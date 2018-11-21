Updated November 17, 2018

Thursday, November 1

BFPD responded to I-25 mm 250 NB for a semi vs Toyota Camry. Moderate damage to the Camry with all parties out and no injuries. Vehicle was in the median and out of traffic. Due to the vehicle being out of the roadway, driver was advised to wait for Colorado State Patrol to give statement.

Berthoud Fire responded to a single vehicle rollover just north of 10E overpass on Hwy 287. Turned patient over to TVEMS and then checked for hazards, found none. Fire units were cleared by law enforcement.

Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the 1000 block of 4th Street for a fall victim. The patient was not injured and just needed assistance in getting up.

BFPD responded to 850 Spartan Avenue for a 2-vehicle accident with minor damages. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS.

BFPD responded to the 5000 block of S. Iowa for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the fire crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the 2000 block of Charro Street for a fall victim. The fire crew assisted with loading of the patient into the ambulance.

BFPD was dispatched to the 500 block of 7th Street for a man with chest pains. TVEMS requested assistance with loading for transport.

Friday, November 2

Citizen assist for a car seat installation at Station 1.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Saturday, November 3

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 200 block of W Cty Road 10E for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

BFPD responded to the 700 block of 4th Street for breathing problems. TVEMS handled all patient care, while the crew help set up the cot. Patient was transported to a local hospital.

Sunday, November 4

BFPD was dispatched to the area of Bothun Rd. and Larimer Cty Road 8 for a small controlled burn. The crew informed the homeowner of the burn permit process and asked him to put the fire out. The homeowner complied.

Incident Activity Nov. 5-9th

Monday, November 5

Citizen Assist for an installation of a car seat at Station 1.

BFPD responded to Hwy 287 for a single vehicle far off the road. Command made contact with the driver whose chief complaint was back pain. TVEMS assumed patient care and Larimer Cty Sheriff was investigating. The driver was transported to a local hospital.

Tuesday, November 6

BFPD responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a medical. Upon arrival TVEMS was loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Wednesday, November 7

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the intersection of Larimer Cty Road 21 and Larimer Cty Road 8 for a 2- vehicle accident. Engine 2 arrived on scene and both vehicles had moderate damage. TVEMS transported one patient to a local hospital. Colorado State Patrol arrived on scene and began the investigation. The crew began cleaning up debris.

BFPD responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 15000 block of N. 83rd Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

BFPD responded to the intersection of Hwy 287 and W. Larimer Cty Road 8 for a 4-vehicle accident with heavy damage. TVEMS assumed patient care and loaded the patients for transport. The crew mitigated all hazards and assisted Larimer Cty Sheriff with scene lighting while they conducted the investigation.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 700 block of Canyonlands Street for a woman having chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Thursday, November 8

BFPD was dispatched to the 1000 block of Larimer Cty Road 19 for a Larimer Cty Sheriff medical request. TVEMS assumed patient care and the patient was loaded and transported to a local hospital.

BFPD responded to the 300 block of Wark Avenue for a leg injury. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

BFPD responded to the 5000 block of S. Larimer Cty Road 29 for an outside smoke investigation. They found a 6’x6’ pile of construction scraps burning. The crew put the fire out and informed the construction boss of burning requirements.

BFPD responded to a single vehicle rollover on Hwy 287. Chief 2 reported that the vehicle was off the road and that he had made contact with the driver who stated he was not injured. The crew checked for hazards and found none

Friday, November 9

Citizen assist to install a car seat at Station 1.

Incident Activity Nov. 12-18

Monday, November 12

BFPD responded to Hwy 287 and Horseshoe Circle for a 2- vehicle T-bone accident. All parties were out of the vehicles with no injuries. The engine was staged for traffic control and assisted with vehicle hazards. Colorado State Patrol arrived and started their investigation. Fire units remained on the scene until the tow trucks arrived,

Citizen assist for a car seat installation at Station 1.

Tuesday, November 13

BFPD was dispatched to I-25 mm 248 NB for a 2-vehicle accident with minor damage. The crew assisted Colorado State Patrol with hazards and TVEMS cleared all drivers. The vehicles were moved from roadway and command was terminated.

Wednesday, November 14

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Thursday, November 15

BFPD was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to Weld Cty Road 5 for a motor vehicle accident. A man was found laying supine on the ground next to a SUV. He stated he had tried to get back in the car to put it in park and it knocked him down. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

BFPD responded to the 100 block of S. 8th Street for a construction accident. The construction worker stated that they were lifting a gable end of the building, when one of the cables came loose and dropped part of the gable end onto the injured worker. TVEMS assumed patient care and transported the injured worker to a local hospital. Read More

Friday, November 16

BFPD responded to the 1000 block of Larimer Cty Road 27E for a structure fire. While enroute the homeowner called saying believed the fire was out. The homeowner stated a technician was working on the furnace when some propane ignited and now the crawl space is full of smoke. The crew was assigned to vent crawlspace. The gas and electricity were turned off, there were no findings of gases. The damage was confined to insulation around some pipes. The property was turned back over to the homeowner.