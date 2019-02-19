February 1-10

Friday, February 1

Mental Health: Urban Place, a man

called in a welfare check on his wife after a verbal argument between them

which resulted in her shutting herself in a closet.

Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft X2 / Warrant

X3: Rancho Way., a 16-year-old Berthoud boy was contacted at this location

in connection with the stolen vehicle earlier. Taken to the HUB and charged.

Saturday, February 2

Lost/Stolen License Plate: E Hwy 56 a

resident reported the license plate either fell off her vehicle or it was stolen

somewhere between Berthoud and Bennett Colorado.

Driving under the Influence of Drugs: Mountain

Avenue, a 27-year-old man was contacted for “huffing” compressed air

gas duster cans in his vehicle in the parking lot. When he was contacted, he

was asleep in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, while the vehicle was running,

and the gear shift was between drive and neutral. He was arrested for DUI.

2nd Degree Kidnapping: Meadowlark, a

woman was working when a customer asked for a ride to his car down the road

because he claimed it ran out of gas. He drove the employee’s car with her in

the passenger seat. He continued to drive out of town while she wanted him to

stop and let her out. He stopped somewhere in Longmont and put her phone in a

mailbox, so the government could not track him. They made it to the Sheridan

Hotel in Denver, and he walked into a large ball room full of high school

cheerleaders and told them that he had a gun and was not going to leave until 7

news arrived. He was taken into custody by Denver PD, and he was armed. Investigations

notified and is an ongoing investigation.

Suspicious Circumstances: 6th St and

Turner Ave. two 10-year-old boys reported seeing a small black SUV stop in

the area and the passenger, a tall white male with grey hair wearing all black

and a fedora got out while holding a briefcase and a gun.

Sunday, February 3

Stolen Vehicle Recovery / Follow Up: 7th

St, BER – Both stolen vehicles were recovered from this case. Over the

last three days three juveniles were taken into custody and were booked at

Platte.

Vehicle Crash: Ten Gallon Drive, 2

residents were backing out at the same time and ran into each other.

Monday, February 4

Criminal

Mischief: Berthoud Parkway and Spartan Avenue, the windows of two pieces of

heavy equipment were shot and shattered by what appear to be pellet or BB

projectiles.

Scam: 7th

Street, a resident reported that she received a phone call from someone

claiming to be from Xcel Energy demanding payment or her gas would be shut off.

They gave her an 800 number to call with questions. She called the 800 number

that was listed on her last bill and they advised her it was a scam. She is not

out any money.

Tuesday, February 5

Structure

Fire: E. Turner Avenue, responded

to a report of a garage on fire and when the deputy arrived the garage was

engulfed. The deputy went around the house to make sure no one was inside. The

deputy found the homeowner’s dog and brought it to his patrol vehicle and put

him inside to stay safe and warm. Homeowner was not at home when the fire

started.

Theft: Mountain

Avenue, two young juveniles were caught shoplifting from Hays Market, stealing

Benadryl to as they put it, “to get a buzz”. Summons issued and released to

their parents. SRO and school notified since both juveniles were out for lunch.

Both were trespassed from Hays Market for Life. Life without Hays? The world might as well

stop and let me off!

Theft: Mountain

Avenue, a 14-year-old left his bicycle at a friend’s and when he went back to

get his bike, it was missing. This exact

same thing happened to Pee Wee Herman.

Wednesday, February 6

Vehicle

Crash / Minor Injury: Hwy 56 /

Weld County Road 7, a driver was northbound on Weld CR 7 travelling too fast

for the snowy conditions and was not able to stop at Hwy 56, she struck the

rear of a west bound truck on Hwy 56, knocking the truck off into a field. She was

cited.

Vehicle Crash

/ Property Damage: 700 block of Hwy 287, a female driver stated that while

traveling south bound on highway 287 her vehicle began to lose control on the

icy road and ran off the right side of the roadway. She said she struck a light

or utility pole and came to a stop.

Fraud (Scam): Columbine Circle, a resident

reported over the past 2 days he sent approximately $24,000.00 to a female

named “Ashley” who presented herself as an IRS federal agent under

the pretense that he had been a victim of identity theft. She told him, if he

sent her all his money, she could hold it for one month to protect him from

further fraud. He sent almost $24,000 in cash through the US mail to a New York

address. This sounds very strange. The

IRS wanting your money?

Thursday, February 7

Assist / Assault / Vehicle Crash – Hit

and Run: Capitol Reef Court, a resident was involved in a hit and run in

Boulder. The man assaulted the other driver causing serious injury then fled. The

resident’s wife was contacted at the residence and extensively lied about her

husband’s whereabouts and her involvement. He refused to turn himself in until

coming back from a conference. Let’s hope

the conference is about Anger Management.

Vehicle Crash / Hit and Run: Munson Court,

a resident reported that his camper was hit sometime in the last 24 hours. His

camper and truck were parked on 8th St.

Vehicle Crash / Property Damage: Hwy 56,

at 2:30 in the afternoon a driver was traveling westbound on Highway 56 and as

he put it, he was “trying to get the last squirt from his windshield wiper

fluid” when he ran into the rear of a tanker truck turning into an oil

site. He said the truck did not have brake lights. How would he know when the deputy stated, “His windshield was extremely

dirty”? Cited.

Friday, February 8

Dog Bite: E. Turner Avenue, a man was

working at this address when he saw two dogs running in the neighborhood, one

of the dogs ran up to him and bit his hand. The bite did not break the skin. A dog will never bite the hand that feeds

him. Guess he should have given him a treat.

Saturday, February 9

Assist to Medical: A man took three

bottles of his anti-psychotic medications in an overdose suicide attempt.

Transported to the hospital.

Assist to Medical: Quandary

Avenue. a resident became unresponsive in his home. Paramedics were performing

CPR and he had a pulse and he was coughing before being transported to the

hospital. Thoughts and Prayers.

Sunday, February 10

Suspicious / Possible Theft: Welch

Avenue, a woman reported that her wallet and cell phone were stolen from the

bar. The suspect was found using her phone’s GPS. The suspect returned the

wallet and cell phone. She stated that she was highly impaired when she found the

wallet and phone on the bar and thought the items were her daughter-in-law’s

property, so she took it home.