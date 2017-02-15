Provided by

James Anderson

Patrol Sergeant: Berthoud Squad

Wednesday, February 1

Juvenile Problem: 200 block of Bunyan Avenue, a crime involving a 14-year-old boy is being investigated.

Vehicle Crash: Mile Marker 328 Highway 287, 2 vehicles were traveling southbound on Highway 287 side by side in their respective lanes. At the intersection with County Road 17, another vehicle was merging onto 287 and cut in front of the vehicle in the right lane causing him to swerve and strike the side of the other car next to him.

Vehicle Crashes: Highway 287, three deputies, three State Patrol Troopers were very busy with crashes due to the ice storm that came through. Several vehicles totaled but no serious injuries. Highway 287 was a parking lot for several hours.

Thursday, February 2

Warrant Arrest: 2nd Street and Welch Avenue, a Dodge Caravan traveling east on Mountain Avenue made a right turn onto 2nd Street at an unsafe speed, causing the vehicle to lose control and slide into the opposing lane of traffic. The 28-year-old driver had a warrant out of Ft. Collins

Friday, February 3

Vehicle Crash / Hit and Run: 230 Bein Street, a resident reported that his vehicle was struck while it was parked in front of his house. Suspect vehicle was not identified but had dual rear tires, possibly a delivery truck.

Vehicle Trespass: S. CR17 and Woodcock Street, a construction worker reported two construction trailers had their locks cut and over $4000 worth of tools were taken.

Recovered Stolen Vehicle (Kind of): S. CR 17 and Woodcock Drive, reference the above case one of the construction trailers was listed as stolen. A mix up in the state system showed it was still listed as stolen but it had actually been recovered and returned to the owner which was the worker on scene. We made sure the stolen trailer was removed from the state system.

Disturbance: 800 block of Franklin Avenue, a 59-year-old resident was impaired and caused a disturbance. At one-point the man was waving around a butter knife and stabbing his ice cream.

Vehicle Crash / Hit and Run: 1st Street and Bunyan Avenue, a resident reported their vehicle was side swiped by another vehicle, which drove off.

DUI / Child Abuse: 8th Street and Munson Court, a 36-year-old man was stopped for speeding. The driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. Inside of the vehicle were a woman and two small children:

Saturday, February 4

DUI: 1st Street and Turner Avenue, a vehicle drove past the stop sign and slowed without making a complete stop before turning right to go southbound onto 1st Street. While making this right turn the vehicle failed to signal. A 45-year-old Johnstown man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Disturbance: 400 block of 5th Street, a witness stated she heard loud yelling and what she thought were people pushing each other. Her son claims the man was punching the woman and she was pushing him.

Sunday, February 5

Dangerous Shooting: CR17 and CR 10E, five men were contacted for shooting close to the road and also after dark

Monday, February 6

Loose Dogs: 5th Street and Lake Avenue, a black and a white dog were loose and threatening to people on a walk.

Suspicious Person: 5th Street and Welch, a 30-year-old man was called in as “out of it” and laying down on the softball field and not moving. The man was checked and was OK

Criminal Mischief: 700 block of 3rd Street, a resident reported her car had been keyed sometime between last Thursday and Saturday.

Tuesday, February 7

Vehicle Fire: South 287, a Loveland man who just bought a vehicle off Craig’s List was driving his newly purchased vehicle home when it caught on fire. Vehicle completely engulfed when deputies and fire department arrived.

Alarm: 900 block of Mountain, investigated an alarm going off but was determined to be caused by construction in the business

Noise Complaint: 900 block of Redwood Circle, a resident described a red 4dr vehicle playing bass very loud and disturbing him and his wife.

Wednesday, February 8

Family Problems: 600 block of Sunnywood Place, a resident reported a number of concerns regarding her husband.

Assault: 200 block of 2nd Street, a 22-year-old man assaulted his father after an argument.

Thursday, February 9

Vehicle Crash: Weld CR44 / SE Frontage Road, a Longmont man failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a Johnstown man.

Criminal Mischief / Harassment / Marijuana Offense: 400 block of Colorado Avenue, a 16-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man were involved in a pushing match and argument in the car at this location. Marijuana and paraphernalia located on the 16-year-old’s person.

Suspicious Circumstances: 300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, a resident noticed a juvenile around his home as he was leaving. He was concerned enough to turn around and check on him and found him looking in his front door window.

Juvenile Problem: 600 block of 9th Street, a male and female juvenile smoked marijuana. They then get two sober friends to drive them home. Female juvenile is to a point that she cannot remember where she lives and the boys leave her in front of a house in her car on the opposite side of town of her real house. She is found approximately an hour and a half later by her friend and his mom after she called him for help.

Friday, February 10

Speeding / Displaying Fictitious Plates: 1st Street and Bunyan Avenue, a 42-year-old Johnstown woman was contacted for speeding and found to be driving an unregistered vehicle with fictitious plates.

Theft: 300 block of Colorado Avenue, a resident reported a license plate was stolen off her trailer.

Vehicle Crash / Hit and Run: 400 block of S. 5th Street, a resident reported an unknown suspect lost control of their vehicle and struck a stack of wooden roof supports.

Saturday, February 11

Assault: 200 block of 2nd Street, a 22-year-old Berthoud man was arrested for assaulting his father.

Sunday, February 12

Disturbance: 900 block of 7th Street, a man and woman both from Berthoud were involved in a verbal disturbance because the man scared away the woman’s drug dealer. Both appeared to be under the influence.

Warrant Arrest / Restraining Order Violation: 5th Street and Welch Avenue, a 38-year-old Longmont man was contacted on a traffic stop and was arrested for a warrant out of Larimer County and violation of a restraining order.