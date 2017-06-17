Updated June 13, 2027

Provided by

James Anderson

Patrol Sergeant: Berthoud Squad

Thursday, June 1

Vehicle Crash / No Driver’s License / Following too Close: First Street and CR10E: a driver was attempting to turn from 1st Street on to CR10E when another driver hit him from behind on his motorcycle. Driver of the car was cited for no valid driver’s license and motorcycle rider was summonsed for following to close.

Dog Bite: Redwood Drive: a couple were watching a brothers’ dog. The brother’s dog and their dog got into a fight. The couple attempted to pull the dogs apart and both suffered multiple puncture wounds requiring stitches and both possibly have a broken hand.

Vehicle Crash: CR7 and HWY 56, a Berthoud Fire vehicle was struck by a white Ford F350 when the F350 crossed over into their lane breaking off the fire vehicle’s side mirror.

Theft: S 9th Street, a man reported that a 32-year-old Berthoud woman stole 38 of his 41 sedative medications.

Friday, June 2

Tampering: Common Drive, a resident reported her trash can was dumped all over the street.

Lost Property: Massachusetts, the head custodian reported a weed trimmer was missing from the storage room.

Vehicle Crash / Driving Under the Influence of Drugs: Hwy. 287 and Hwy. 56, an 18-year-old driver was traveling north on 287 and accelerated through a yellow light. Another vehicle was turning east from southbound Hwy 287 and the two collided head one.

Criminal Trespass: E Michigan Avenue, a resident reported an unknown suspect entered her vehicle and stole her cell phone and debit card.

Vehicle Crash: Hwy 287 and CR17, two vehicles were turning left from Hwy 287 onto CR17. They were in separate left turn lanes and as they were turning onto CR17 when one of the vehicles went wide and struck the side of the other vehicle.

Suspicious Circumstances: Common Drive, a resident reported finding an unlit firecracker in his mailbox.

Revoked License: 1st Street and CR10E, a 34-year-old Berthoud man was contacted for a traffic violation and was found that his license is revoked

Saturday, June 3

Vehicle Crash: 2nd Street and Welch Avenue, after the Berthoud Parade finished heavy traffic was congested throughout town. A driver tried to turn left into a line of cars and hit another vehicle.

Sunday, June 4

Protection Order Violation: Quandary Avenue, a 31-year-old man contacted another person through a third person using text messages.

Lost/Stolen Property: Mountain Avenue, a Ft. Collins woman reported license plate was lost or stolen.

Vehicle Crash: E CR8 and Pyramid Peak Street, a Berthoud driver struck the rear of a motorcycle. Motorcycle rider had minor injuries, but was able to walk away from the accident.

Code Enforcement:

Animal Problems – 5

Parking Problems – 9

Ordinance Problems – 16

June 5 to June 11

Monday, June 5

Stolen Vehicle / Minor In Possession / Driving Without a Valid Driver’s License: S. 9th St, a father reported his 15-year-old son took his grandfather’s vehicle without permission. Marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia was also located inside the vehicle.

Family Problems: S 9th Street, a 33-year-old woman went to her parent’s house and is not welcome there. She was threatening and refusing to leave.

Disturbance: Common Drive, a daughter called in to say her mom’s friend was intoxicated and making threats.

Tuesday, June 6

Theft: Spartan Ave., a mother reported her 14-year-old son’s saxophone was stolen from BHS.

Suspicious Circumstances: 14th Street and Mt. Meeker, a suspicious vehicle was contacted by deputies and found a 38-year-old Brighton woman sleeping inside. She was also revoked as a Habitual Traffic Offender.

Wednesday, June 7

Found Property: Bunyan Avenue, a passerby reported seeing an abandoned bicycle in the 300 block of Bunyan Avenue. Bicycle is a BMX style bike.

Citizen Assist: Franklin Avenue, it was reported two residents argued over bad language and one grabbed the others shirt.

Vehicle Crash: S 1st Street, a cab driver backed into parked vehicle on private property.

Vehicle Crash: Spartan Avenue, a driver backed into another vehicle in the parking lot.

Suspicious Circumstances: Spartan Avenue, a vehicle was parked in the parking lot with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle. Owner was located and advised damage was old and it is parked there because it has a flat tire and will come and get it in the morning.

Thursday, June 8

Vehicle Crash (Hit and Run): 400 Block Meadowlark, a driver reported she was behind a red Chevy Impala on Meadowlark Drive at a stop sign for CR 8. The Impala suddenly backed into her vehicle for an unknown reason. The driver exited the Impala appearing to be cooperative with exchanging information. When she began to take a photo of the license plate, the driver got back his vehicle and drove away and headed toward Longmont.

Family Problems: Bristlecone Court, a sister and her boyfriend who live out of state are due to come to this address to get property. Due to past threats from the boyfriend the resident is getting law enforcement involved.

Friday, June 9

Vehicle / Pedestrian Crash: 6th Avenue and Mountain Avenue, vehicle hit a pedestrian in the intersection of 6th Street and Mountain Avenue. The vehicle was stopped on 6th Street facing South bound at Mountain Avenue and the vehicle attempted to turn East bound onto Mountain Avenue and struck the pedestrian that was walking North in the East crosswalk. The pedestrian received minor injuries.

Theft: Massachusetts Avenue, a resident reported that her long board was stolen from her residence. The resident described the skate board as a flat board approximately 4 1/2 feet long, with neon green wheels, the top was black grip tape and the bottom was covered in a bunch of stickers.

Saturday, June 10

Driving Under Restraint: First Street and Franklin Avenue, a 30-year-old Loveland woman was stopped for speeding and her license was found to be canceled.

Sunday, June 11

Vehicle Crash (Hit and Run): E Hwy 56 and Weld CR 5, a driver was driving Eastbound on Hwy 56 when a white Dodge truck ran the stop sign going North on Weld CR 5 and the two vehicles collided. The driver of the truck did not stop.

Code Enforcement:

Animal Problems – 10

Parking Problems – 10

Other Ordinance Problems – 9