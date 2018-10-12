Berthoud Fire Protection District

Incident Activity October 1-7

Monday, October 1

BFPD responded to the 500 block of Redwood Circle for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

BFPD was dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a lift assist.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 21000 block of Weld Cty Road 3 for back pain. TVEMS assumed patient care, the crew assisted with loading of the patient.

Tuesday, October 2

BFPD was dispatched to the 300 block of Michigan Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care, the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Wednesday, October 3

BFPD responded to Berthoud High School for a medical. TVEMS arrived and transported the patient to a local hospital.

BFPD responded to the 2100 block of Shoreside for a 47-year-old female having seizures. The crew assisted with packaging and loading of the patient for transport.

Berthoud Squad 11 was dispatched to the 700 block of 13th Street for a 66-year-old male, not feeling right. TVEMS arrived and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Thursday, October 4

BFPD responded to the 6000 block of Larimer Cty Road 12 for a possible stroke. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. TVEMS transported to a local hospital.

Friday, October 5

Citizen assist in the 1000 block of Mt. Meeker Avenue for a smoke detector that needed new batteries. The homeowner contacted Station 1 and said she couldn’t change them because of her vaulted ceilings. Squad 11 arrived on scene and changed the batteries then tested the system.

BFPD responded to the 300 block of E. Michigan for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the patient was then loaded for transport.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

BFPD responded to the 1800 block of W. Larimer Cty Road 6, for a 3-year-old female that was kicked in the face by a horse. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 800 block of 10th Street for a fall victim. They found the patient in the driveway with a possible broken hip. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.