Updated December 19, 2017

Provide by

Larimer County Sheriff’s Department

Berthoud Squad

Friday, December 1

Burglary/Theft: Nebraska Avenue, a resident reported someone entered his residence and took a gun safe with two fully loaded handguns.

Saturday, December 2

Traffic Complaint: Spartan Avenue, a resident complained about the loud vehicles around the high school.

Welfare Check: Bimson Avenue, a 14-year old was called in as making disturbing comments after video chatting with a friend. What happened to face to face chatting?

Sunday, December 3

Vehicle Theft/Felony Eluding/Possession of Meth/Theft/Driving Under Restraint: 10th & Bunyan Ave, a 35-year old Berthoud man was arrested from a pursuit that happened in November.

Disturbance: Murrlet Street, a resident was out in his front yard with his dog when the neighbor’s dog and was being aggressive to his dog. The resident yelled for help to get the dogs apart so the owner of the other dog came over and an argument ensued. Now we need help getting the neighbors apart.

Code Enforcement:

Animal Problems – 18

Parking Problems – 9

Other Ordinance Problems – 11

Monday, December 4

Unlawful Use of a Controlled Substance/Juvenile Problem: Tuner Middle School: A Safe2Tell was reported about a possible drug complaint during a basketball game at Turner last Thursday. After watching video, I observed nine kids drinking ‘zirip’ or ‘zrpul’ or ‘haze’ which is Sprite with cough syrup,

Driving Under Revocation/Speeding: Mountain Avenue / 9th Street, a driver was contacted for speeding 36 in 20 mph school zone. The driver was confirmed suspended.

Vehicle Crash / DUI / Violation of Bail Bond Conditions / Obstructing a Peace Officer/ Leaving the Scene of an Accident: Bunyan Avenue, a 27-year-old Loveland man crashed into a parked vehicle at this location and upon deputy’s arrival, the driver ran on foot from the scene. The driver was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit and a Taser deployment. The driver is currently on bond for a felony menacing case.

Tuesday, December 5

Suspicious Circumstances: Redwood Circle, a man was seen getting out of his vehicle, putting on a vest and going into people’s yard. Man was contacted and identified as a contractor for the town with a GIS company locating water meters.

Fraud: Cedar Drive, a resident was selling an item on Craig’s List for $2000. He has been communicating with someone who sent him a check for $295 and told to deposit the check for his $2000 and send the $950 back to him. The resident realized this was a scam and called us.

Wednesday, December 6

Assist Johnstown PD: Weld County Road 46 & I-25, a contractor reported working with another construction worker and letting him borrow his tools. The contractor stated he loaded the tools into a trailer in Johnstown and when he asked for them back the construction worker refused because he claims he owes him money.

Violation of a Protection Order / Resisting Arrest: 2nd Street & Mountain Avenue, a 33-year-old Berthoud man was contacted while he was standing near a woman who he is restrained from. When the man was told he was under arrest, he resisted, pulling away from being placed in handcuffs and fled on foot. A warrant will be forthcoming.

Warrant Arrest: Mountain Avenue, a 38-year-old Denver man was contacted hiding behind a vehicle during the search for the above suspect. This man was found to have a warrant out of Greeley.

Vehicle Crash Non-Injury: Mountain Avenue, a driver parked at Hay’s Market, but left her vehicle in neutral. Her vehicle then rolled into a parked vehicle causing minor damage.

Thursday, December 7 (Lest we forget Pearl Harbor December 7, 1941)

Burglary / Theft: Aspen Drive, a resident reported a work trailer was entered and a single paint sprayer was taken. The lock had been cut and taken from the scene.

Recover Stolen Vehicle: Grays Peak Lane, a 1998 Honda CRV was recovered that was vehicle was reported stolen from Denver.

Suspicious Circumstances: Water Avenue, a very damaged vehicle was located in the parking lot with no one around. Deputies located the owner who stated that the car was wrecked a while ago and they were taking it somewhere else and it began to quit on them so the parked it there. Push, pull or drag at most car dealers.

Suspicious Circumstances: Urban Place & Wagon Bend, a witness reported a crash that happened at CR17 and Hwy 287. Both vehicles turning north onto CR17 from Northbound Hwy287. Truck and trailer in outside lane and a SUV on inside lane. during the turn, the SUV hit the side of the trailer causing slight damage to the bumper. The SUV driver conducted a U-turn and left. No plate for either vehicle. Possible construction truck trailer added to this call with the driver. They did not know an accident happened. There was no evidence on the trailer showing an impact zone.

Vehicle Trespass: Aspen Drive & Longs Peak Avenue, a company construction trailer was entered and tools were stolen. Entry was made through the side door of the trailer. Lock was cut and the suspect(s) took one item from rack next to side door.

Friday, December 8

Shoplifting: Mountain Avenue, a juvenile male stole popcorn chicken from the deli. He was caught and summonsed into Berthoud Court. No we did not take the popcorn chicken into custody for our lunch, uh I mean evidence

Saturday, December 9

Vehicle Crash Non-Injury: Mountain Avenue & Berthoud Parkway, a truck driver was driving an oversized semi and turned to sharp at this intersection, knocking the traffic control light over on top of his semi.

Detox / Mental Health: E. Hwy 56 & I-25, a grandfather from Longmont was transporting his 26-year-old granddaughter to the hospital for meth use, mental health issues and other medical issues when she freaked out and he had to pull over at the Berthoud exit. She was transported to the hospital by ambulance on a hold where she became uncooperative.

DUI: 9th Street/Capitol Ave, a 42-year-old Berthoud man was contacted for two parking violations and was found to be impaired by alcohol. The man refused roadsides and chemical testing.

Assault / Domestic Violence: E. CR 8, a 35-year-old Berthoud man was involved in a disturbance with several people when his wife tried to keep him from starting additional disturbance, he struck her in the face several times with a closed fist.

Sunday, December 10

DUI: Mountain Avenue & 1st Street., a 63-year-old Longmont man was stopped for weaving and was found to be impaired.

Code Enforcement:

Animal Problems – 12

Parking Problems – 8

Other Ordinance Problems – 15

Monday, December 11

DUI: Meadowlark Drive, a 42-year-old male had fallen out of his truck and was urinating in the parking lot next to the driver’s door of his idling vehicle. Upon contact with the male multiple empty beer cans in the cab of the truck were noticed. The man was arrested and taken to Jail.

Tuesday, December 12

Identity Theft: Colorado Avenue, a 62-year-old man reported a duplicate of his card being requested and sent to Austin, TX. Three attempts with the card, no financial loss.

Identity Theft: S 9th Street, 52-year-old man reported a Lowe’s credit card opened in his name, no financial loss.

Family problems: E Iowa Avenue, a 71-year-old man and his 41-year-old son, who also lives at this address, got into a disturbance. No signs of injury and conflicting stories to who the aggressor was; neither party was interested in charges.

Wednesday, December 13

Theft / Conspiracy: Charges are being filed in the investigation into the incident involving Elwood the dog, four people have received summons for their involvement.

Suspicious Circumstances: Franklin Avenue, a 74-year-old woman reported missing $40-$60 in cash. The lady has some psychological issues, so it could not be determined if she actually had the money to start with.

Thursday, December 14

Criminal Trespass: Ranch hand Drive, a 28-year-old male and his 27-year-old roommate reported a process server working for the mortgage company trespassed in the home and fled when confronted.

Identity Theft: Canyonlands Street, a 44-year-old man reported someone extended his home loan without his permission.

Friday, December 15

Vehicle Crash – Non-Injury: Mountain Ave (Hays Market), a driver unsafely backed out of a parking spot and hit another vehicle causing minor damage.

Hit and Run: CR 8 / Hwy 287, a driver’s vehicle was rear ended by a yellow Dodge Charger. The Dodge sped north on Hwy 287 leaving the scene.

Fraud: Munson Court, a resident was a victim of the Banner Health hack and had another account opened in his name.

Agency Tow: Mountain Avenue, an abandoned 1989 Toyota Corolla was towed from the Town of Berthoud parking lot.

Saturday, December 16

Suspicious Circumstances: Longview Avenue, a vehicle was parked in front of this house from which the occupants were recently evicted. Two people were found inside of the residence but it turned out to be a cleaning crew hired by the owner.

Juvenile Problem: Mount Massive Street and Redcloud Avenue, checked on a couple of kids that were seen riding their four wheelers around the neighborhood.

S unday, December 17

Fraud: S. 2nd Street, a resident was selling a grill on Craigslist for $200. She received a $2000 check from an unknown, out of state, person to cash and send the extra money to an out of state address. Check was found to be fake by bank.

Drove with Suspended License: Bunyan Ave/2nd Street, a driver was contacted for a traffic violation and was found to have a suspended driving status. He was released on a summons.

Disturbance / Civil Dispute: Woodcock Street, a resident and his ex-girlfriend had a verbal dispute during a phone conversation about a civil issue.

Code enforcement

Animal Problems – 9

Parking Problems – 8

Other ordinance violations – 10