Friday, June 1

Found Property: Elm Dr., a resident called to turn over CS canisters (tear gas) he found in his attic. Northern Colorado Bomb Squad took custody and will destroy.

Theft: WCR 40, a worker reported that two welders were stolen from this job site sometime within the last week.

Saturday, June 2

Vehicle Trespass: Jenny Lane, 2 separate residents had property stolen from their unlocked vehicles.

Vehicle Trespass: Wagon Bend Road, 2 separate residents had property stolen from their unlocked vehicles.

Theft: 7th Street, a father reported his daughter’s bicycle was stolen in the last day at the pool.

Sunday, June 3

Vehicle Crash / Property Damage: Mountain Avenue, a driver backed into another vehicle

Monday, June 4

Criminal Mischief: 10th Street, a resident reported that someone shot one of the windows in her rental unit with a BB gun.

Assist to Estes Park PD: N. Meadowlark Drive, met with Estes Park Police Officer and transported a prisoner to the jail for them.

Suspicious Circumstances: Tallgrass Lane, a resident reported a man came to the door saying that he was her neighbor. The man said that he was building a fence and said that he’d like her to go in on the fence costs with him. She told him that she would have to think about it. Another man then came over from a fencing company and asked her when she’d like to start. She told him that she would like to talk to her contractor and that if the man would like to put in a bid, she’d think about it. The man left in a huff. He would have slammed the gate but the fence isn’t up yet.

Tuesday, June 5

Trespass: Mountain Avenue, a woman called for her father who owns the property, there are some people that a tenant knows that have been told to stay away and were there last night.

Criminal Mischief: 4th Street, last summer, a resident had issues with kids egging and dinging his residence. He has heard from some kids that other kids are planning on doing it again this year.

Disturbance: Welch & 5th Street, a man and his friends were playing ball at the field, a ball went over the fence and hit a truck. The owner of the truck started cursing at everyone because there is a dent in his truck from where the ball hit.

Wednesday, June 6

SCAM – LCSO IMPERSONATOR: Larimer County, several people have reported receiving a phone call from a male with a southern accent who was claiming to be Sgt JIM ANDERSON with Larimer County Sheriff’s Department Warrant Office. They were asked to send $1998 through Walgreens or King Soopers. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office will NEVER call and ask for money. Besides I do not work in the warrant office.

Criminal Mischief: Keep Circle, a resident found the rear window to his SUV smashed.

Thursday, June 7

Burglary / Criminal Trespass / Theft: 7th Street, a resident reported that she is house sitting for a friend. She went to the house yesterday morning and things were “moved around”. Gatorade and keys were stolen. The back door does not lock and the front door was unlocked. She did not report it at that time. She then returned this morning and one of the cars in the driveway was moved back approximately 30 feet. Keys were in it but the battery is dead.

Solicitors: Multiple Locations in Berthoud, Go Klein Cleaning Products Company was going door to door without a license. They were cooperative and there were no reports of them being pushy or aggressive. They left town when told they needed to do that or get a business license.

Friday, June 8

DUI / Minor in Possession / Obstructing / Trespassing: 7th Street, a 17-year-old juvenile was contacted after he had trespassed at the Berthoud Pool and reported as a possible intoxicated driver. Booked at Platte Valley Youth Services Center uncooperative. Parents, where art thou?

Saturday, June 9

Suspicious Circumstance: Auklet Drive, a father reported that he was assaulted by his son. The father also reported that his son was armed with a gun. Deputies concluded it was more likely that dad fell and was confused due to intoxication.

Sunday, June 10

Violation of Protection Order: S. 9th Street, a woman has been staying at this address, against everyone’s wishes and the protection order. Today she caused a disturbance in which deputies were called to this address. The woman was booked, but of course she is not wanted there either.

Suspicious Circumstances: Capitol Reef Court, a resident reported that she moved a box of all of her identity documents into her new house and placed it in her office. The movers showed up a couple days later and filled the room up with boxes. She has since gone through all of the boxes and cannot locate the one that had her identity documents. She suspects the movers stole them.

June 11 to 17

Monday, June 11

Disturbance: Hwy 287 at mile marker 326, a man calls 911 and says his wife is trying to dump him off on the side of the road. she just wants him to get out. Both were involved in an argument regarding the man’s previous criminal charges. The woman was asked to leave the scene after the two continued to argue in front of deputies. Man was given a courtesy ride to work.

Criminal Mischief: 7th Street, a resident reported that someone lit a pop bottle rocket on his car and left a burned mark in the paint. The pop bottle rocket got wedged in his sun roof and caused damage to the glass.

Vehicle Crash / With Injury: Lissa Drive, an 82-year-old Ft. Collins man had some medical issue and hit a car in Loveland and left the scene and drove to Berthoud. He ended up in the Berthoud neighborhood at SW 42nd and Taft and ran over a tree and then into 2 other parked vehicles on the opposite side of the road until citizens corralled him and took his keys. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital and left a big accident scene and a lot of damage which required a long investigation.

Easement / Property Dispute: Willow Drive, a resident reported a property line/emergency easement dispute with her neighbor. It was determined and explained that law enforcement did not have lawful standing to intervene. The easement for emergency vehicles is never used for that purpose and she would need to go through the Planning Commission, and if willing, have them change the status of the property from easement to private property.

Suspicious Circumstances: An unknown female went to the urgent care in Boulder to get treatment. She told the nurse that she thinks she was sexually assaulted sometime last week in Berthoud. She told the nurse that she did not want to report it to law enforcement, when the nurse told her by law she had to report it, the woman left urgent care.

Tuesday, June 12

Fraud: 4th Street, a woman received an email from Apple stating that someone had purchased $99 on her Apple account. A link below was to cancel the purchase but it brought her to a form to fill out with all her personal information. The email also said to send a selfie to them which made her suspicious and clicked out of the website.

Vehicle Crash / With Injury: E. Highway 56 and CR 5, a driver from Greeley rear ended another vehicle driven by a Thornton man resulting in minor injuries.

Suspicious Circumstances: Bunyan Avenue, staff at Berthoud Elementary reported finding a large area on the field behind the school burned. A pile of mulch was also found near the side of the building burned.

Wednesday, June 13

Suspicious Circumstances: 2nd street, a customer came into the bank to discuss her account. There was an unknown man with her. He kept directing the conversation as staff tried to talk to the female. He was trying to get her to transfer money from one account to another. Deputy checked on the people and they are husband and wife of 15 years. I have been married 25 years and too scared to even ask for money.

Runaway: Bunyan Avenue, a grandmother reported her 14-year-old grandson ran away after an argument.

Thursday, June 14

Crosswalk Issue: Mountain Avenue and 7th Street, a woman called stating that she was standing on the sidewalk and no one was stopping to let her cross. It was explained to her that the law states “a vehicle MUST stop for pedestrians IN the crosswalk. It is the pedestrian’s responsibility to wait until clear of cars to enter the crosswalk. If a car comes along while you are crossing, the car must stop.

Neighbor Problems: Woodcock Street, the property manager called and reported that someone from the neighborhood across the street was using the Heron Point dumpster. It also was reported there was a lot of trash talk about this.

Vehicle Trespass: Marshall Place, a resident reported that he has video of someone trying to open his car doors while it was in his driveway. Video also shows two-people attempting to open a car door at across the street on Marshall Place. Suspects appear to be juveniles.

Friday, June 15

Found Property: Welch Avenue, some coin sets were found on the ground in front of the Berthoud Community Center. If you are missing some coins and can identify them please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (970) 416-1985.

Stolen Vehicle Intel: Hwy 56 and I25 Park and Ride, a registration and some personal items were found on the ground at the park and ride. Registration was from a stolen vehicle out of Adams County and property does belong to the vehicle owner. Adam’s County had no interest in the personal property and it did not appear to have any evidentiary value so it was returned to the owner.

Verbal Disturbance: Franklin Avenue, a resident reported to staff that he was kicked by another resident. Interviews with staff and other residents led to no charges being substantiated. Independent witnesses said that the disturbance was verbal only about one of the men having his feet stretched out into a walking area of the dining room.

Runaway Returned: Bunyan Avenue, the grandson reported missing earlier returned home.

Theft: Heron Pointe Community, a resident from the Heron Pointe HOA reported that 16 rental chairs were stolen from the community event on June 9th. The chairs were only left alone from for 30 minutes. HOA is out the money for the chairs because they were billed by the rental company.

Saturday, June 16

Welfare Check: 4th Street, friends reported that they have not seen or heard from their neighbor all spring. I contacted a “Great Niece” at the residence who initially refused to let the deputy talk to the resident. The deputy eventually made contact and the woman was alright, just suffering from age related complications. Situation involving the “Great Niece” was suspicious so an adult protection referral was made.

Missing Person: 2nd Street, a 16-year-old boy walked out of his house with a packed bag refusing to tell his grandparents where he was going. He was located and brought home.

Family Problems: 2nd Street, the same boy ran away again. He was found walking around and returned home.

Sunday, June 17

Theft: Mountain Avenue, a juvenile male appears to be sitting with an adult. That juvenile male then stole approximately $6 in tips out of the tip jar and appears to put the money into the adult’s backpack. The adult, the juvenile male and a juvenile female all leave in an unknown direction. Hey buddy here’s a tip, Get a Job.

Theft: Waterman Street, a construction worker reported that tools were stolen from this construction site on 060618 and he found his drill on letgo.com. The seller, who lives in Greeley, advised that he “found” 3 DeWalt drills in a dumpster in Greeley but wasn’t sure of the exact location. The Greeley man agreed to return the drill to the worker.

Fraud by Check/Theft: 4th Street, a resident reported that he had two checks written and cashed by his 19-year-old son. These checks are for over $1400.

Vehicular Eluding/Reckless Driving/Speeding/Disregard Traffic Control Device/Unregistered Vehicle: 8th Street and Welch Avenue, an ATV and motorcycle were observed driving in the area of 10th Street and Mountain. The motorcycle drove through the parking lot of Hayes Market and ran the stop sign leaving the parking lot near Town Hall. The motorcycle was an older Yamaha MX 100, and had no registration or lights. A stop was attempted at 8th and Welch. The driver accelerated down Welch running all the stop signs on Welch. The motorcycle was located a short distance away and the driver had fled on foot. The motorcycle was towed.

