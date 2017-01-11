January 2017
News for Norther Colorado and the world

Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Berthoud Police Blotter, January 2017

 

Provided by
James Anderson
Patrol Sergeant: Berthoud Squad

 

Sunday, January 1, 2017 Happy New Year!

Trespass: BNSF Railroad, a trespasser was reported by the railroad tracks. A 16-year-old male was contacted on the property and cited. 

Monday January 2

Warrant Arrest: 500 block of Mayo Court, a 29-year-old Berthoud man was involved in a disturbance with his parents due to his spiraling behavior. Arrested for a Warrant for Possession of Drug paraphernalia. The man yelled at his parents, blaming them for his arrest overlooking he was the one who failed to appear in court.

Wednesday, January 4

Motor vehicle Theft: 800 block of Greenwood Drive, a resident reported an unknown person stole her vehicle while it was warming up with the door unlocked. Witnesses saw an older model, black, Chevy Tahoe or Suburban in the area when the vehicle was stolen.

Vehicle Crash: Hwy 287, a 23-year-old woman slid off 287 and took out a road sign.

Possession of an Illegal Weapon: 900 block of Mountain Avenue, a 20-year-old man was contacted and found to be in the possession of a switchblade knife.

Thursday, January 5

Warrant Arrest / Driving under Revocation: 1000 block of 1st Street, a 21-year-old man was contacted and found to have a felony warrant out of Kansas for Aggravated Assault with a firearm. His driver’s license was also revoked.

Vehicle Crash: Hwy 287 & CR17, a 34-year old man slid into another vehicle.

Friday, January 6

Warrant Arrest: 300 block of Mountain Avenue, a 43-year old man was contacted and arrested for a warrant.

Sunday, January 8

Attempted Burglary: 3400 block of Memory Lane, a resident reported someone attempted to break into his home which was under construction. Visible pry marks on two doors but entry was not made.

Added: January 11, 2017
Category: Police Beat
