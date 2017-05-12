Provided by

James Anderson

Patrol Sergeant: Berthoud Squad

Monday, May 1

Vehicle Crash: 1700 Block N Hwy 287, two drivers were involved in a minor accident when traffic around them behaved unpredictably due to construction workers preparing to set up cones.

Noise Complaint: Hwy 56 and CR3, a complaint was received about trucks from a nearby drilling site were driving by their resident in the middle of the night for 5 to 6 hours straight.

Suspicious Circumstances: Cheyenne, a Wyoming resident had received a Facebook posting that was derogatory in nature and felt the person who sent it lived in the Berthoud area.

Tuesday, May 2

Suspicious Circumstances: Massachusetts Avenue, a mother reported that her 7th grade daughter may have eaten a marijuana infused Swedish fish at school last Friday. Swedish fish look just like the standard gummy candies as do the gummy bears and tootsie rolls.

Suspended License / Speeding: 3rd Street and Welch Avenue, a 19-year-old Berthoud man was stopped for speeding and found to have a suspended license.

Suspicious Circumstances: 3rd Street and Bunyan, a young child rang the doorbell of a house at 1:00 am. He told the resident he was homeless, had no parents and lives under a tree. After talking with the child he was brought to his real home.

Wednesday, May 3

Trespass / Theft: Heron Lake Park Way / Pine Hill Drive, a construction worker reported a construction trailer at this location was entered unlawfully and approximately $9000 worth of construction equipment stolen.

Welfare Check: Hwy 287 at CR2E, a man was reported as jumping in front of vehicles as they passed him one being a semi. The man was very disorientated and confused and stated he did want to hurt himself.

Vehicle Crash: Hwy 56 and CR13, a 56-year-old man driving north on CR13 stopped for the stop sign at Hwy 56, and then continued through the intersection and was hit broad side by a 19-year-old driver from Johnstown who was driving eastbound.

Thursday, May 4

Trespass / Theft: Chokeberry Street, a resident reported her bicycle had been taken from her open garage and someone entered her vehicle and took $40.00.

Vehicle Crash / Hit and Run: Keep Circle, an unknown vehicle struck a tree at this address, slight damage to the tree.

Recovered Stolen Vehicle: Gateway Park Boulevard, a vehicle was located parked unattended in the parking lot. Vehicle stolen out of Denver.

Friday, May 5

Vehicle Crash: Mile marker 327 on Hwy 287, a driver spun off the road after losing control. Stated he was only traveling 15 MPH over the speed limit.

Theft: Mount Meeker Avenue, a resident reported the rear license plate was stolen from his vehicle.

Disturbance: 5th Street, 2 men were in the middle of the street getting ready to fight. One of the men was holding a pipe. Both men must be friends again as they were gone when deputies arrived.

Saturday, May 6

Vehicle Crash: Bunyan Avenue and 1st Street, a driver pulled in front of another vehicle at this intersection.

Disturbance: Glacier Avenue, a verbal disturbance was heard when the deputy arrived on scene. Parties were separated. Male stated female was on lease and payed $700 to live there. He was upset because of how she was moving his items.

Domestic Violence / Assault / Criminal Mischief / Child Abuse: 5th Street, a woman is suspected of breaking the window in their home and cutting her husband with a piece of the broken glass, and did this in the presence of their son.

Sunday, May 7

Disturbance: Gateway Park Drive, a woman reported a disturbance with her husband at their home.

Warrant Arrest / Criminal Impersonation / Canceled License / Possession of Schedule II drugs: Versaw Court / 2nd Street, a man and woman were contacted hiding in a vehicle that had been called in as suspicious. The male gave two fake identities, but he was identified and found to have three Boulder County warrants and was cancel/denied. K-9 sniff yielded 1.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine from the vehicle.

Code Enforcement for the Week:

Animal Calls: 6

Parking Problems: 10

Other Ordinance Violations: 2