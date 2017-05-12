Berthoud Fire Protection District

Incident Activity May 2017

Monday, May 1

BFPD responded to the 100 block of E. Michigan for a lift assist. The crew found the patient on the floor. When asked if he had any injuries from the fall, the patient said no. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care.

Tuesday, May 2

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 11000 block of Yellowstone Road for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Berthoud Engine 2 responded to the 5600 block of W. Larimer Cty Road 8E for a medical. Engine 2 crew assisted TVEMS with patient care.

Wednesday, May 3

BFPD was dispatched to the 2100 block of Hwy 287 for a female with a laceration. The patient was sitting on the couch in the living room. Assisted TVEMS with packaging the patient for transport.

Larimer Cty Sheriff requested our services for a medical at the intersection of Hwy 287 and Cty Road 2E. The crew assisted TVEMS with packaging of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Engine 1 and Squad 11 were dispatched to the intersection of Cty Road 1 and Hwy 56 for a 2-motor vehicle accident. Both vehicles had moderate damage. The crew assessed the driver in the west vehicle and determined that he was pinned and would need to be extricated. The firefighters used the hydraulic tools to free the driver’s door at the latch and access the driver. TVEMS assumed patient care and transported the patients.

Thursday, May 4

BFPD responded to Cty Road 21 for a gas leak caused by road crew doing work at the intersection. Command was established and assigned engine 1 to stage east of the intersection and deploy a hose line for fire suppression. Command confirmed that Xcel Energy had been notified. Once Xcel was on scene, their personnel worked to stop the leak while our fire crew provided fire protection. The air quality was monitored with the gas detector around the perimeter of incident.

Friday, May 5

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to 807 Mountain Ave. (Berthoud Town Hall) for reports of an outside odor. The fire crew went around the structure with an air monitor to check for any readings or odors. Both the outside and inside of the building was inspected and no odors or any readings were found.

Berthoud Fire responded to Larimer Cty Road 21 and Larimer Cty Road 8 for a crew that hit a gas line with their excavator. Xcel Energy was contacted and the area was secured. BFPD monitored the area with a gas detector around the perimeter of the incident. Xcel Energy successfully clamped the line.

BFPD was dispatched to Turner Middle School for a student with traumatic injuries. The patient was lying on the ground. She stated that she was hit by a ball outside and fell to the ground hitting her head. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was loaded and transported.

Saturday, May 6

Berthoud Engine26 and Engine 23 responded to a grass fire threatening structures in the 3800 block of Meining Road. The homeowner was attempting to extinguish the fire with a garden hose by spraying down a fire near a chicken coop. The fire was in grass and a pile of lumber near the chicken coop. The fire crew assisted the homeowner with extinguishing the fire and then overhauled the area.

Berthoud Fire responded to I-25 mm 250 SB for a single vehicle that went off the road and hit a barrier. A small white sedan, minor damage with 2 people being checked by Colorado State Patrol and TVEMS.