Tuesday, January

1, 2019

Vehicle Crash / Property Damage / No Proof of insurance: Mountain

Ave, a driver hit a car as he was trying to parallel park. He pulled out,

parked across the street and went into a down town business. This was all

witnessed by a juvenile that was sitting in the parked car when it was hit.

Call was originally aired as a hit and run. All parties were on scene when the

deputy arrived. The driver had a valid driver’s license, but his vehicle

registration was expired, and he had no proof of insurance. Summonsed.

Reported Drunk Driving: E. Hwy 56 and CR 13, a driver reported that another vehicle was driving on wrong side of road, almost hit another vehicle, and described the other driver as an older lady and the vehicle is now pulled over at the intersection. Deputy contacted the elderly driver and she stated that she was driving and hit her washer fluid which then froze to the windshield causing it to be obstructed (froze over) she was then weaving. Deputy helped finish scraping the ice off her windshield and she was sent on her way, old car and old defroster. Outside temp 10 degrees.

Wednesday, January

2

Vehicle Crash /

Property Damage: 4th

Street and Massachusetts Avenue, a driver was backing out of their driveway and

hit an oncoming vehicle.

Disturbance: CR

10E, a person called in stating one of the residents is fighting with

others. The man also locked himself

inside of a room with a female. It was

also reported this man has been acting very strange and when he started in

tonight another resident punched him right in the kisser “pretty hard”. The man was talked out by deputies and then was

cordially provided with room and board at the jail.

Thursday, January

3

Recovered Stolen

Vehicle: Indiana Ave and 2nd Street,

a stolen Subaru Legacy was found unoccupied near this intersection. The

vehicle was stolen out of Montana and had stolen plates from Wyoming on the

rear bumper.

Protection

Order Violation: Munson Ct, a

female reported that her ex-boyfriend sent her an Instagram messages in

December of 2017, March of 2018, and April of 2018. He also attempted to

FaceTime her in July of 2017. All four of these communications were made

in violation of the protection order. Warrant to come.

Fraud: Curlew Drive, a resident made a report

about purchases that were fraudulently made on her credit card. The resident said that she was suspicious

after ordering a pizza from a Loveland Pizza Company. The person over the phone was asking the

resident questions after getting her card number, and she believes it might be

associated with the theft later that night.

At midnight, on 010119, a purchase was made for $1,000 online.

Suspicious

Circumstances: Mountain Ave, an

employee, reported that a 69-year old Berthoud man, made inappropriate

statements about a very young girl that he had with him in the restaurant. The

man was located in a camper on 4th Street and was very uncooperative with

deputies, but eventually allowed his camper to be searched for the young girl.

The girl was later located with her parents, whom had given the man permission

to take the girl to Subway. The comments the man made were relayed to the

parents and deputies requested they check with their daughter and report

anything out of the ordinary. Child Protection referral made.

Vehicle Crash /

Property Damage: Hwy 287 and CR 10E,

a driver was driving north on US Highway 287 and ran over a mattress in the

road. Subsequently 4 other vehicles crashed into the first one.

There were no injuries, and only one vehicle was required a tow.

Vehicle Crash /

Private Property: 3800 block of E

Hwy 56. A truck driver backed his semi into another semi at Loves Travel Center.

Friday, January 4

Found Property: 3800 block of E Hwy 56, the manager at

the Loves Travel center turned over 3 credit cards, 1 DL, 1 wallet, and 3 sets

of keys that have been left at the store over the last month. Items collected

and attempts to contact owners were unsuccessful. Logged into evidence.

Identity Theft: Wagon

Bend Rd. a resident reported that his credit card number was skimmed somewhere

while he was on a road trip. His credit card was used in Las Vegas for

$394.96 at three different gas stations.

Alcohol Issue: 8th Street, a woman was outside a business

crying hysterically. She was highly

intoxicated and did not know where she lived or who she was. She thought it was

1958. Witnesses stated that she was acting appropriate until the closing time,

she then started crying and was very confused. She went voluntarily to the

ambulance to be transported on a detox hold.

I bet tomorrow she remembers how much hangovers suck.

Saturday, January

5

Felony Warrant Arrest: Hummingbird Pl, a 21-year-old woman was

arrested and booked for a felony warrant.

Vicious Animal: 7th St and Welch Ave, a couple reported

that their dog was attacked by another dog. The other dog and owner fled

the scene. Doggone it anyway.

Sunday, January 6

Disturbance: E Hwy 56, LCSO deputies assisted Longmont

Police in looking for a 35-year-old man when he returned to his residence in

Berthoud (his 1st strike). It was reported he has been carrying a bb

gun in his hoodie pocket (his 2nd strike).

Earlier in the evening this man was in Longmont and pulled a fire alarm

at the Motel 6 and harassing his girlfriend (his 3rd and final

strike). Deputies contacted the man

outside his residence and was taken into custody and turned over to Longmont

Police.