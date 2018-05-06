May 2018
News for Norther Colorado and the world

Sunday, May 6, 2018
Berthoud High graduate Gabriel Conde killed in action in Afghanistan

By Hans Peter

Reporter-Herald Staff Writer

A Berthoud High School graduate was killed in action Monday while serving in Afghanistan, weeks before his unit’s deployment in the country was scheduled to end.

The U.S. Department of Defense announced Tuesday that Spc. Gabriel D. Conde, 22, died of small arms fire in the Tagab District while supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, according to a release from the department.

The incident is still under investigation,

Added: May 1, 2018
Category: Local News
