Updated Dec 20, 2016

Provided by

James Anderson

Patrol Sergeant: Berthoud Squad

Thursday, December 1

Vehicular Eluding / Aggravated Robbery / Burglary / Driving Under the Influence of Drugs / Trespass: LARIMER-WELD-BOULDER COUNTIES: a 19-year-old Lakewood man stole a vehicle out of Lakewood. This vehicle was later called in as a REDDI report by Ft Collins. A deputy located and attempted to stop the vehicle near Owl Canyon and I-25. The man did not yield, driving recklessly and purposefully putting other motorists in danger by attempting head-on collisions. Deputies terminated the vehicle pursuit for public safety. The 19-year-old man, not being pursed, would later wreck his first stolen vehicle of the day on I-25 near Berthoud. The man fled to a nearby home and from there the man broke into another vehicle, burglarized a home, and took a Jeep, his second stolen vehicle of the day. The man drove the Jeep into Boulder County, where he committed a robbery with a knife, committed more vehicle trespasses and eventually stole his third vehicle of the day, an Oldsmobile sedan. He crashed the vehicle through a fence onto HWY 66. A second pursuit of this man was commenced by Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol. This pursuit was also terminated for public safety. Larimer Deputies spotted the latest stolen vehicle as it returned to Larimer County by Berthoud and another pursuit was initiated. Between Berthoud and the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue, the Oldsmobile Cutlass drove over spike strips at least twice and was subject to vehicle stopping maneuvers bringing the vehicle to a halt. The man attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody by the assembled multi-jurisdictional team.

Friday, December 2

Vehicle Crash / Hit and Run: 100 block of Welch Avenue, someone struck a resident’s truck while it was parked in front of his residence. Run vehicle is a dark Green Nissan Sedan with damage to the front passenger side, also missing a headlight.

Scam: 600 block of 9th Street, a resident reported someone called and tricked her 71-year-old father into giving them his Social Security number.

DUI: 1st Street & Franklin Avenue, a 38-year-old Loveland man was called in with his friend driving through a neighborhood at 2:30am, making noise, driving on the grass and appearing intoxicated. They were.

Vehicle Crash X3: Hwy 287 & Hwy 56, due to icy bridges; 1st vehicle going South lost control through the median, through the north bound lanes and down the shoulder. No injuries/damage. 2nd vehicle also south bound lost control, went off the right side and quite a way into a field. Just a flat tire. 2 other vehicles collided on the move, sustaining heavy damage but no injuries.

Saturday, December 3

Suspicious Incident/People: 100 block of E. Colorado, a resident reported there is a vacant construction site and the resident currently sees a man and woman climbing up ladders out of a basement and removing tarps. Upon deputies’ arrival, the subjects were gone but it appears they were workers covering the floor to the basement of new cement.

Sunday, December 4

Warrant Arrest / Driving Under Revocation / Suspicious Vehicle: Welch Avenue & 3rd Street, a 26-year-old Berthoud man successfully ditched deputies as he entered Berthoud. He was confirmed Suspended and had a felony warrant out of Weld County for Felony Menacing with a $15,000.00 bond. Later, he was observed leaving his house going to work and was arrested.

Driving Under Revocation / Displayed Expired Number Plates: Hwy 287 at mile marker 326, a 39-year-old Loveland man was stopped for displaying expired June 2015 temporary plate. Found to be cancelledMonday, December 5

Violation of Protection Order/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 400 block of 5th Street, a 38-year-old man returned to shower and collect some belongings from his residence. The man is restrained from being at this residence by a civil protection order.

Warrant: 300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, a 50-year-old Berthoud man turned himself in at town hall.

Tuesday, December 6

Criminal Mischief: 400 block of Water Avenue, a Berthoud town employee reported someone damaged a street sign and a water valve vent sometime over the past week.

Burglary: 3400 block of Memory Place, a construction trailer was broken into sometime overnight.

Wednesday, December 7

Assist to Longmont Police Department: 300 block of Turner Avenue, several Longmont detectives came to Berthoud investigating a suspicious death that had occurred in Longmont.

Theft: 700 block of 5th Street, a resident reported that his red 2011 bike was stolen.

Thursday, December 8

Vehicle Crash / Driving Too Fast for Road Conditions: 10th Street and Welch Avenue, a 17-year-old was driving too fast for the road conditions and lost control of his vehicle on some ice and crashed into a street lamp.

Computer Crime: 1700 Exeter Street, a resident called to report that someone accessed his eBay account and used it to purchase an iPhone.

Friday, December 9

Recovered Property: 200 block of Mountain Avenue, a resident called to turn over old shotgun shells.

Vehicle Crash / Failed to Yield When Entering the Roadway: 500 block of Mountain Avenue, a driver failed to yield the right-of-way to another vehicle while turning onto Mountain Avenue.

Criminal Mischief: 1800 block of N CR15-C, a resident reported that someone smashed the rear driver’s side window of his vehicle.

DUI: Spartan Avenue and 9th Street, a 63-year-old Berthoud man was stopped for only having one working head lamp and arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

DUI: I-25 and Hwy 56, a 23-year-old Longmont woman was parked in the center of the off-ramp lane while her 25-year-old male passenger was urinating next to her vehicle. She was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Saturday, December 10

Recovered Stolen Property: 300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, a 13-year-old came to Town Hall with his grandmother to turn in a gun that he had stolen during a vehicle trespass in October.

Sunday, December 11

Trespass: Berthoud Cemetery, a 26-year-old man was driving around the cemetery on a 4-wheeler.

Monday, December 12

Welfare Check: A resident left a note for his parents stating he needed to get away for a while. Concerned parents state he has been depressed.

Tuesday, December 13

Warrant Arrest: 200 Caballo Avenue, an 18-year-old man was arrested for a felony warrant.

Theft: 800 block of Welch Avenue, a landlord called to report that a tenant moved out in the middle of his lease and also took several items out of the garage.

Wednesday, December 14

Vehicle Crash: Welch Avenue and 1st Street, a Berthoud resident struck another vehicle when she was stopped at the corner of Welch and 1st to turn left. She stated she started to go into the intersection when she hit a car that was turning from 1st to Welch Avenue

Thursday, December 15

Warrant Arrest: 200 block of 2nd Street, a 46-year-old Berthoud man was contacted and found to have a misdemeanor warrant out of Boulder County for Failure to Appear with no bond.

Theft: 800 block of 13th Street, someone stole the star shower motion light Christmas decoration from a 71-year-old Berthoud woman’s residence. Possible suspect is a rotten person who deserves a lump of coal for Christmas.

Friday, December 16

Theft of a Trailer: 900 block of 2nd Street, a resident reported that his trailer was stolen from the parking area of a storage unit.

Vehicle Crash: 1st Street and North of Bunyan Avenue, a 20-year-old Berthoud man was driving too fast for the snowy conditions and lost control of his vehicle when he over corrected driving into a ditch causing damage to his vehicle.

Saturday, December 17

Theft: 450 8th Street, a 56-year-old Berthoud man took another patron’s credit card at the bar and paid for several beers on his tab.

DUI: Welch Avenue and 4th Street, a 41-year-old man was stopped for failing to stop at a stop sign and was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Noise Complaint: 900 block of 3rd Street, a maintenance train has been parked across the street for the last week with the engine running.

Sunday, December 18

Assault: 300 block of 2nd Street, a man attacked a resident knocking him down to the ground when he walked home. This all stimmed from an earlier argument between the two.