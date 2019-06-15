Saturday, June 1
Happy Berthoud Day
Vehicle Crash with Property
Damage: 2400 block of Hwy 56, Berthoud. A two-car motor vehicle accident
was reported three hours after it happened. Contacted both driver’s by phone to
take the report. Driver’s exchanged info but wanted the crash reported.
Vehicle Crash / Abandoned
Vehicle: 1st Street and Hwy 287 Bypass, a deputy found a grey
Honda CBR motorcycle parked near this location, the bike had small amount of
blood on it and side damage. It appears the rider crashed his bike, set his
bike up and left. No driver could be found.
Harassment/Possible
Swatting Prank: Long View Drive, it was reported that a juvenile boy was receiving
text messages and snapchats of a vehicle with other juveniles that were holding
some guns. This juvenile was not very cooperative with the investigation who
told deputies he can handle things himself. The suspects were identified as
local juveniles. Social media is evil.
Vehicle Crash with Property
Damage: CR 8 / Berthoud Pkwy. A driver rear ended another vehicle at this
intersection. No injuries. The driver was issued a summons for careless
driving.
Vehicle Crash / Hit and
Run: CR 8 and Berthoud pkwy. A driver reported that a green sedan, unknown
make or model ran the red light and he crashed into the driver’s side door of
that vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene before Deputies arrived.
Stolen License Plate
Recovery: Love’s Travel Center 3800 E Hwy 56, Colorado License Plate was
discovered on the back of a minivan parked in the parking lot. The plate was
stolen from the Hwy 56 park and ride in April. A 55-year-old man was contacted
inside the vehicle and was able to show a bill of sale, where he purchased the
vehicle in May. Plates taken for return to owner.
Sunday, June 2
Citizen Assist /
Trespass Notice: TPC Pkwy, a 58-year-old man was trespassed from TPC
Colorado; following his negative encounter with the owner of the property;
which included the man’s dog aggressively lunging at a staff member.
Motor Vehicle Theft: Michigan
Ave., a resident called to report her Honda Accord license Colorado Plate as
stolen.
Monday, June 3
Harassment: Mountain
Av, an insurance company called to report that a man was calling them saying he
wants information on his ex-stepdaughter.
Vehicle Crash-Hit and
Run: Grand Market Ave., an employee’s company vehicle was struck by a piece
of construction equipment or a tractor. Sounds
more like deconstructing equipment.
Vehicle Crash / Fatal:
1001 N Hwy 287, a 23-year-old Ft. Collins man, was walking in the roadway
on Hwy 287, looking for an item that had flown out of his vehicle as he was
driving. Another vehicle was travelling southbound on Hwy 287 and struck the
man.
DUI: 1st St and
CR 10E, a 28-year-old Loveland man was contacted for going 85- mph in a 45-mph
zone and swerving off the road.
Tuesday, June 4
Vehicle Crash-Non-Injury:
4th St., a driver was making a U-turn in front of another vehicle. Driver issued
a summons for unsafe U-turn.
Vehicle Crash / Private
Property / Suspicious: 1st St., a maroon 2001-2007 Dodge Caravan with a
spare tire/black rim backed into a BMW in the parked lot. The Dodge fled the
scene. Looking at video footage, it looks like the Dodge is possibly selling
narcotics as multiple people were seen coming and going with hand
exchanges. I’m sure they were just
trading Pokeman cards.
Assist to Loveland PD:
Eagle Dr., Loveland PD requested emergency help. LCSO deputy assisted
Loveland PD with an uncooperative suspect.
Warrant Arrest: Bruce
Dr. a 58-year-old Berthoud man was contacted after he walked out of a house. Unknown
to him there were multiple Deputies on scene for an unrelated traffic stop. The
man was taken into custody without incident.
Wednesday, June 5
Traffic Related
Incident: Holmes Pl, a man was working on his girlfriend’s car since it
would not start. They both thought the battery was dead. Car was supposedly in
park with the ignition switch shut off. He started to clean a battery terminal
when it sparked, the engine started, and the vehicle started going in reverse. It
struck a mailbox and parked car. Independent witness confirmed that they saw the
man “under the hood” and then chasing the vehicle.
Vehicle Crash / Prop
Damage: 7th St / Lake Ave, a driver was driving eastbound on 7th Street when
he struck a southbound vehicle. Evidence pointed to the man being in the
uncontrolled (no stop signs or lights like all the intersections in that part
of town) intersection first. Summons issued. Uncontrolled intersections (no stop signs) must be treated like a 4 way
stop!
License Cancelled /
Warrant: Bunyan Ave, a man was stopped for running a stop sign. He has a
non- extraditable warrant out of Westminster PD. License was cancelled /
denied. Cited and proof of service issued.
Vehicle Crash / Prop
Damage: 9th St / Lake Ave, a woman failed to yield the right of way coming
out of a parking lot and she struck the side of a passing vehicle. Summons
issued.
Vehicle Crash / Minor
Injury: W CR14, 3 juveniles in a pickup truck were eastbound on CR14 when a
slowing dump truck began to make a wide turn at the Lonetree Reservoir Ditch
Road. Juvenile male driver admitted to not paying attention and put the car in
the irrigation ditch that had running water. One juvenile female transported. The damage to this pickup was horrendous and
these kids were very lucky this time.
Thursday, June 6
Recovered Stolen
Vehicle: Hubbell Street, stolen vehicle out of Denver Police recovered, DPD
contacted owner and advised the vehicle had been located. Plate attached to the
vehicle was fake and made of cardboard, logged.
Recovered Stolen
Vehicle: W 88th Avenue/ Pecos Street, Thornton – Thornton police recovered
the stolen vehicle in a Berthoud case and have arrested 2 suspects found with
the vehicle.
Friday, June 7
Juvenile Problem: Petrel
Dr., three juveniles (2 males, 1 female) were seen at the park, one of the
males had a pocketknife and was stabbing the playground equipment. Deputies
arrived and contacted the juveniles as they were leaving the park. One of the
males admitted that he was messing around with the equipment with a knife. Another
Deputy checked the equipment and did not find any damage. The juveniles were
spoken to and released to parents.
Vehicle Crash-Property
Damage: 3800 E. Hwy 56. A semi-truck driver was backing into a parking spot
and his trailer struck another truck. Very minor damage.
Saturday, June 8
Theft / Trespass /
Marijuana Violation: Franklin Ave, a resident reported that someone climbed
his locked fence and stole marijuana plants that were left in the open in his
backyard overnight. Plants were not in a secure enclosure as required by law. But officer, the man stole my weed.
Sunday, June 9
Vehicle Crash / Hit and Run: Mountain Ave, a witness
observed a newer charcoal gray Toyota Rav4 jump the curb, hit a mailbox and a
fire hydrant. They stopped and looked at the hydrant before driving off. They
should have damage to a wheel and sideview mirror based from what was left
behind.
There are no comments yet. Be the first to comment on this article.