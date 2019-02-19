February 1-10
Friday, February 1
Mental Health: Urban Place, a man
called in a welfare check on his wife after a verbal argument between them
which resulted in her shutting herself in a closet.
Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft X2 / Warrant
X3: Rancho Way., a 16-year-old Berthoud boy was contacted at this location
in connection with the stolen vehicle earlier. Taken to the HUB and charged.
Saturday, February 2
Lost/Stolen License Plate: E Hwy 56 a
resident reported the license plate either fell off her vehicle or it was stolen
somewhere between Berthoud and Bennett Colorado.
Driving under the Influence of Drugs: Mountain
Avenue, a 27-year-old man was contacted for “huffing” compressed air
gas duster cans in his vehicle in the parking lot. When he was contacted, he
was asleep in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, while the vehicle was running,
and the gear shift was between drive and neutral. He was arrested for DUI.
2nd Degree Kidnapping: Meadowlark, a
woman was working when a customer asked for a ride to his car down the road
because he claimed it ran out of gas. He drove the employee’s car with her in
the passenger seat. He continued to drive out of town while she wanted him to
stop and let her out. He stopped somewhere in Longmont and put her phone in a
mailbox, so the government could not track him. They made it to the Sheridan
Hotel in Denver, and he walked into a large ball room full of high school
cheerleaders and told them that he had a gun and was not going to leave until 7
news arrived. He was taken into custody by Denver PD, and he was armed. Investigations
notified and is an ongoing investigation.
Suspicious Circumstances: 6th St and
Turner Ave. two 10-year-old boys reported seeing a small black SUV stop in
the area and the passenger, a tall white male with grey hair wearing all black
and a fedora got out while holding a briefcase and a gun.
Sunday, February 3
Stolen Vehicle Recovery / Follow Up: 7th
St, BER – Both stolen vehicles were recovered from this case. Over the
last three days three juveniles were taken into custody and were booked at
Platte.
Vehicle Crash: Ten Gallon Drive, 2
residents were backing out at the same time and ran into each other.
Monday, February 4
Criminal
Mischief: Berthoud Parkway and Spartan Avenue, the windows of two pieces of
heavy equipment were shot and shattered by what appear to be pellet or BB
projectiles.
Scam: 7th
Street, a resident reported that she received a phone call from someone
claiming to be from Xcel Energy demanding payment or her gas would be shut off.
They gave her an 800 number to call with questions. She called the 800 number
that was listed on her last bill and they advised her it was a scam. She is not
out any money.
Tuesday, February 5
Structure
Fire: E. Turner Avenue, responded
to a report of a garage on fire and when the deputy arrived the garage was
engulfed. The deputy went around the house to make sure no one was inside. The
deputy found the homeowner’s dog and brought it to his patrol vehicle and put
him inside to stay safe and warm. Homeowner was not at home when the fire
started.
Theft: Mountain
Avenue, two young juveniles were caught shoplifting from Hays Market, stealing
Benadryl to as they put it, “to get a buzz”. Summons issued and released to
their parents. SRO and school notified since both juveniles were out for lunch.
Both were trespassed from Hays Market for Life. Life without Hays? The world might as well
stop and let me off!
Theft: Mountain
Avenue, a 14-year-old left his bicycle at a friend’s and when he went back to
get his bike, it was missing. This exact
same thing happened to Pee Wee Herman.
Wednesday, February 6
Vehicle
Crash / Minor Injury: Hwy 56 /
Weld County Road 7, a driver was northbound on Weld CR 7 travelling too fast
for the snowy conditions and was not able to stop at Hwy 56, she struck the
rear of a west bound truck on Hwy 56, knocking the truck off into a field. She was
cited.
Vehicle Crash
/ Property Damage: 700 block of Hwy 287, a female driver stated that while
traveling south bound on highway 287 her vehicle began to lose control on the
icy road and ran off the right side of the roadway. She said she struck a light
or utility pole and came to a stop.
Fraud (Scam): Columbine Circle, a resident
reported over the past 2 days he sent approximately $24,000.00 to a female
named “Ashley” who presented herself as an IRS federal agent under
the pretense that he had been a victim of identity theft. She told him, if he
sent her all his money, she could hold it for one month to protect him from
further fraud. He sent almost $24,000 in cash through the US mail to a New York
address. This sounds very strange. The
IRS wanting your money?
Thursday, February 7
Assist / Assault / Vehicle Crash – Hit
and Run: Capitol Reef Court, a resident was involved in a hit and run in
Boulder. The man assaulted the other driver causing serious injury then fled. The
resident’s wife was contacted at the residence and extensively lied about her
husband’s whereabouts and her involvement. He refused to turn himself in until
coming back from a conference. Let’s hope
the conference is about Anger Management.
Vehicle Crash / Hit and Run: Munson Court,
a resident reported that his camper was hit sometime in the last 24 hours. His
camper and truck were parked on 8th St.
Vehicle Crash / Property Damage: Hwy 56,
at 2:30 in the afternoon a driver was traveling westbound on Highway 56 and as
he put it, he was “trying to get the last squirt from his windshield wiper
fluid” when he ran into the rear of a tanker truck turning into an oil
site. He said the truck did not have brake lights. How would he know when the deputy stated, “His windshield was extremely
dirty”? Cited.
Friday, February 8
Dog Bite: E. Turner Avenue, a man was
working at this address when he saw two dogs running in the neighborhood, one
of the dogs ran up to him and bit his hand. The bite did not break the skin. A dog will never bite the hand that feeds
him. Guess he should have given him a treat.
Saturday, February 9
Assist to Medical: A man took three
bottles of his anti-psychotic medications in an overdose suicide attempt.
Transported to the hospital.
Assist to Medical: Quandary
Avenue. a resident became unresponsive in his home. Paramedics were performing
CPR and he had a pulse and he was coughing before being transported to the
hospital. Thoughts and Prayers.
Sunday, February 10
Suspicious / Possible Theft: Welch
Avenue, a woman reported that her wallet and cell phone were stolen from the
bar. The suspect was found using her phone’s GPS. The suspect returned the
wallet and cell phone. She stated that she was highly impaired when she found the
wallet and phone on the bar and thought the items were her daughter-in-law’s
property, so she took it home.
There are no comments yet. Be the first to comment on this article.