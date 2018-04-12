Provided by

Larimer County Sheriff’s Department

Berthoud Squad

Sunday, April 1

Suspicious Circumstances: Mountain Avenue, a report came in about a vehicle parked with its doors open. Owner was contacted and is OK.

Election Bid: Past Mayor Steve Mulvihill threw his hat in the ring for U.S. President with running mate Past Mayor Mylan Karspeck as Vice President. Just kidding, April fools.

Code Enforcement:

Animal Problems – 10

Vehicle Problems – 5

Other Ordinance Problems – 6

Monday, April 2

Non-Injury Vehicle Crash: Highway 56 and Weld CR7, a driver failed to slow for the traffic stopped to turn onto Weld CR7 and rear-ended another vehicle.

Non-Injury Vehicle Crash: N. Berthoud Parkway at Highway 287, a vehicle merged into the left lane but did not check to see that it was clear and hit another vehicle.

Detox Hold: E. Michigan, a 34-year-old woman was transported by ambulance for intoxication and suicidal statements.

Tuesday, April 3

Non-Injury Vehicle Crash: Glacier Ave, a driver backed into another vehicle in the alley causing major damage.

Warrant Arrest: 1st Street, a 34-year-old Firestone man was contacted as a suspicious subject and refused to identify himself. Through technology, the man was identified and when deputies told him his name he hung his head down and gave a heavy sigh.

Wednesday, April 4

Possession Drug Paraphernalia/Minor in Possession: Massachusetts Avenue, a juvenile boy was found to be in possession of a marijuana pipe made out of tic tac containers. Another juvenile boy was found with an empty bottle of cough syrup and some Gatorade because he was making ‘lean’ by mixing the two. One of the boys had fallen asleep in class and both boys smoked the marijuana prior to coming into the school late.

Thursday, April 5

Motor Vehicle Theft: Colorado Avenue, a resident left her car outside running for no more than “one minute”. When she came back outside it was gone. A Mountain Dew bottle and small bag of marijuana were recovered from the scene that were not there when the owner went out and started her car. Gained a car but lost their dope.

Disturbance: Capitol Reef Court, a call came in as a physical disturbance between two contractors involving hammers. Disturbance was confirmed as verbal between the two over one of the contractor’s building supplies hanging off the side of a work truck. The other person involved was driving and hit the material causing damage to their side view mirror. The argument escalated to the point that one man picked up the other man’s hammer.

Hit-And-Run: 8th Street, a resident reported her vehicle had been damaged by a hit and run while she was at work. A note was left on vehicle with no contact information.

Lost Property: Mountain Avenue, a resident called to report he had left his wallet at the gas pumps and it was gone by the time he went back.

Friday, April 6

Fatal Vehicle Crash: CR 10E and 1st Street, deputies responded to this intersection for an accident requiring extrication. Female driver succumbed to her injuries on scene. The passenger was transported to the hospital with serious bodily injury. LCSO’s CRASH Team responded for the investigation which is still on-going.

Saturday, April 7

Assist to Medical: 5th Street, deputies responded for an adult female who was reported to be choking and not breathing. Deputies started CPR and then assisted medical with patient care.

Drug Paraphernalia Found Contraband: Mountain Avenue, a resident found a used syringe while on a walk. Syringe was picked up and logged for destruction.

Drove Without a Valid License / Speeding: Hwy 287 at the Berthoud Exit, a 55-year-old Loveland man was contacted for speeding, his license had been cancelled / denied for an unpaid ticket.

Sunday, April 8

Theft: Skimmer Street, a resident reported an unknown suspect stole around 35 gallons of diesel fuel from his truck overnight.

Harassment / Welfare Check: Mt Massive Street, a woman who lives in Canada reported she is being harassed by a male whom she was seeing when she came to the US.

Distribution / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession Paraphernalia / Fictitious Plates / Driving Under Restraint / Warrant Arrest: Welch Avenue., a 23-year-old woman was in possession of over 20 grams of methamphetamine. Also had cocaine, hydrocodone, and morphine. Booked

Criminal Possession of a Financial Device / Warrant Arrest: 1st Street and Bunyan Avenue, a man and woman were contacted during a traffic stop. Both were arrested on warrants. The man was also in possession of a debit card of another person. Booked.

Code Enforcement:

Animal Problems – 6

Vehicle Problems – 9

Other Ordinance Problems – 7