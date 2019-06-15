Saturday, June 1

Happy Berthoud Day

Vehicle Crash with Property

Damage: 2400 block of Hwy 56, Berthoud. A two-car motor vehicle accident

was reported three hours after it happened. Contacted both driver’s by phone to

take the report. Driver’s exchanged info but wanted the crash reported.

Vehicle Crash / Abandoned

Vehicle: 1st Street and Hwy 287 Bypass, a deputy found a grey

Honda CBR motorcycle parked near this location, the bike had small amount of

blood on it and side damage. It appears the rider crashed his bike, set his

bike up and left. No driver could be found.

Harassment/Possible

Swatting Prank: Long View Drive, it was reported that a juvenile boy was receiving

text messages and snapchats of a vehicle with other juveniles that were holding

some guns. This juvenile was not very cooperative with the investigation who

told deputies he can handle things himself. The suspects were identified as

local juveniles. Social media is evil.

Vehicle Crash with Property

Damage: CR 8 / Berthoud Pkwy. A driver rear ended another vehicle at this

intersection. No injuries. The driver was issued a summons for careless

driving.

Vehicle Crash / Hit and

Run: CR 8 and Berthoud pkwy. A driver reported that a green sedan, unknown

make or model ran the red light and he crashed into the driver’s side door of

that vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene before Deputies arrived.

Stolen License Plate

Recovery: Love’s Travel Center 3800 E Hwy 56, Colorado License Plate was

discovered on the back of a minivan parked in the parking lot. The plate was

stolen from the Hwy 56 park and ride in April. A 55-year-old man was contacted

inside the vehicle and was able to show a bill of sale, where he purchased the

vehicle in May. Plates taken for return to owner.

Sunday, June 2

Citizen Assist /

Trespass Notice: TPC Pkwy, a 58-year-old man was trespassed from TPC

Colorado; following his negative encounter with the owner of the property;

which included the man’s dog aggressively lunging at a staff member.

Motor Vehicle Theft: Michigan

Ave., a resident called to report her Honda Accord license Colorado Plate as

stolen.

Monday, June 3

Harassment: Mountain

Av, an insurance company called to report that a man was calling them saying he

wants information on his ex-stepdaughter.

Vehicle Crash-Hit and

Run: Grand Market Ave., an employee’s company vehicle was struck by a piece

of construction equipment or a tractor. Sounds

more like deconstructing equipment.

Vehicle Crash / Fatal:

1001 N Hwy 287, a 23-year-old Ft. Collins man, was walking in the roadway

on Hwy 287, looking for an item that had flown out of his vehicle as he was

driving. Another vehicle was travelling southbound on Hwy 287 and struck the

man.

DUI: 1st St and

CR 10E, a 28-year-old Loveland man was contacted for going 85- mph in a 45-mph

zone and swerving off the road.

Tuesday, June 4

Vehicle Crash-Non-Injury:

4th St., a driver was making a U-turn in front of another vehicle. Driver issued

a summons for unsafe U-turn.

Vehicle Crash / Private

Property / Suspicious: 1st St., a maroon 2001-2007 Dodge Caravan with a

spare tire/black rim backed into a BMW in the parked lot. The Dodge fled the

scene. Looking at video footage, it looks like the Dodge is possibly selling

narcotics as multiple people were seen coming and going with hand

exchanges. I’m sure they were just

trading Pokeman cards.

Assist to Loveland PD:

Eagle Dr., Loveland PD requested emergency help. LCSO deputy assisted

Loveland PD with an uncooperative suspect.

Warrant Arrest: Bruce

Dr. a 58-year-old Berthoud man was contacted after he walked out of a house. Unknown

to him there were multiple Deputies on scene for an unrelated traffic stop. The

man was taken into custody without incident.

Wednesday, June 5

Traffic Related

Incident: Holmes Pl, a man was working on his girlfriend’s car since it

would not start. They both thought the battery was dead. Car was supposedly in

park with the ignition switch shut off. He started to clean a battery terminal

when it sparked, the engine started, and the vehicle started going in reverse. It

struck a mailbox and parked car. Independent witness confirmed that they saw the

man “under the hood” and then chasing the vehicle.

Vehicle Crash / Prop

Damage: 7th St / Lake Ave, a driver was driving eastbound on 7th Street when

he struck a southbound vehicle. Evidence pointed to the man being in the

uncontrolled (no stop signs or lights like all the intersections in that part

of town) intersection first. Summons issued. Uncontrolled intersections (no stop signs) must be treated like a 4 way

stop!

License Cancelled /

Warrant: Bunyan Ave, a man was stopped for running a stop sign. He has a

non- extraditable warrant out of Westminster PD. License was cancelled /

denied. Cited and proof of service issued.

Vehicle Crash / Prop

Damage: 9th St / Lake Ave, a woman failed to yield the right of way coming

out of a parking lot and she struck the side of a passing vehicle. Summons

issued.

Vehicle Crash / Minor

Injury: W CR14, 3 juveniles in a pickup truck were eastbound on CR14 when a

slowing dump truck began to make a wide turn at the Lonetree Reservoir Ditch

Road. Juvenile male driver admitted to not paying attention and put the car in

the irrigation ditch that had running water. One juvenile female transported. The damage to this pickup was horrendous and

these kids were very lucky this time.

Thursday, June 6

Recovered Stolen

Vehicle: Hubbell Street, stolen vehicle out of Denver Police recovered, DPD

contacted owner and advised the vehicle had been located. Plate attached to the

vehicle was fake and made of cardboard, logged.

Recovered Stolen

Vehicle: W 88th Avenue/ Pecos Street, Thornton – Thornton police recovered

the stolen vehicle in a Berthoud case and have arrested 2 suspects found with

the vehicle.

Friday, June 7

Juvenile Problem: Petrel

Dr., three juveniles (2 males, 1 female) were seen at the park, one of the

males had a pocketknife and was stabbing the playground equipment. Deputies

arrived and contacted the juveniles as they were leaving the park. One of the

males admitted that he was messing around with the equipment with a knife. Another

Deputy checked the equipment and did not find any damage. The juveniles were

spoken to and released to parents.

Vehicle Crash-Property

Damage: 3800 E. Hwy 56. A semi-truck driver was backing into a parking spot

and his trailer struck another truck. Very minor damage.

Saturday, June 8

Theft / Trespass /

Marijuana Violation: Franklin Ave, a resident reported that someone climbed

his locked fence and stole marijuana plants that were left in the open in his

backyard overnight. Plants were not in a secure enclosure as required by law. But officer, the man stole my weed.

Sunday, June 9

Vehicle Crash / Hit and Run: Mountain Ave, a witness

observed a newer charcoal gray Toyota Rav4 jump the curb, hit a mailbox and a

fire hydrant. They stopped and looked at the hydrant before driving off. They

should have damage to a wheel and sideview mirror based from what was left

behind.