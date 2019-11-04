Berthoud Fire Calls: October 2019

Tuesday, October 1

Berthoud Fire responded to the 2000 block of Kyle Circle for a 60-year-old woman not responding normally. The crew assisted the patient to the waiting ambulance.

Citizen assist in the 2500 block of McKinzey Drive for replacing batteries in the smoke detectors.

Berthoud Engine 1 was dispatched to the 500 block of Wrangell Lane for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Wednesday, October 2

BFPD responded to I-25 mm 251 SB for a 22-year-old woman not feeling well. TVEMS transported her to a local hospital.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 1000 block of Larimer Cty Road 6 for a 94-year-old unconscious and breathing. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading for the patient for transport to a local hospital.

BFPD was dispatched to the 20000 block of Weld Cty Road 3 for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient.

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the 3000 block of Woodcock Street for a sick person. Patient was transferred over to the cot and loaded for transport.

Thursday, October 3

BFPD responded to Larimer Cty Road 8 for a vehicle that did not make the curve. The vehicle was upright with minor damage. TVEMS assessed the driver for injuries. The crew checked for hazards and found none. Engine 2 then used its light for the Colorado State Patrol investigation.

BFPD responded to the 1000 block of 5th Street for a lift assist.

Citizen assist to the 2000 block of Doyle Drive to help troubleshoot a beeping smoke detector. Upon arrival located a CO detector that needed to be replaced. The homeowner said he would get a new CO detector

Citizen assist for a lift assist in the 1000 block of 10th Street.

Berthoud Squad 1 dispatched to Hwy 287 for a 74-year-old with breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Saturday, October 5

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the 2700 block of N. Cty Road 31 for a rope rescue. They located the male party about 50 feet from the road and up hill on a steep incline. The crew used the rope system to slowly lower the patient down the hill. At which time the helicopter was on the ground. The patient was strapped to the cot and loaded into the helicopter. Patient care was turned over to the flight crew.

BFPD was dispatched to 1st Street for a single vehicle rollover with no injuries. Colorado State Patrol arrived on scene and command was transferred to them. The crew stayed on scene to assist with scene lighting and traffic control.

Sunday, October 6

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the 2000 block of Elmwood Street for a 38-year-old woman not feeling well. TVEMS assumed patient care and the patient was loaded for transport.

BFPD responded to the 1000 block of Gateway Park Drive for a 53-year-old man with back pain. The patient wanted to go to the hospital. The crew assisted with loading of the patient into the ambulance.

Incident Activity Oct 7-13

Monday, October 7

BFPD dispatched to the 800 block of 2nd Street for a commercial fire alarm. The building had been evacuated. Crew 1 evaluated three sides of the building and completed a walkthrough of all floors of the building, reporting no signs of fire. Crew 2 completed a visual of the fourth side of the building and a walkthrough of the front office area, both of which were cleared. The building alarm was reset, and the building was turned over to the building manager.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to a SWAT standby for the Weld County Sheriff’s Department at the 21000 block of Weld County Road 7. Engine 1 staged with TVEMS at Love’s Travel Stop until cleared by Weld County.

Berthoud Squad 1 assisted a homeless woman by driving her from Berthoud Fire Station 1 to Catholic Charity’s in Fort Collins.

Tuesday, October 8

Berthoud Engine 1 dispatched with no lights or sirens to the 500 block of Ten Gallon Drive for a report of a residential fire alarm. The crew found the homeowner standing out front of the residence reporting that her smoke alarms had went off several times. Crew 1 checked the residence for CO and all the smoke alarms were inspected. After further inspection and changing the batteries in the detectors it was found that one was faulty. The homeowner was advised to replace the detector as soon as possible.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 1000 block of 5th Street to aid TVEMS with a transfer of a patient. The Crew assisted transferring the patient from the residence to a cot and then loaded for transport.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 1000 block of 5th Street to aid TVEMS with a transfer of a patient. Engine 1 waited for TVEMS to arrive on scene to assist the patient from the ambulance to a stair chair then to the patient’s bedroom on the second floor of the residence.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 20400 block of Weld County Road 3 to a man having difficulty breathing due to an allergic reaction. The crew assisted TVEMS with stabilizing the patient and preparing for transport. TVEMS transported the patient to a local hospital.

Wednesday, October 9

Berthoud Engine 1 dispatched to Turner Middle School for an 11-year-old boy with asthma having difficulty breathing. The crew found the patient in the nurse’s office sitting upright in a chair and took over patient care. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS upon their arrival.

Citizen assist to the 800 block of 10th Street for replacing batteries in the smoke detectors.

Berthoud Engine 1 dispatched to the 1500 block of Brandt Street for a 43-year-old man having a seizure. The patient was upright in a chair when the crew arrived. The crew took his vital signs. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS.

Thursday, October 10

BFPD dispatched to Larimer County Road 21 for a single vehicle accident with no injuries. Engine 2 blocked the southbound lanes of County Road 21 and reported light damage to the vehicle and to a power pole. The crew checked the scene for hazards and found none. PVREA was notified of the damage to the power pole. The scene was turned over to the Larimer County Sherriff’s Office.

Berthoud Engine 2 dispatched to the 4000 block of County Road 8 for a vehicle that had slid off the road. The two occupants were out of the vehicle and assessed for injuries. The crew checked for hazards and found none. The scene was turned over to Colorado State Patrol.

Friday, October 11

Berthoud Squad 1 dispatched to the 800 block of Prairie Star Drive for a sick person. The crew found a 62-year-old female sitting upright, alert and oriented. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS and the patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Engine 1 dispatched to the 500 block of 9th Street for a port-a-potty that had been tipped over with liquid on the ground. The crew tipped the port-a-potty back upright and used the sewer line to wash down the roadway. The crew notified the Town of Berthoud Public Works Department, and LCSO tried to notify the sanitation company but they were closed.

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the 2100 block of Charro Avenue to assist a person who had fallen and needed assistance getting back up. TVEMS assisted the patient to her chair and took her blood pressure.

Saturday, October 12

Berthoud Squad 1 dispatched to the 17000 block of Frontier Road for a person with breathing problems. TVEMS handled patient care. The crew assisted with transporting the patient to a cot and loaded for transport.

Berthoud Engine 1 dispatched to 1000 block of County Road 10E for a car that had hit a tree and suffered moderate damage. The crew assisted LSCO with traffic control, and TVEMS checked the driver for injuries, he reported none. The vehicle would not shut off due to the damage; therefore, the crew accessed the vehicle to unhook the battery.

Incident Activity Oct 14-20

Monday, October 14

Citizen assist to the 200 block of 10th Street to replace batteries in a smoke detector in the ceiling.

Berthoud Squad 2 dispatched to the 4800 block of Beverly Drive for a 62-year-old man with chest pains. The crew found the patient conscious and alert. The crew took vital signs. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS and was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a medical assist.

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the 700 block of 4th Street for a man who had tripped and injured his leg. The crew assisted with transferring the patient to a cot and loaded for transport.

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the 1300 block of 4th Street for a person who had fallen. The crew assessed the patient for injuries. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Berthoud Engine 2 dispatched to the 2100 block of Shoreside for a person who had fainted. The patient was clearly sick, but was conscious, breathing, and talking. The crew took vital signs. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. The patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Tuesday, October 15

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to Berthoud High School for a 17-year-old male complaining of chest pain. The crew obtained the patient’s vital signs. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Berthoud Squad 1 dispatched to the 100 block of Welch Avenue for an overdose. TVEMS assumed patient care and transported the patient to a local hospital.

BFPD responded to the 1400 block of 14th Street for a lift assist.

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the 4900 S. Iowa for a citizen assist with a flooding issue in their home. The crew assisted with trying to stop the water flow. The citizen was asked to call his landlord and a plumber.

BFPD was dispatched to I-25 mm 250 for a grass fire. Mountain View Fire Protection was already on the scene doing mop up. Mountain View stated they did not need further assistance. BFPD cleared the scene.

Wednesday, October 16

Berthoud Squad 2 responded to the 1300 block of N. 1st Street for a patient with breathing problems. TVEMS was on the scene with the patient. Command was transferred to TVEMS.

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the 1300 block of 4th Street for a patient with back pain. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient for transport.

Thursday, October 17

Berthoud Squad 1 dispatched to the 100 block of Willow Circle Drive for a sick person. The crew assisted the patient to a cot for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

BFPD dispatched to W. County Road 8E for a grass fire. Loveland Battalion 1 and Loveland E-33 also arrived on scene for assistance and were assigned the west division of the fire. BE-23 and State Engine 3111 arrived next and were assigned the east division along with BE-26. Full containment was reached and mop up began. During mop up crews noticed a power line down on the northeast portion of the fire near County Road 8E. The crew investigated the downed powerline and determined it was the area of origin. Poudre Valley REA was notified to respond. Once all hot spots were mopped up, it was determined the actual size of the fire was 2.97 acres. BE-23 remained on scene until Poudre Valley REA arrived.

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the 2800 block of Night Sky Drive for an 80-year-old man who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care.

BFPD dispatched to Berthoud High School for a 40-year-old woman who was having symptoms of a stroke. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the patient was loaded for transport. BFPD assisted TVEMS in the ambulance during transport.

Berthoud Engine 16 dispatched to the 3300 block of S. Garfield Avenue in Loveland for a grass fire. Loveland Fire Rescue Authority and State Engine 3111 arrived on scene. Loveland Engine 1 asked State Engine 3111 for assistance.

Berthoud Engine 16 was dispatched to the area of W. County Road 14 and Pioneer Court for a grass fire. Engine 1 arrived on the scene first and canceled all other units.

Berthoud Engine 16 dispatched to S. Taft Avenue for a 5’x10’ grass fire that had been put out by a bystander. The crew mopped up the fire that had already been placed under control by flowing water on to it.

BFPD responded to the 5600 block of W. County Road 8E for a medical assist. TVEMS arrived on the scene and assumed patient care. The crew assisted getting the patient to a cot and loading for transport.

Berthoud Engine 1 dispatched to the 600 block of Biscayne Court for the report of a gas leak. Xcel Energy was on scene, and the homeowners were outside. The crew confirmed with Xcel that there was no hazard.

Friday, October 18

Berthoud Engine 1 dispatched to the roundabout at 1st Street and Mountain Avenue for a single-vehicle accident. The crew found a vehicle with moderate damage with no one inside or walking around. LCSO reported a male had left the vehicle on foot. The crew checked the perimeter and no one was found. LCSO continued to investigate and checked the surrounding area for the driver. Once LCSO completed their investigation, the crew swept all debris and cleaned up a small fluid leak.

Berthoud Squad 1 dispatched to the 1300 block of Gateway Park Drive for a 76-year-old man having breathing problems. TVEMS arrived on scene and assumed patient care. The crew transferred the patient to a cot for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 1100 block of Monroe Avenue for a CO detector that had activated. The monitoring equipment found no elevated levels of CO. It was determined that the CO detector was faulty, and the homeowner was advised to purchase a new detector.

BFPD dispatched to Carter Lake for an outside smoke investigation. The entire Carter Lake area was investigated with no flames or heavy areas of smoke found. There was smoke haze settling in the valley due to multiple fires burning in other areas of the region.

Saturday, October 19

Berthoud Squad 1 dispatched to the 1400 block of 4th Street for a lift assist.

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the 1300 block of 4th Street for a fall victim. The crew found TVEMS standing in front of the door, as it was locked. The patient could be heard yelling for help. The crew tried to find a way into the apartment with no success. Command requested LCSO to the scene so the Squad could force the door. While waiting for LCSO, the patient requested the door be broke down. The crew forced entry with minor damage to the door. The patient was assisted to their feet and a chair close by. The patient refused care or transport. Squad 1 cleared the scene. The crew later returned to the scene to patch the door so the patient could close and lock it.

Berthoud Engine 16 responded to an unauthorized burn in the 2000 block of Cuda Court. The crew contacted the homeowner. Fire was in a proper and legal fire pit and all extinguishing measures were in place. Homeowner was advised to get a burn permit or contact the fire department in the future.

Berthoud Engine 2 dispatched to the 2400 block of W. County Road 6 for a medical assist to a 66-year-old female. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Sunday, October 20

BFPD dispatched to the 1600 block of S. County Road 27E for a grass fire. The crew found a small, smoldering fire behind a shed and extinguished it.

Berthoud Engine 2 dispatched to the 1000 block of N. County Road 23 for a 74-year-old man having a seizure. The crew assessed the patient. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. The patient’s condition improved, and he refused transport.

Berthoud Engine 2 dispatched to the 1000 block of N. County Road 23 for a 74-year-old man having a seizure, the second seizure within a few hours of his first one. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the patient was loaded for transport.

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the 300 block of Ellie Way for a 36-year-old man with chest pains. The patient was transferred to an ambulance and transported to a local hospital.

Berthoud Squad 1 dispatched to the 900 block of Wilshire Drive for an 80-year-old woman who had passed out. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was transferred to a cot and loaded for transport.

Incident Activity Oct 21-27

Monday, October 21

Berthoud Squad 1 dispatched to the 4200 block of Page Place for a person having a seizure. The patient was transported to a local hospital. BFPD assisted TVEMS in the ambulance during transport.

Tuesday, October 22

BFPD dispatched to Turner Middle School for an allergic reaction. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Berthoud Squad 2 dispatched to the 500 block of Redwood Circle for an 87-year-old man who had fainted. The patient was conscious, breathing, and alert. TVEMS assumed patient care. Patient refused transport.

Berthoud Engine 2 dispatched to the intersection of Highway 287 and County Road 8 for a 2-vehicle accident. It appeared to be a hit and run. The crew evaluated the scene and found no injuries and no debris. The scene was turned over to LCSO.

BFPD, along with TVEMS, responded to the 2100 block of Charro Avenue for a lift assist.

Wednesday, October 23

BFPD responded to the 800 block of Wagon Bend Road for a possible gas leak. The monitoring equipment found no elevated levels of gas. The crew found a gas stove burner slightly turned on. The knob was turned off, and the rest of the house was checked. With no hazards present, command was terminated.

Berthoud Engine 1 dispatched to the 800 block of Gentlewind Way for a CO detector that had activated. The monitoring equipment found no elevated levels of CO. It was determined that the CO detector was at its end of life. The homeowner was advised to replace the CO detector.

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Thursday, October 24

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Friday, October 25

Berthoud Engine 2 dispatched to the 4800 block of Gary Drive for a person who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient to a cot and then loaded for transport.

Berthoud Engine 1 dispatched to the 1300 block of Mount Meeker Avenue for an odor of natural gas. The monitoring equipment showed no elevated levels of gas. The furnace and hot water heater were inspected, and nothing found.

Berthoud Engine 1 was approached by a person on Mount Meeker Avenue when leaving a previous call. The person stated that he was not feeling well. An ambulance was requested at the scene. Upon arrival, TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the intersection of Weld County Road 46 and Weld County Road 7 for a physical disturbance. The patient reported no injuries and refused care.

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the 500 block of Welch Avenue for a woman who had fainted. The patient stated that she was not hurt and did not need medical attention. The crew helped the patient to her feet and checked the patient before clearing the scene.

Berthoud Engine 2 was dispatched to the 2000 block of S. County Road 21 for a patient in a diabetic emergency. TVEMS assumed patient care upon.

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the 1400 block of 4th Street for a lift assist.

Saturday, October 26

Berthoud Engine 2 dispatched to the 5300 block of Glen Drive for a medical assist for an assault. LCSO was already on the scene. The crew assessed the patient for injuries and found none. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 17000 block of Frontier Road, Platteville, for a person who had fallen. The crew assisted with transporting the patient upstairs. TVEMS assumed patient.

Berthoud Engine 1 dispatched to the intersection of Highway 60 and Weld County Road 7 for a bicycle accident. A single person was found lying on the shoulder of the road. The crew performed a rapid trauma assessment on the patient and care was transferred to TVEMS. The patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Incident Activity Oct 28 – Oct 31

Monday, October 28

Berthoud Squad 2 responded to the 4600 block of W. County Road 6 for a smoke detector activation. The crew searched the home for hazardous conditions and found none. It was determined to be a malfunctioning smoke detector. The crew replaced the alarm with one that was not hardwired and left a note for the homeowner to replace the alarm with one that was hardwired. The home was turned over to the person house sitting the home.

Berthoud Squad 1 was dispatched to the 1000 block of 3rd Street for a 46-year-old female with breathing problems. The patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Tuesday, October 29

BFPD responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Berthoud Squad 1 dispatched to the 100 block of Hankins Lane for a 95-year-old woman for medical assistance. The patient had fallen and had a laceration to her elbow from the fall. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient refused medical transport.

Berthoud Engine 1 dispatched to the 1300 block of Wilfred Court for a school bus in the ditch. The crew along with TVEMS assessed the bus driver and passengers for any injures. None were reported. The school district tow truck arrived on scene and pulled the bus out. After assessing the scene for injuries and hazards again, command was terminated.

Berthoud Engine 1 dispatched with TVEMS to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a medical. The crew assisted getting the patient onto a cot and loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Engine 2 responded to the 3200 block of Rotor Way for a person who had fallen. The patient was assisted to her feet and to a chair. The patient refused transport to a hospital.

Thursday, October 31

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Berthoud Engine 2 dispatched to the 3900 block of Nations Way for a 33-year-old man who was sick. TVEMS arrived on the scene and assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.