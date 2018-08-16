Provided by

Larimer County Sheriff’s Department

Berthoud Squad

Wednesday, August 1

Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft / Vehicular Eluding / Criminal Attempt Vehicular Assault on A Peace Officer / Reckless Driving / Forgery / Violation of Bail Bond Conditions / Trespass on Agricultural Land / Possession of Burglary Tools / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Criminal Mischief of Agricultural Land: Welch Avenue, a resident reported his vehicle stolen. GPS put the vehicle’s location at Lonetree Reservoir. While waiting for back-up the vehicle leaves the reservoir and flees northbound. A pursuit was initiated on CR14 by Heron Lakes Pkwy. The driver, identified as a 19-year old Berthoud man, continued eastbound on CR14 & Hwy 60 running stop signs and the red light at 287 after driving into oncoming traffic as a deputy was approaching in that oncoming traffic. The vehicle was ditched on a resident’s pasture in Weld County. We coordinated with Weld County and a perimeter was set-up. A LCSO K9 unit responded and a K-9 track was attempted. The driver of the stolen vehicle dropped his wallet while running and left behind forged checks from the victim’s checking account that were made out to him with the victim’s forged signature. The suspect was not located at this time.

Vehicle Crash / Severe Injury: Berthoud Parkway & Hwy 287, a young boy riding his bicycle was hit by a full-size van. The boy was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Theft: Mountain Avenue, mom reported her son’s mountain bike was stolen from behind A&W while he was at work.

Thursday, August 2

Follow-Up to Yesterdays Vehicle Theft / Pursuit: 5th Street, the 19-year old Berthoud man that stole a vehicle and ran from deputies yesterday was observed standing in the backyard of his grandmother’s house by a deputy. Several deputies were in the immediate area and the man was taken into custody without incident.

Harassment: Hubble Street, mom called to report her 15-year old daughter and she got into a verbal disturbance. Her daughter shook her, hit her, and kicked her. Let’s review the 6th Commandment.

Assist to Alternate Sentencing Department (ASD) / Violation Restraining Order: 9th Street, a 49-year old woman walked away from ASD was located at an address in Berthoud, which she is also restrained from. Booked.

Friday, August 3

Vehicle Trespass / Theft: 16 unlocked vehicles were entered, and items stolen by 2 suspects in the Heron Point neighborhood.

***One of the residents had info that a black older Chevy S-10 blazer was in the area when multiple car alarms started going off between 0230 and 0315. No one called the police when this happened****

Vehicle Trespass / Theft / Unauthorized Use of a Credit Card: Woodcock Street, a resident reported that his unlocked vehicle was entered, and credit cards were taken. Credit card was apparently being used at Best Buy in Ft Collins.

Burglary/Theft: Curlew Drive, a resident called to report her garage was entered by an unknown suspect. Three of her unlocked vehicles were entered and she is missing 2.5 grams of Marijuana, a glass bong, and a glass pipe was taken from inside of the garage.

Saturday, August 4

It’s Not Nice to Fool Mother Nature: 4th Street south of Mountain- wind burst came through town and caused a large branch to break free from a tree as a small 4 door vehicle was driving by. The branch landed on the vehicle, pinning it in spot. Female occupant was not injured and once the Berthoud Fire cut tree away the vehicle was driven off by the driver. Witness’ said they heard the tree bark but did not want to go out on a limb to call it in, but we told them they needed to branch out and find the root of the problem, in which they told me to leaf.

Sunday, August 5

Neighbor Problems/ Mental Health: Massachusetts Avenue, a resident called 911 stating that she was being harassed and intimidated by her neighbor. Deputy contacted the neighbor who stated that one of his complaining neighbor’s guests was urinating on the fence and he confronted him. The man stated that the issue was over, and her guest had apologized but his neighbor did not want to let it go. This would not have been an issue if it was an electric fence, that’s usually self-correcting.

Code Enforcement:

Animal Problems – 9

Vehicle Problems – 15

Other Ordinance Problems – 15

Monday, August 6

Criminal Mischief: CR12 & 1ST Street, over the past several weeks, several vehicles have had their windows shot out in the lot Ford is using for storage. I think the suspect was probably driving a Chevy.

Vehicle Crash / Property Damage: Redwood Circle, a resident backed into another vehicle.

Suspicious Circumstances: 4th Street, a resident was at the hospital; she went to the hospital because she had inhaled some fumes. She said her neighbor’s downstairs have been spraying roach spray thru the loose floorboards in her floor as well as at her front door. She said that the neighbor in the apt below her is trying to poison her with bug stray. Several other people said that the management did spray the grass for bugs and large Yellow Jacket nests. This type of call bugs me.

Tuesday, August 7

Vehicle Crash / Property Damage: 5th Street & Mountain Avenue, a semi-truck decided he wanted a burrito from Mi Cocina, so he decided to back up at the intersection of Mountain and 5th Street and backed into a vehicle stopped behind him. The burritos are fantastic but to back a loaded semi down Mountain. Jeesh.

Vehicle Crash / Property Damage: 102 E. Iowa Avenue, a driver backed out of her driveway and ran into another vehicle while she was driving through the alley.

Trespass / Juvenile Issues: 4th Street, several juveniles were caught trespassing in the neighbor’s yards throughout the evening.

Theft: Brant Street, a contractor was at this address replacing the concrete driveway. The home owner saw an unknown male walk up and take a Stihl diamond blade concrete saw, place it his car and drive away while the worker was inside the garage eating lunch.

Suspicious Circumstances: 3rd Street & Mountain Avenue, a resident reported that sometime between yesterday and today her 2016 Kia Soul was damaged.

Criminal Mischief: Spartan Avenue, the Church’s Associate Pastor reported that sometime between July 29th and August 5th, someone damaged three pews and the organ bench in the chapel. I see a confession of Sin is needed in someone’s future.

Violation Protection Order / Warrant Arrest: E. Indiana Avenue, a 28-year old man and a17-year old boy were contacted in Pioneer Park after hours. The 28-year old was uncooperative and had several warrants for his arrest and was violating a protection order by consuming and possessing alcohol. He was booked at the jail. 3 hots and a cot.

Wednesday, August 8

Welfare Check: S. CR15, a 45-year old man was lying near the railroad track. The man rode his bicycle to this location and drank himself into a stupor. He was transported to the hospital for detox.

Suspicious Circumstances: E. Iowa, a resident reported that sometime last week she was trying to get a dog to come inside from her yard. There was an unfamiliar vehicle driven by unfamiliar people. They were driving through the alley and looking at her dog. When they saw her, they took off at a high rate of speed. Further, someone posted on a community page about a statewide dog fight being organized and to watch your animals.

Vehicle Crash / With Injury: 3rd Street & Nebraska Avenue, a resident crashed his motorcycle resulting in a head injury and substantial road rash.

Theft: E. Iowa Avenue, a resident reported a hitch to her husband’s truck was stolen last Saturday night.

Thursday, August 9

Forgery / Theft: CR10E, A business was reconciling the business checking account when they discovered a check they had sent via mail had been changed to an individual’s name and for a lot more money. The suspect was identified and out of Denver, so a warrant was issued. Criminal History shows he is a pro at doing this.

Littering / Open Container in Public: Welch Ave, a 45-year old man was summonsed into Berthoud Municipal court after the library complained he was leaving trash everywhere and showing up intoxicated consistently. The man was contacted passed out in the bushes and received a summons after being cleared by medical. While at the library he should look under “S” for sobriety.

Animal Cruelty: Meadowlark Avenue, a woman was summonsed and released after leaving her dog in locked car with no air for an extended period of time.

Vehicle Crash / Hit & Run: Meadowlark Avenue, an unidentified male backed into the wood fence damaging it. Driver then drove away, vehicle had Texas plates.

Friday, August 10

Family Problems: 4th Street, a resident first advised that her ex stole her dog. The ex claimed the dog was his. The deputy explained to the woman that the ownership dispute would have to be settled in civil court. She did not like that answer so then she accused her ex of breaking in to her place and taking the dog. She told the deputy that earlier that she had let her ex in, but she stated that it was after she told him to leave and then she fell asleep. The woman didn’t like this so then claimed that her ex shot her car a few days ago and she asked him to stop sending text messages. She called back later and said that her ex agreed to give her the dog back.

Suspicious Circumstances: Bristlecone Court, a resident reported that this property foreclosed 3 weeks ago. There is a red car w/trailer currently parked and people are removing property. The people on scene claim to work for a company that just bought the property from the bank at auction yesterday. An online check appears to show the company as a legitimate company. A check of county foreclosure records confirms that this property was sold at auction on 8/8/18.

Saturday, August 11

Suspicious Circumstances: CR14, a resident was running errands, and no one was at her house. The resident was driving back home and saw an old beat up tan car parked in front of the gate. As the resident was pulling in, the male occupant stared at her and appeared “tweaked out.” The resident had to enter a gate code to get into the property and the male watched her the entire time and made her uncomfortable. As soon as the male saw the resident looking back at him, he sped off.

Solicitor: Mary’s Farm, residents of the Neighborhood Watch reported a solicitor just came to their door and was selling a service to exterminate bugs. The resident asked this person if he had a permit, and when he replied no they said it’s required in our town and she will be reporting him to the police and neighbors haven’t seen him back. If you’re interested in a Neighborhood Watch Program for your neighborhood, give the sheriff’s office a call. IT WORKS.

Sunday, August 12

Family Problems: Hwy 56 Park and Ride, a family travelling from Ohio to Washington decided to get in a physical disturbance while driving northbound on I-25 somewhere south of Berthoud. a woman claims her brother started hitting her over an argument they were having about some girl that the brother did not like. The brother stated no one threw any punches and he left to continue the trip with his wife and the sister was dropped off at Johnson’s Corner to wait for a cab. I wanted to say to the brother and sister “if you don’t stop fighting I will turn this car around”.

Found Property: Hwy 56, a resident reported they had found a firearm on Hwy 56. The firearm was found just inside their fence line and appears to have been there a while.

Code Enforcement:

Animal Problems – 5

Vehicle Problems – 13

Other Ordinance Problems – 25