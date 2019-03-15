Friday, March 1

Welfare Check: 4th

Street, a person got a call from a Berthoud Resident at this address. She is

telling them that there was a pipe in the middle of the street and that she

went and got it and brought it to the side of the road. she won’t go back in

the house and her caregiver is not on scene. She was cleared by medical.

Saturday, March 2

Third Degree Assault

/ Domestic Violence: Chilcott St. a 48-year-old Ft. Collins woman had an

altercation with Berthoud resident. During this altercation the woman scratched

the resident multiple times while he was holding her down to prevent her from

hitting him. We brought her back to Ft. Collins,

but she did not go home, she was booked into jail.

Suspicious

Circumstances: 4th Street, a resident reported a few days ago that her

neighbor was breaking in to her apartment when she wasn’t home and having sex

in her bed.

Suspicious

Circumstances: Tabor Street, a call came stating there were 2 or 3 young

males ringing doorbells and running away. It was snowing so foot tracks were

easy to follow. Two 20-year-old and a 19-year-old were located and

identified. A little old for ding-dong ditching.

Sunday, March 3

Family Problems /

Assault: Rabbit Run Lane, a father and his son got into a physical

disturbance at which point the son hit his dad in the head with a lamp. The son

was arrested and brought to the HUB.

Intoxication:

Bunyan, a female showed up drunk and was saying that she couldn’t stay at her

house and wasn’t making sense. The woman’s husband advised he just got his wife

out of detox a couple days ago and she is back to drinking again and he doesn’t

want to be around it. It was determined that she was a grave danger to herself

due to her level of intoxication and she could not find anyone willing to care

for her, she was transported to the hospital on a detox hold.

Harassment: Colorado Avenue, a resident reported to the Larimer County Communications center and reported that she was being harassed by a 14-year-old Berthoud boy over Snapchat. She told me that the boy used to be friends with her son. She stated that today the boy sent her a message on Snapchat stating that if her son ever goes to his house again, he would hit him in the face with a baseball bat. The woman went over to the boy’s house and spoke with the boy’s father about it. She said that the 14-year-old told her that he can do whatever he wants to because he owns this town. Well Mr. 14-year-old your payments due and we are foreclosing!

Monday, March 4

Vehicle Crash /

Property Damage: 1300 BLK Woodcock St, a driver slid while making the turn

onto Woodcock Street from the apartment complex striking a parked car. Summoned

into muni court.

Child Abuse X2 /

Reckless Driving / Crash: 20400 BLK SE Frontage Rd., a driver was traveling

northbound on the frontage road, rear ending a stopped vehicle. The driver’s

two unrestrained children were in the back seat, one being thrown into the

front dash/windshield. The other thrown into the back of the passenger seat.

Reckless Driving: Loves

Travel, 3800 East Hwy 56, a truck driver was backing his semi into a parking

space at Loves, he alleges a car was blocking the way, so he decided to bang on

the hood of the car. When the driver of the car exited his vehicle, the truck

driver drove forward toward him, which led the him to believe he was about to

be run over. Cited.

Vehicle Crash /

Property Damage / Possible Fraud: Highway 287 at MM 327, a driver slid

on the ice, crossed the median and struck another vehicle. The driver may also

have purchased the insurance after the accident. You know the beginning date is

on your insurance card, right?

Runaway Juvenile: Columbine

Circle, a stepdad reported that his 17-year-old stepson ran away at approximately

10:00. He did not have a phone and multiple calls to his friends did not

produce any leads.

Tuesday, March 5

Juvenile Problem:

8th Street and Spartan Avenue, a report came in stating there are a

bunch of kids carelessly riding their bikes in the middle of the road at this

intersection and there is a s curve that is blind to drivers and are causing

traffic issues.

Wednesday, March 6

Trespass / Felony

Menacing: Common Dr., a man went to the above

address to confront his former employer over an issue that their two kids were

having. He refused to leave the house when told to do so he pulled a knife

after he was pushed by the home owner.

Thursday, March 7

Vehicle Crash / With Injury:

S. 5th Street and Canyonlands Street, a driver was coming to a stop on

Canyonlands Street at S. 5th Street at a stop sign while pedestrian was

crossing in the crosswalk. The driver stated the sun was in his eyes and he did

not see the pedestrian, his vehicle struck her and knocked her to the ground hitting

her head on the asphalt and was transported to the hospital. Prayers and

thoughts.

Assault: Welch

Avenue, a resident was punched in the face multiple times by her ex-boyfriend’s

17-year-old daughter when they got into an argument. Citation issued

Friday, March 8

Vehicle Crash / No

Injuries: Hwy 56 and County Line Road, a driver on County Line Road stopped

at the stop sign at Hwy 56. He then continued and pulled out in front of a

vehicle going west on Hwy 56.

Displaying a Weapon: 2nd

Street and Mountain Avenue, an 18-year-old man had his face painted like an Insane

Clown Posse Clown and was displaying an ax, knife, and a chrome pistol in the

park for a “photo shoot” using a cell phone camera. Summons issued.

Disorderly Conduct X2:

Kansas Ave and Canyonlands Street, a 14 and 15-year-old boys were involved

in a mutual fight in this intersection. There were several kids hanging out

watching the fight. The gangs all over to watch Friday Night Fights. The two

boys were issued a summons.

Saturday, March 9

Found Property: 2nd

Street, a resident reported that he found a wallet on the ground at the Hwy 34

/ I-25 park and ride. Wallet belongs to a Denver man.

Found Property:

2nd Street, a resident found a bag with driver’s license and personal

information by his storage unit in Berthoud. This property belongs to a

Denver man.

Suspicious

Circumstances: 6th Street, a resident reported a male walked to his front

door while holding what appeared to be a knife or screwdriver in his right

hand. He has never seen this male before. The male saw the security camera then

turned around and walked away.

Traffic Problem: 3rd

Street and Mountain. The railroad crossing arms were stuck down, and traffic

had to be diverted until BNSF arrived to fix it. I guess the long arm of the

law has nothing compared to the long arm of the railroad.

Suspicious

Circumstances: Welch Avenue, a very intoxicated woman called 911 to report

she was threatened by people that were outside. Her friend and sister were there

to help get her home.

Sunday, March 10

Harassment / Domestic

Violence: CR 15C, a man pushed and kicked his wife and the incident

was caught on cell phone video. Booked