Berthoud Fire Calls: October 2017

Berthoud Fire Protection District

Incident Activity

October 1-8

Sunday, October 1

BFPD responded to the 1400 block of N. 4th Street for a fall victim. An 85-year-old woman had fallen and couldn’t get up.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the Valley Dirt Rider track for a 10-year-old boy with right leg pain. TVEMS assumed patient care and the fire crew assisted with packaging and loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the Valley Dirt Rider track for a 25-year-old female who had crashed and hit her head. TVEMS assumed patient care. She seemed to be displaying signs of a concussion and the decision was made to transport. The crew assisted with loading of the patient.

BFPD was dispatched to I-25 mm 250 NB for a 2-car motor vehicle accident. Both vehicles were single occupant and neither driver had injuries. Berthoud crews swept the debris out of the roadway and no other hazards were present. Colorado Station Patrol arrived on scene and relieved the fire crew.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 1200 block of Elm Drive for a medical. TVEMS was on scene and evaluating the patient. TVEMS determined transport was necessary. The crews worked together to help load the patient for transport.

Monday, October 2

Berthoud Fire responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a fall. An 84-year-old man was found on the floor. The crew assisted with lifting him off the ground and checking for injuries. He was not injured during the fall.

BFPD responded to the 2700 block of Martingale Drive for a 72-year-old woman having chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging and loading of the patient for transport.

Tuesday, October 3

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical problem.

BFPD responded to the 100 block of Turner Avenue for a medical assist. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Squad 11 located an accident on the east shoulder of Hwy 287. This was a 2 car motor vehicle accident with moderate damage to the vehicles but, there were no injuries, resulting in Command clearing TVEMS. Larimer Cty Sheriff’s deputies arrived and began investigating. Berthoud Fire remained on scene for traffic control.

Wednesday, October 4

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Thursday, October 5

BFPD was dispatched to I-25 mm 248 NB for a 2-car motor vehicle accident with moderate damage. Both drivers were out of the vehicles. The crew was assigned fluid and hazard mitigation. Colorado State Patrol arrived on scene and command was transferred.

Friday, October 6

Berthoud Engine 2 responded to Larimer Cty Road 23 and 8, for a single vehicle that went down the hill and through a fence. No injuries were reported and no hazards were present. The driver of the vehicle denied injury and refused medical treatment.

Saturday, October 7

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a medical problem. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging and loading the patient for transport.

Berthoud Engine 2 was dispatched to the 4900 block of Malibu Drive for a person with chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Sunday, October 8

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

BFPD responded to I-25 mm 250 NB for a single car motor vehicle accident. The car was located on the side of the ramp and had light damage and airbags were deployed. The driver stated that she hydroplaned and hit a sign. She was not injured and there were no spilled fluid hazards and the scene was turned over to Colorado State Patrol.