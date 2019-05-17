Incident Activity May 1-May 5

Wednesday, May 1

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 800 block of Longview Drive for a 15-year old male who had fallen down the stairs. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient.

Thursday, May 2

Citizen assist in the 800 block of Welch Avenue for replacing batteries for smoke detectors. Replaced 6 smoke alarms with new batteries and wrote installation dates on batteries.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 3000 Ranch Road for a fall victim. A 90-year-old had fallen while exiting a hot tub. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

BFPD responded to the 4000 block of S. Iowa Avenue for a fall victim. The crew assisted the patient onto the cot for transport to a local hospital.

Friday, May 3

Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the 1000 block of 4th Street for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

BFPD responded to the 100 block of S. 3rd Street for a cardiac arrest. TVEMS assumed patient care and the patient was loaded and transported to a local hospital.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 2000 block of Elmwood Street for an 80-year-old woman with abdominal pain. The crew helped TVEMS in packaging the patient and loading her into the ambulance.

Saturday, May 4

BFPD responded to I-25 mm 252 NB for a single vehicle in the median with light to moderate damage. Both female parties were out of the vehicle but complaining of neck and/or back pain. TVEMS and the crew worked together to backboard the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Citizen assist to install a car seat at Station 1.

BFPD responded to the 3000 block of Tranquility Way for an 89-year-old woman experiencing slurred speech. After an evaluation, TVEMS determined transport to a local hospital was needed and family members on scene agreed. The crew assisted with packaging of the patient for transport.

BFPD was dispatched to I-25 mm 250 SB for a 2-vehicle accident. TVEMS treated 2 patients on scene, 1 refused transport and the other was taken to a local hospital. The scene was left with Colorado State Patrol.

Sunday, May 5

BFPD responded to the 100 block of 2nd Street for a medical. TVEMS arrived moments later and assumed patient care. The patient was transported emergent to a local hospital.

Incident Activity May 6- May 11

Monday, May 6

BFPD responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

BFPD was dispatched to the 500 block of Windom Peak Lane for a male with back pain. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading of the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Engine 2 responded to Sundown Drive to fulfill a certificate for a ride to school. Both girls were delivered safely to Berthoud Elementary.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 300 block of Hubbell Street for a 2-year-old stuck in an exercise bike. TVEMS was attending to the child, whose right leg was stuck between the rails on the exercise bike. BFPD personnel extricated the patient using an ax to spread rails. The child was checked out by TVEMS and was not transported.

BFPD responded to the 700 block of Big Oak Drive for breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Wednesday, May 8

Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the 800 block of 4th Street for chest pains. The crew assisted with vitals and TVEMS arrived. The patient was then loaded into the ambulance and transported to a local hospital.

Thursday, May 9

BFPD responded to I-25 mm 249 NB for a single vehicle rollover with extrication. A Colorado state trooper arrived on scene and confirmed location and that the occupant would need extricated. There was only one person in the vehicle and the crew needed to remove the driver side door and perform a dash lift to free her legs. TVEMS assumed patient care and the woman was removed from the vehicle and loaded into the ambulance for transport. It was later determined there was a second vehicle involved and the driver wanted medical assessment, command requested another ambulance.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 3000 block of Woodcock Street for diabetic problems. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Friday, May 10

Berthoud Squad 11 and TVEMS were dispatched to 17000 Frontier Road for a man with severe back pain. The ambulance crew assumed patient care and used the Squad’s crew to assist with loading of the patient for transport.

BFPD staged at Lehman Printing Press for gun shots fired. Larimer Cty Sheriff reported that the suspect was in custody and the scene was safe. The crew confirmed there were no injuries and the engine was needed to assist with lighting for the investigation.

Saturday, May 11

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to I-25 mm 250 NB for a 4-vehicle accident with minor damage. TVEMS transported one patient.

BFPD was dispatched to the 500 block of 9th Street for an 18-year-old male having a seizure. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

BFPD responded to the 1000 block of Jefferson Drive for a fall victim. TVEMS used the Squad crew to assist with loading of the patient for transport.