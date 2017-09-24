Berthoud Fire Calls: September 2017

Berthoud Fire Protection District

Incident Activity – August 2017

September 4 – 10

Monday, September 4

Berthoud Engine 2 responded to the 300 block of Wark Avenue for a person with diabetic problems. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging and loading the patient for transport.

BFPD was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Tuesday, September 5

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 200 block of S. 5th Street for a medical. Squad 11 assisted TVEMS with walking the patient to the ambulance for transport.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

BFPD responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Wednesday, September 6

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to Hwy 56 and Cty Road 7 for a two-vehicle accident with no injuries. Both vehicles had moderate damage and were on the shoulder of the road. The vehicles were checked for hazards and no mitigation was needed.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched for a 2-alarm structure fire in Loveland. Dispatch indicated a structure fire was caused by a car hitting a house, all parties were out of the house and vehicle. The crew was assigned to back up the attack line.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 300 block of Victoria Street for a fall victim. A 78-year-old man had fallen and hit his head. TVEMS assumed patient care.

BFPD was dispatched to the 1700 block of Larimer Cty Road 15C for a medical. TVEMS arrived and command was turned over.

Thursday, September 7

Berthoud Engine 2 responded to the 2200 block of S. Larimer Cty Road 21 for a 52-year-old man having chest pains. The crew assisted TVEMS with packaging the patient for transport.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 200 block of Sioux Drive for a fall victim. A 91-year-old woman had fallen and needed help back into her chair. The female patient stated she wasn’t hurt and just needed assistance into her chair. The crew helped her back into her chair.

Berthoud Fire responded to a cut gas line at the 700 block of Bunyan Ct. A man installing fence posts had cut a gas line. The crew turned the gas off into the home and waited for an Excel Energy crew to arrive. Excel clamped the line and the scene was turned over to the homeowner.

BFPD responded to Hwy 287 for a motor vehicle accident. The crew blocked traffic for the scene.

Friday, September 8

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 800 block of 1st Street for a cut gas line. Xcel Energy dug up the road and crimped the line.

Saturday, September 9

BFPD responded to the 6000 block of County Road 8 for a hit and run motor vehicle accident. A Ford F-150 pickup towing a jet ski had very light damage from being hit. There was no injuries and command was transferred to Colorado State Patrol.

Sunday, September 10

Berthoud Engine responded to the Derby Grill for a 59-year-old man who had fallen and hit his head. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging and loading the patient for transport.

Berthoud Dive Team responded to the 1800 block of W. Hwy 34, Loveland. Dispatch stated the crew was responding to a lime green capsized kayak, in the river against a rock. Estes Fire determined that the owners of the kayak were safe and accounted for, and cancelled all additional responding units.

September 11-17

Monday, September 11

Berthoud Fire responded to the 1300 block of 1st Street for a fall victim. A 90-year-old woman had fallen out of bed. The crew assisted TVEMS with helping her back into her wheel chair. The patient stated that she was fine.

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the 1200 block of Phipps Street for a man who had fallen off a ladder. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Tuesday, September 12

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 800 block of Mt. Massive Street for a medical problem. TVEMS had already initiated patient care prior to our arrival. The crew assisted with packaging of the patient for transport.

Wednesday, September 13

BFPD responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for an 87-year-old man with breathing problems. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient care. The patient was loaded and transported.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to I-25 for a sick person. The motorist was sitting in her car feeling dizzy. TVEMS arrived and took over patient care.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 2100 block of Breckenridge Drive for a gas leak. The crew found a minor leak in a gas meter on the side of the house. The crew shut off the gas and stopped the leak and notified Excel Energy to repair the meter.

Thursday, September 14

BFPD was dispatched to I-25 mm 250 SB for a vehicle that had hit a deer. One occupant was transported and the other two were going to wait for a tow truck. The crew confirmed that the deer was dead and off the roadway. Colorado State Patrol arrived on scene, command was then transferred.

Friday, September 15

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 500 block of 9th Street for a 33-year-old woman with back pain. The crew assisted TVEMS with packaging the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire responded to Larimer County Road 14 for a large tree limb across the road. The crew used a chainsaw to cut the limb into smaller pieces for removal.

Saturday, September 16

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

BFPD responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for an 85-year-old man who had fallen. The patient was found lying on the floor. He stated he was not injured, he just couldn’t get up. The crew and TVEMS personnel helped him to his feet and sat him on a chair. The patient was not transported.

Sunday, September 17

Berthoud Engine 1 was dispatched to the 100 block of County Road 2 for a medical problem. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging and loading the patient for transport.

Berthoud Squad 11 responded to the 300 block of E. Michigan Avenue for a medical problem. TVEMS assumed patient care and the patient walked unassisted to the ambulance for transport.