 1 cleared and went available.
BFPD responded to 42nd Avenue SE for a 2-motor
vehicle accident with moderate damage blocking traffic. TVEMS treated 1 patient
and transported another, while the crew assisted with roadway hazards and traffic.
Scene was turned over to Larimer Cty Sheriff once TVEMS transported.
Berthoud Fire responded to the 22000 Schultz Lane for a
5-year old in respiratory arrest. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew
assisted with loading of the patient for transport.
Saturday, March 9
BFPD was dispatched to the 1000 block of E. Cty Road 2 for a
77-year old female having a possible stroke. TVEMS assumed patient care and the
crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.
Berthoud Fire responded to the 500 block of Redwood Place
for an 86-year old female having chest pains. TVEMS established contact with
the patient and began patient assessment. The patient was transported to a
local hospital.
