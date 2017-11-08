Berthoud Fire Calls: November 2017

Berthoud Fire Protection District

Incident Activity

1 November to 5 November

Wednesday, November 1

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to 42nd Street SW for power lines down. Upon arrival found a low hanging wire as well as a wire that was touching the ground. Xcel Energy arrived and disconnected the power and moved the all the wires out of the roadway.

BFPD was dispatched to the 800 block of 1st Street where Larimer County Sheriff was on scene. The fire crew located a telecommunication pole that had broken at the base and was leaning over 1st Street. A ratchet strap was used to tie the pole to an anchor.

Berthoud Engine responded to the 300 block of Victoria Street for a blown-out pilot light. The fire crew met with the homeowner who stated that because of the high winds lately, the pilot light on his hot water heater had blown out and he wasn’t sure how to relight it. The hot water heater was located in the basement, the crew used the electronic ignition device on the heater to relight it.

BFPD responded to the 200 block of Wilfred Road for a fall victim. The fire crew along with TVEMS assisted the patient back into her chair.

Friday, November 3

Station 1 received a call from Extraction Oil and Gas requesting assistance with applying a foam blanket to a work area, where a new well-head cap was to be welded in place. Engine 1 applied a Class B form blanket to the work area.

Berthoud Fire responded along with TVEMS to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care.

BFPD responded to Hwy 60 for a 74-year-old woman unconscious and breathing. TVEMS assumed patient care. The fire crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

Saturday, November 4

Berthoud Fire responded to the 100 block of Iowa Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and Larimer Cty Sheriff called in a Victims Advocate. Command was turned over to the Sheriff’s dept.

Sunday, November 5

BFPD was dispatched to the 600 block of Bristlecone Ct. for a person with breathing problems. The patient was an 80-year-old female having difficulty breathing. TVEMS assumed patient care, the fire crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to I-25 mm 248 SB for a medical. TVEMS was in contact with the driver. Engine 1 blocked the left shoulder and lane 1. TVEMS with the assistance of the fire crew loaded the patient for transport.

November 7:

At 10:22 p.m. Berthoud Fire responded to a dive and rescue call at Loveland Reservoir on CR17. On scene they found one female occupant already out of the partially submerged Subaru Outback. One firefighter in a water rescue suit entered the water to inspect the vehicle and clear it of any other passengers, which was cleared. The driver refused treatment from paramedics and no injury reported. Larimer County Sheriff’s Office remained on scene to wait for tow trucks to pull vehicle from water.