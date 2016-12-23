Update Monday, December 5, 2016

Berthoud Fire Protection District

Incident Activity November 2016

Monday, October 31

Berthoud Fire responded to the 500 block of Windom Peak Lane for a male that fell down the stairs. The crew found a man at the base of the stairs and assisted TVEMS with moving the patient up the stairs.

BFPD was dispatched to the 4800 block of Malibu for a medical assist. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Larimer Cty Road 10E for a motor vehicle accident. A single car was in the ditch with light damage and all parties out of the vehicle. The crew checked for injuries and hazards and found none. Larimer Cty Sheriff arrived and command was transferred to them.

Tuesday, November 1

Engine 1 responded to the 900 block of 3rd Street for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS load the patient for transport.

Station 2 responded to Joyce Court for a female having chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care.

BFPD was dispatched to the 300 block of E. Michigan for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Wednesday, November 2

BFPD, with Aims Community College Fire Science students, provided fire information to 1st grade students at Berthoud Elementary School. About 70 elementary students participated.

Thursday, November 3

BFPD was dispatched to the 17700 block of Weld Cty Road 7 for possible heart attack. The crew found a female having chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care and Crew 11 assisted with packaging of patient for transport.

Larimer Cty Sheriff requested all units respond to Berthoud High School. Engine 1 assisted with evacuating and controlling the parking lots and perimeter around the school. TVEMS confirmed a male inside the school was deceased.

Berthoud Fire responded to Joyce Court for a female having chest pains. TVEMS was already there attending to patient

Friday, November 4

Engine 1 responded to the 300 block of Columbine for a male that had fallen and needed assistance. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care.

Saturday, November 5

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 1300 block of Paramount Drive for medical. TVEMS assumed patient care.

BFPD responded to Hwy 287 and Cty Road 17 for a two-car motor vehicle accident with minor damage. The crew check for injuries, there were none. The only hazards were mitigated with absorball. Once the tow truck arrived command was transferred to Larimer County Sheriff’s office.

Berthoud Fire responded to Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Sunday, November 6

Berthoud Fire responded to 200 block of 2nd Street for a CO alarm malfunction. The crew changed all the batteries for the homeowner.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 3400 block of Memory Place for a cut gas line. The crew found two men standing by an excavator. They were digging without any markers for the gas line and hit a 1 ½” gas line. Engine 1 pulled a fire suppression line and waited for Excel to arrive on scene. Excel arrived and sealed the gas line.

Tuesday, November 8

Berthoud Fire talked with kindergarten kids from Berthoud Elementary about fire safety. There were 3 classes that attended with a total of about 55 children. The crew went over fire safety, meeting places and what number to call if there was an emergency.

BFPD responded to Hwy 56 and Larimer Cty Road 13 for a 2-car motor vehicle accident. Both vehicles had minor damage and fluids in the intersection. The crew provided protection and traffic control with Engine 2. Put down absorbent and swept up glass from roadway. Turned scene back over to Larimer Cty Sheriff.

Squad 11 responded to the 300 block of Nebraska to replace smoke detector batteries.

Wednesday, November 9

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 600 block of S. Cty Road 31 for an outbuilding on fire. The fire was quickly knocked down. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

Thursday, November 10

Berthoud Fire responded to Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

BFPD was dispatched to the 1400 block of Cty Road 36 for a 63-year-old male having chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading of the patient for transport.

Friday, November 11

Berthoud Fire responded to the 1200 Aspen Drive for a CO alarm going off. The homeowners were awakened by their CO alarm and had all evacuated the home. The crew narrowed it down to the hot water heater. After the home was ventilated the readings were zero. The homeowner was advised to keep the hot water heater turned off and have a plumber come and check the unit.

Engine 1 was honored to escort the girls’ volleyball team bus to the interstate for State tournament. GOOD LUCK—GO SPARTANS!

BFPD was dispatched to Hwy 287 for a 2-car motor vehicle accident with moderate damage. Colorado State Patrol assumed command. Engine 2 mitigated some radiator fluid from one of the vehicles.

Berthoud Fire responded to Hwy 56 for a 2-car motor vehicle accident. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew used absorb-all to control leaking fluids. Larimer Cty Sheriff took over command.

Saturday, November 12

Berthoud Fire responded to Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

BFPD was dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Berthoud Fire responded to Hwy 60 for a person having chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Berthoud Fire received a phone call from a female stating they were doing an agricultural burn and it had gotten away from them. Engine 16 responded to Cty Road 3. The crew extinguished the fire rather quickly and mopped up the scene.

BFPD responded to the 2000 block of Blue Mountain Avenue for a traumatic injury. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 600 block of Cty Road 4 for a medical. TVEMS also responded and assumed patient care.

Sunday, November 13

Berthoud Fire responded to the 50 block of Washington Road for a residential structure fire. There was fire showing from corner of the house. Engine 1 went into attack mode, crew 2 reported fire controlled and started mop up. All units remained on scene and overhauled the structure. Command requested for a restoration company to be dispatched.

BFPD responded to the Valley Dirt Riders track for a motorcycle crash involving 3 people. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew helped with loading of the patients.

Engine 1 responded to the 2500 block of Horseshoe Circle for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Monday, November 14

BFPD responded to the 800 block of Wagon Bend Drive for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to a grass fire in the northbound lanes of I-25 mm 249. Engine 16 extinguished fire in center median.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 3100 block of Megan Way for a child locked in van. A 2-year-old was locked inside of van. The crew unlocked the front passenger door using the string method. Child was handed over to the mother.

Engine 2 was dispatched to N. 83rd Street where a backhoe had cut a 2” gas line. Excel arrived and clamped the gas line.

Chief 2 and Engine 1 responded to Hwy 56 and frontage road for a 2-vehicle accident. One person was complaining of neck pain. Paramedics provided patient care and Engine 1 checked for hazards.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 100 block of Wilfred Road for an 80 year old who fell off a ladder. The crew assisted TVEMS with packaging the patient for transport.

Engine 1 and Squad 11 taught a first aid course for a Webelos Troup at Grace Place. All 6 scouts demonstrated first aid abilities to earn a badge.

Wednesday, November 16

BFPD was dispatched to Ivy Stockwell to assist Aims Community College high school students while they taught fire safety.

Weld Cty requested a Type 6 engine for mutual aid with Front Range Fire Rescue Authority for a grass fire in Milliken. Action taken was to help cut burning logs and limbs away from the edge of the fire. The crew worked until dark.

Thursday, November 17

Berthoud Fire responded to the 8500 block of Cty Road 2 for a 74-year-old female who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Friday, November 18

BFPD responded to the 300 block of Turner Avenue for man having abdominal pain. The scene was turned over to TVEMS with patient care.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Hwy 287 and Larimer Cty Road 6 for a 3-car motor vehicle accident with moderate damage. The crew reported leaking fluids on 2 of the vehicles, so they mitigated with zorball. TVEMS assumed patient care and Colorado State Patrol took over command.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Berthoud High School for a male having chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care.

BFPD responded to the 1100 block of Weld Cty Road 36 for a person with breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Saturday, November 19

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 900 block of Cty Road 4 for a medical call. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Sunday, November 20

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a person who needed a lift assist.

Monday, November 21

BFPD was dispatched to Ivy Stockwell Elementary for a suspicious package found out front of school. Engine 1 operated under Larimer Cty Sheriff’s office. The bomb squad was called in by Sheriff’s office. After their investigation, they determined this was not a device and all units could clear.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Engine 2 responded to the 4700 block of Beverly Drive for a grass fire. There were two medium sized slash piles burning. After speaking to the homeowner and reviewing procedures regarding the District’s open burn policy, the piles were extinguished.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 700 block of 4th Street for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading of a 60-year-old male for transport.

BFPD responded to the intersection of Weld Cty Road 5 and Weld Cty Road 46 for a motor vehicle accident. One party had a possible broken arm. The single vehicle had minor damage in the ditch. TVEMS assumed patient care. The scene was turned over to Colorado State Patrol.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 3500 block of Larimer Cty Road 8 for a 2 vehicle motor accident. Both vehicles had moderate damage. One patient was transported by TVEMS. The scene was turned over to Colorado State Patrol.

Tuesday, November 22

Berthoud Fire responded to the 200 block of 49th Street SW for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care.

BFPD responded to the 1500 block of Willow Drive for a fall. The crew assisted a female back into her chair.

Engine 1 responded to a tractor-trailer on fire on the ramp from Hwy 56 to I-25. A tractor-trailer hauling hay was heavily involved in fire and was catching the grass adjacent to the vehicle on fire. The main body of the fire was knocked down and command called for a front-end loader to help pull the haystack apart for further suppression. Engine 1 assisted Colorado State Patrol with clearing the roadway and getting the vehicle towed.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 600 block of Bristlecone Ct. for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care.

BFPD was dispatched to I-25 NB mm 250 for a motor vehicle accident involving 2 vehicles. One vehicle was on its side after a t-bone type of collision. Engine 1 mitigated the leaking fluid from the vehicle and roadway. Command turned the scene over to Colorado State Patrol.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a 6-year-old female who had cut her arm. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Wednesday, November 23

Berthoud Fire responded to the 3200 block of Branding Iron Way for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew helped package the patient for transport.

BFPD responded to the 900 block of Franklin Avenue for a medical. The patient was a female with a laceration to the head. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 400 block of Mccolm for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading of the patient.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 900 block of Larimer Cty 4 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 3900 block of Candle Street for traumatic injuries. Upon arrival the patient was found with TVEMS who was on scene prior to our arrival. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading of the patient.

Friday, November 25

BFPD was dispatched to 3800 block of Hwy 56 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Saturday, November 26

Berthoud Engine 16 responded to I-25 exit 252 for a grass fire in the median. Engine 16 assumed command issued direct attack mode. Mop up was completed.

BFPD responded to the 100 block of E. Iowa for a 70-year-old having chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to a single vehicle rollover at Larimer Cty Road 11 and 16. The crew reported to Loveland Engine 236 and they advised we had been cleared by command due to another call in Berthoud District.

BFPD responded to a single motor vehicle vs. telephone pole. All occupants appeared to be out of the vehicle. Engine 2 disconnected the vehicle battery and the scene was turned over to Larimer Cty Sheriff Dept.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 100 block of Bimson Avenue for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Sunday, November 28

Berthoud Fire responded to the 18000 block of Weld Cty Road 5 for breathing problem. The crew assisted TVEMS with packaging the patient for transport.

Monday, November 29

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Tuesday, November 30

BFPD was dispatched to Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to I-25 mm 250 NB for a single vehicle accident. Vehicle had minor damage with small fluid leaking. Clean up a small amount of fluid with absorbent. Command was turned over to Colorado State Patrol.

BFPD responded to I-25 mm 248 NB for a 2 car accident with moderate damage. TVEMS reported no injuries. The crew advised Colorado State Patrol that there was a small debris field in one of the lanes on I-25. After debris field was cleared, command was terminated.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 4400 block of Page Place for a gas line that had been cut. Xcel Energy was on site and needed a fire standby for gas leak and needed to blow off a lot of gas next to a house. Engine 1 remained on scene at the request of Excel until the main line was clamped and capped.

Thursday, December 1,

Berthoud Fire was notified of a request to assist owners of the tall grain elevator with putting up a new American flag at the top of the silo.

Friday, December 2,

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 100 block of Bein Street for a lift assist.

BFPD responded to the 4500 block of Foothills Drive for abdominal problems. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Berthoud Engine 1 and Squad 11 responded to the 300 block of Mountain Avenue for a gas line that had been cut. The crew set up a flash fire suppression if needed and then stood by for Xcel to patch the cut line. Scene was turned over to the Excel Supervisor on scene once the threat was done.

BFPD responded to Hwy 287 for a single vehicle rollover accident. Engine 2 assisted TVEMS with patient care. Then a second accident occurred just north of original incident. Rescue crews removed 2 patients and loaded for transport. Command requested CDOT truck for ice melt on roadway. Larimer Cty Sheriff’s Office arrived and started with traffic control and investigation.

Saturday, December 3

Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched for a citizen assist at the 1300 block of Larimer Cty Road 4. The crew assisted the homeowner with replacing the battery in the smoke detector.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 5100 block of Gary Drive for a grass fire. Berthoud Engine 2 located a 20 ft. pile of slash on fire. The property owner was notify that he needed to obtain a burn permit before he could allow the pile to burn. He put the slash pile out immediately.

Sunday, December 4,

Berthoud Fire responded to the 1500 block of Willow Drive for a lift assist.