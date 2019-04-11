Monday, April 1

Theft / Trespass: Harebell Street, garage doors,

windows and siding were stolen from new construction in the Heron Lakes

development.

Suspicious Circumstances: 5th Street, a resident was watching her grandkids and

she went to pick them up from school. Another girl (1st grader) went up to her

and said she was all ready for a sleepover, but she knew nothing about it. The

girl had a suitcase with her and she called her daughter to see if they were

supposed to have a sleepover which was news to her also. The resident called

the little girl’s parents. They weren’t aware and weren’t concerned with where

she was. Deputies went to contact the girl’s parents and the mother was very

angry because the “cops were at her address”.

Juvenile Problem: The

hill on 5th Street, a report was received about teens driving a

white suburban pulling a kid on a skateboard outside the car. The caller said

they keep driving up and down the hill on 5th towards Spartan.

Harassment: Welch

Ave, an employee reported last week a patron threatened her. The patron was

accusing the employee of following her around. The patron then told the employee

“I see rape and murder in you”. The employee doesn’t know this person

but ever since the patron has been coming there, she has been hostile towards

the employee.

Theft: 1st

Street, a business owner reported three Snap-On tools were taken from his

business sometime during the previous week.

Theft: Mountain

Avenue, a resident reported his vehicle’s rear license plate was taken today

while he was parked at this address.

Tuesday, April 2

Theft / Trespass:

1st Street, a local business had over $2000 in scrap metal stolen from their

fenced enclosure at the back of the business.

Assist / Warrant:

Franklin Avenue, 911 call reported an assault between residents. A woman

supposedly hit another woman in the chest. The victim recanted her story

telling deputies that nothing happened.

Neighbor Problems:

Kansas Avenue, a resident reported they have been harassed by a neighbor. The

resident reported that her 8-year-old son was riding his bike and their

neighbor drove by and started yelling at the child. Kind of wondering which one

is really the child here.

Wednesday, April 3

Junk Vehicles and

Building Code Violations: Bruce Drive, a residence has been warned several

times to clean up the junk vehicles. It came to a head when they built an

illegal shed in the back yard without a permit. Code Compliance Officer gave

them 4 days to remove vehicles or they would be towed. They were also issued a

summons to explain to the judge why this is happening.

Thursday, April 4

Assault / Domestic

Violence: Kansas Avenue, a wife and husband got into an argument after the

wife found a 3rd cellphone. Oh oh!

Suspicious

Circumstances / Possible Harassment: a report was received that a resident

was receiving harassing messages from someone she does not know. She sent a text

message stating to stop communicating with her or else she would call the

police. She has received 6 text messages since then all of which say that he is

going to do something to ruin her life. So tough when you’re on the other end

of social media.

Friday, April 5

Vehicle Crash / Hit

and Run: 10th Street and Mountain Avenue, 2 vehicles were

involved in a crash. The vehicle that caused the crash took off. Another driver

called in and reported a car speeding on Spartan just passed her at a high rate

of speed and turned into Heritage Ridge. Vehicle was located but the driver was

on the run. The driver was positively identified, and a warrant will be

knocking on his door shortly.

Juvenile Problem: Mt.

Meeker, it was reported that kids are in the alley using a “blow tube” to shoot

darts into a target. Deputy contacted an adult male in the alley behind this

address. He was using a blow gun, shooting plastic pellets at cans in the

grass.

Suspicious

Circumstances: Indiana Avenue, a resident is getting several phone calls

from the same number but has never answered any of the calls. She has been

receiving the phone calls for about a week. Gets about 2-3 calls per day. They

never leave a message. Calls come from 303 732 5392. The resident wants a

deputy to find out who is calling her as she is afraid to answer or call it

back. The deputy called the phone number, and it is a conservative political

group. And so, the political rhetoric begins.

Saturday, April 6

Verbal Disturbance:

S CR13. Berthoud Gun Club reported that an unidentified man was in a

member-only area of the lake. He claimed that this man threatened him when

confronted

DUI / DUI Per Se /

Open Container / Violation of a Protection Order: Beuhler Acres Drive., a

driver committed multiple traffic violations, and had an open bottle of Fire

Ball Whiskey in the back seat. There was an active protection order prohibiting

her from possessing alcohol. She failed roadsides, refused testing, and went

uncooperative to the Jail.

Sunday, April 7

Motor Vehicle Theft:

2nd St. a resident reported that sometime within the last 3 weeks his Camper

was stolen from a storage lot.

Theft: Prairie Flex Street,

an electrician working on Sunday saw a couple of men loading up

construction material. Deputies responded

and contacted a Greeley man and an Evans man for stealing

wood from a construction site and charged.