Saturday, Dec. 1

Theft: Meadowlark Drive, A sign advertising the Christmas Tree sale for Berthoud Wrestling was stolen overnight. A second sign may have been taken from the area of 1st and Mountain. No suspects.

Suspicious/Welfare Check: Jay Place, Male called in a welfare check on his mother. Male received a call from her boyfriend stating that she had fallen down the steps and was not in good shape. Medical and Law enforcement responded to the address where the female was found semi-conscious with injuries. Investigation ongoing after female was transported to a local hospital.

Sunday, Dec. 2

Follow Up: Mountain Avenue, Male turned himself in on Deputy’s open active case, and was booked into the Larimer County Jail.

MVA Non-Injury: N. Berthoud Pkwy. / Grand Market, Male driver slid on black ice striking the curb and a street sign causing minor damage.

Monday,

Dec. 3

Welfare Check: 2nd Street, Female working with

medical staff to help provide care had a difficult time with care and was

refusing to eat. Caregiver and Medical treatment sought with assistance.

Referral made for additional help. Female was transported to local hospital

with medical complaint. No signs of abuse or neglect unless doctors say

something different today; however, the situation could worsen if the current

issues are not addressed. APS referral made, and an email was sent to MH2.

Follow-up: 2nd Street, We spoke to the

residents in regard to a complaint about weapons. Hunter returning from a trip

was putting hunting rifles away and made neighbors nervous. Nothing criminal

and all subjects agreed to be more careful moving firearms.

Tuesday,

Dec. 4

Animal Call/Deer: A small deer jumped in front of a

Deputy’s vehicle. Deer was pronounced dead at the scene. Minor damage to the

vehicle.

Wednesday,

Dec. 5

Stolen Vehicle Recovery/Felony

Eluding/Reckless Driving/Narcotic Paraphernalia: CR15C/Water Ave, A vehicle was

contacted for weaving and exhibition of speed. The vehicle did not stop and

after a short vehicle pursuit the vehicle lost control and came to stop in a

field. The driver fled on foot but wasn’t located after a K-9 track. The

registered owner later reported the vehicle stolen to Windsor Police. The

suspect was later contacted at Community Corrections and interviewed. More

follow up to come.

Family Problems: 2nd

Street, Male and Female were involved in a verbal argument due to both subjects

being intoxicated. Nothing criminal could be substantiated, and the Male

decided to leave for the evening to keep the peace.

Thursday,

Dec. 6

Family Problems: 2nd Street, Male and Female were

involved in another verbal argument due to both subjects being intoxicated. Again,

nothing criminal, however, this time the female stated she was leaving and was

moving out due to the conflicts. Another peaceful resolution, with Deputies

keeping the peace.

Friday,

Dec. 7

Suspicious Circumstances: South Iowa Avenue, A suspicious

vehicle was called in parked at the south end of the dead-end road. When the

vehicle was approached by Deputies, the vehicle attempted to flee. Three

juveniles were taken into custody by Deputies after the vehicle rammed a patrol

vehicle. No injuries to either Deputy and all the juveniles were interviewed

with parents and released with charges. Evidence collected, and additional charges

being determined. Thanks to all who responded to assist with this case. Including

CRASH team.

Saturday,

Dec. 8

Criminal

Mischief: Redwood

Circle, Male reported that his Christmas lights were cut within the last three

days. Unknown suspect.

Throwing

Missiles at Vehicle/Criminal Mischief: Highway 56/Weld County Road 7, Male

driver reported that two unknown males in a white van tailgated him on I25 and attempted

to hit his car. The passenger of the white van leaned out of the van and threw

an object at his vehicle causing minor damage to the trunk. Unable to retrieve

a plate for the van.

Sunday,

Dec. 9

Drove

Under the Influence/Careless Driving/Drug Paraphernalia/***OFFICER SAFETY***: West County Road 8E, Male driver

nearly hit a Parks Officer head on driving around Carter Lake. Male was suspected

of being high on methamphetamine/heroin and refused roadsides. Inventory of

the vehicle found 13 used hypodermic needles and many burglary tools. Passenger

in the vehicle refused to identify herself and left the scene prior to vehicle

inventory. Her Colorado ID was found in the car. Female turns out to be

wanted and is believed to be staying near Carter Lake. Also, during vehicle

inventory, numerous large knives and spent shell casings located. Male made

numerous comments that he feels law enforcement is trying to intimidate him. Male

is also a suspect in several property crimes that are currently being

investigated in the Berthoud area.