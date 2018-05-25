Berthoud Fire Calls: May 2018

Berthoud Fire Protection District

Incident Activity May 1 – 6

Monday, April 30

BFPD responded to Suzie Lane and Hwy 60 for a 3-vehicle accident. Colorado State Patrol was on scene and all parties were out of the vehicles. The crew did mitigation on leaking fluids. They also helped the tow truck driver with debris dean-up once the vehicle was loaded. TVEMS transported one patient to the local hospital non-emergency.

Berthoud Engine 2 was dispatched to the 1800 block of N. Cty Road 31for a motorcycle down on a blind curve. No further information available at this time.

Thursday, May 3

Berthoud Fire responded to the 1700 block of Chaparro Circle for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Saturday, May 5

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 1500 block of Maple Drive for a 95-year-old woman who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

BFPD was dispatched to the 100 block of Sunset Ct. for a 39-year-old woman with breathing problems. TVEMS determined that transport was necessary, the crew assisted her to the ambulance.

Berthoud Fire responded to Hwy 287 for a single vehicle accident with heavy damage. Both occupants were out of the vehicle with no injuries. Engine 1remained on scene for traffic control.

Incident Activity May 7·13

Monday, May 7

BFPD was dispatched to the 500 block of 7th Street for a 45·year·old male who had fallen. The patient requested to be transported.

Berthoud Fire responded to Hays Market for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patients for transport.

Berthoud Engine 2 assisted a homeowner in the 2100 block of Shoreside Drive with cleaning and changing the batteries in his smoke detectors.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 300 block of Victoria Street for a smoke detector chirping. The crew removed the detector from the vaulted ceiling and informed the homeowner it was 19·years·old. The homeowner said they would replace the detector with a new one.

Wednesday, May 9

BFPD responded to Larimer Cty Road 8 for a cut natural gas line. The crew found an auger in the ground with gas leaking around it. Engine 2 cleared the area and remained on scene with a charged hose line until Xcel Energy could turn the gas off.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 300 block of Turner Avenue for smoke detector battery replacement on vaulted ceilings.

Walk in medical for a minor with a facial injury. Patient had fallen at dinner and had a small laceration to forehead. TVEMS cleared and steristripped the injury.

Friday, May 11

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Saturday, May 12

BFPD was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Berthoud Engine 2 was dispatched to the 2800 block of Pheasant Run for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with the loading of the patient for transport.

BFPD responded to the 400 block of Goose Hallow for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Walk in medical for a man who had cut off the tip of his finger on his lawn mower blade. TVEMS assumed patient care. Since the finger bone had been cut off they urged him to visit the hospital.

Berthoud Squad 11responded to the BOO block of Greenwood Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and cleared the crew from the call.

Sunday, May 13

BFPD responded to the 1600 block of Chokeberry Street for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care and the patient was transported.

Berthoud Engine 1was dispatched to the 3300 block of WCR 38 for a 61-year-old possible stroke victim. TVEMS assumed patient care and the woman was transported.

BFPD responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Incident Activity May 14-20

Monday, May 14

BFPD responded to I-25 mm 249 NB for a 3-vehicle accident. None of the parties reported injuries. CDOT was on scene blocking lane 1 for the crew. Checked 2 more vehicles, finding they were involved, but no injuries. Colorado State Patrol arrived and took over.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 100 block of Quandry Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the patient was loaded for transport.

Tuesday, May 15

Berthoud Engine 2 responded to the 3100 block of Harmony Court for a residential fire alarm going off. The crew found no fire or emergency existed.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 1300 block of 4th Street for a 69-year-old woman who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Citizen assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation for her unborn infant. The expectant parents were informed on how to correctly and safely install the car seat, and advised that if they ever had any questions, to please feel free to contact the station.

BFPD was dispatched to the 800 block of 10th Street for a 97-year-old woman with a nose bleed. TVEMS arrived and cleared Engine 1 from the scene.

Wednesday, May 16

Berthoud Fire responded to the 500 block of 7th Street for a medical. The Larimer Cty Sheriff deputies were requesting the medical call for the crew to assist with a medical hold on a patient.

BFPD was dispatched to the 700 block of Wagon Bend Drive for a cut gas line. The resident stated he accidentally cut a gas line in his front yard. Xcel Energy was called out to fix the gas line.

Citizen assist at Station 1 for a car seat check. The mom had the car seat already installed. The fire crew confirmed with her that she had the correct installation.

Friday, May 19

Berthoud Fire responded to the 300 block of Mountain Avenue for a fall victim. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

BFPD was dispatched to the 4700 block of Larimer Cty Road 14 for a 25-year-old male with chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care and he was transported.

Saturday, May 20

Berthoud Squad 11 arrived at the 4300 block of Kollin Court for a 65-year-old man having back pain. TVEMS arrived and assumed command. The fire crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.